American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Commercial Point Cafe

201 Reviews

$

3601 W Commercial Blvd

#29

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Serving our Community since 1986. Great Comfort Food * Great Value * Great Staff

3601 W Commercial Blvd, #29, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

