Commissary

Popular Items
SANDWICHES & TACOS
Egg Sandwich
poppy seed roll, egg whites, chicken sausage, cheese, spicy mayo, arugula
Breakfast Taco-bacon
bacon, egg & cheese
Biscuit Sandwich
jalapeño-cheddar biscuit, chicken sausage, cheese
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, chicken sausage, pico de gallo, chipotle salsa
Breakfast Taco-chorizo
chorizo, egg & cheese
Breakfast Taco-potato
potato, egg & cheese
Bagel Sandwich
egg & cheese // bacon, egg & cheese // chicken sausage, egg & cheese
TOASTS
BOWLS & SMOOTHIES
BAGELS
A LA CARTE
SANDWICHES
French Dip
shaved beef, caramelized onions, dijon, pho broth
Curry Chicken Salad
pickled carrots, celery, red onion, cilantro, dill, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, toasted seeduction bread
Roast Beef & Cheddar
sharp cheddar, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, crispy red onions
Smoked Salmon Bagel
choice of bagel, caper schmear, dill, arugula, tomato
The Italian
house-cured meats, giardiniera, provolone, lettuce, tomato, parmesan, spicy mayo
Ham & Cheese
gruyere, dijonnaise, b&b pickles, arugula, tomato
Turkey Sando
gruyere, sweet pepper relish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, oregano vinaigrette
Cheese Burger
dry-aged chuck, jalapeño relish, smoked mayo, lettuce, tomato, poppy seed bun
Impossible Burger
mpossible veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, poppy seed bun
Meatball Sub
Grilled Cheese & Bisque
Grilled Cheese
Veggie Bánh Mì
crispy tofu, enoki mushrooms, pickled carrots, daikon, sriracha mayo, cilantro, jalapeño, crispy shallots, soy-sesame sauce
SALADS
Sesame Miso Chicken
napa cabbage, pickled carrots, orange, scallions, cucumber, crunchy wontons, sesame miso vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
breadcrumbs, parmesan, marcona almonds, classic caesar dressing
Veggie Grain Bowl
seasonal veggies, tzatziki, parsley, crunchy chickpeas, lemon za'atar vinaigrette
Chicken Chop - Chop
rotisserie chicken, egg, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, romaine, jalapeño ranch