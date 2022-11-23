American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Commercial Point Cafe
201 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Serving our Community since 1986. Great Comfort Food * Great Value * Great Staff
Location
3601 W Commercial Blvd, #29, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
