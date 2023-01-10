Main picView gallery

Commissary

1217 Main St

Dallas, TX 75202

Breakfast Burrito
Smoked Salmon Bagel

SANDWICHES & TACOS

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

poppy seed roll, egg whites, chicken sausage, cheese, spicy mayo, arugula

Breakfast Taco-bacon

$3.75

bacon, egg & cheese

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

jalapeño-cheddar biscuit, chicken sausage, cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, chicken sausage, pico de gallo, chipotle salsa

Breakfast Taco-chorizo

$3.75

chorizo, egg & cheese

Breakfast Taco-potato

$3.75

potato, egg & cheese

Bagel Sandwich

$9.50

egg & cheese // bacon, egg & cheese // chicken sausage, egg & cheese

TOASTS

Young Elvis

$9.00

sourdough, almond butter, banana, coconut, flax seeds, agave

Avocado Toast

$11.50

sourdough, avocado mash, everything spice, chili oil

BOWLS & SMOOTHIES

Coconut Oatmeal

$8.50

roasted bananas, almond butter, coconut flakes

Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

strawberry yogurt, granola, chia, flax seeds

Granola & Fruit

$12.00

whole milk, berries

BAGELS

Baker's Dozen

$30.00

Bagel - Everything

$2.50

Bagel - Sesame

$2.50

Bagel - Plain

$2.50

Bagel - Poppy

$2.50

Schmear - Plain

$1.50

Schmear - Everything

$1.50

Schmear - Caper Dill

$1.50

A LA CARTE

Eggs

$3.00

any style

Side - Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Side - Bacon

$5.00

Side - Featured

$5.00

Sautéed Greens

$4.50

Side - Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Toast White

$3.00

Toast Wheat

$3.00

Toast Sourdough

$3.00

SANDWICHES

French Dip

$14.00

shaved beef, caramelized onions, dijon, pho broth

Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

pickled carrots, celery, red onion, cilantro, dill, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, toasted seeduction bread

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$11.50

sharp cheddar, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, crispy red onions

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.50

choice of bagel, caper schmear, dill, arugula, tomato

The Italian

$11.50

house-cured meats, giardiniera, provolone, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, spicy mayo

Ham & Cheese

$11.50

gruyere, dijonnaise, b&b pickles, arugula, tomato

Turkey Sando

$11.50

gruyere, sweet pepper relish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, oregano vinaigrette

Cheese Burger

$14.00

dry-aged chuck, jalapeño relish, smoked mayo, lettuce, tomato, poppy seed bun

Impossible Burger

$14.00

mpossible veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, poppy seed bun

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Grilled Cheese & Bisque

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Veggie Bánh Mì

$12.00

crispy tofu, enoki mushrooms, pickled carrots, daikon, sriracha mayo, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, soy-sesame sauce

SALADS

Sesame Miso Chicken

$13.00

napa cabbage, pickled carrots, orange, scallions, cucumber, crunchy wontons, sesame miso vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$11.00

breadcrumbs, parmesan, marcona almonds, classic caesar dressing

Veggie Grain Bowl

$12.00

seasonal veggies, tzatziki, parsley, crunchy chickpeas, lemon za'atar vinaigrette

Chicken Chop - Chop

$14.00

rotisserie chicken, egg, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, romaine, jalapeño ranch

SIDES

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Chips

$2.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Steak Fries

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.50

Marinated Mozzarella

$6.00

Giardiniera

$6.00

BEER

Alpine Nelson

$6.00

Arrogant Bastard

$3.00

Avery Maharajah

$6.00

Bb Bishop Cider

$6.00

Bb Founders Backwood

$6.00

Bb Founders Kentucky

$7.00

Billy Jenkins Bock

$3.00

Black Butte Porter

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$3.00

Cigar City Marshall Zhukov

$16.00

Cn Great Divide Hercules

$4.00

Cn Great Divide Yeti

$4.00

Cn Oskar Blues Ten Fidy

$6.00

Cn Sabe Can Cktl

$5.00

Cn Victory Golden Monkey

$4.00

Cn Victory Sour Monkey

$5.00

Crackberry

$3.00

Dales Pale

$3.00

Dfh 60 Min

$3.00

Dfh 90 Min

$4.00

Estrella

$3.50

Founder Kbs

$7.00

Founders All Day

$7.00

Lagunitas Maximus

$6.00

Ommegang Rose Cider

$4.00

Space Dust

$5.00

WINE

Gls Prosecco

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Wine for book & wine blind date

$15.00

COFFEE

Americano Large

$5.50

Americano Small

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte Large

$5.50

Chai Latte Small

$4.50

Coffee Large

$4.50

Coffee Small

$3.00

Cold Brew Large

$5.50

Cold Brew Small

$4.50

Cortado

$5.00

Drakestone Free Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$4.00

Latte Large

$6.50

Latte Small

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha Large

$6.00

Mocha Small

$5.50

Pour Over

$6.00

NOT COFFEE

Feature large drink

$6.50

Feature sm drink

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Italian Soda

$3.75

Milk

$3.50