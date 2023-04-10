Restaurant header imageView gallery

Committee - Boston 50 Northern Ave.

50 Northern Ave.

Boston, MA 02210

DINNER

Bread / Meze

Tomato and Feta Bread

$8.00

Tomato and feta bread served with olive tapenade

Trio of Dips

$16.00

Beet tzatziki, spinach and feta, florina pepper muhammarra

Olives

$8.00

Warmed Peloponnese olives, garlic, orange zest, cumin, thyme, *contains pits

Greek Chips

$12.00

Fried potato slices, rigani, feta mousse, crumbled feta

Feta

$14.00

Sesame encrusted, Greek honey

Vegetables

Winter Horiatiki

$16.00

Kale, chicory, parsnip, delicata squash, mizithra, maple cider vinaigrette

Greek Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, shaved asparagus, arugula, kefalograviera, fried gigante beans, creamy citrus dressing

Carrot

$12.00

Roasted rainbow carrots, petimezi, black-eyed pea hummus, horta pesto

Arakas Samosa

$14.00

English peas, carrots, potato, olive oil, homemade dough, mint yogurt, sumac dust

Onion Pie

$14.00

Phyllo, caramelized onion, thyme, manouri, balsamico, halva mousse

Zucchini Crisps

$10.00

Served with sweet onion yogurt

Cauliflower

$14.00

Tempura fried, lemon, shallot, sweet potato taramosalata

Spanikopita Manti

$16.00

Spinach and feta dumpling, sun dried tomatoes, tomato-retsina sauce

Fritters

$12.00

Chickpeas, herbs, cumin, sriracha yogurt

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Vermont maple syrup, cranberries, toasted almonds, chestnut skordalia

Seafood

Tsipoura

$20.00Out of stock

Sea bream tartare, squid ink tzatziki, beets, tsipouro vinaigrette

Scallops

$22.00

Delicata squash giovetsi, spicy gremolata

Seafood Pastitstio

$24.00

Octopus, shrimp, crab, mussels, pastitsio noodle, bechamel

Halibut Ladolemono

$22.00

Pan seared halibut, crispy trahana, florina pepper romesco, green bean salad

Shrimp Skordo

$18.00

Spanikorizo, garlic ladalemono

Octopus

$22.00

Grilled, miso almond butter glaze, apple-fennel slaw

Calamari

$16.00

Fried with banana peppers, caper leaf tartar

Meat

Bao Gyro

Crispy pork belly, BBQ tzatziki, greek slaw

Stifado

$22.00

Braised short rib, cippolini onion, fried patates

Brizola

$26.00

Grilled pork chop, greek coffee rub, whipped oven-baked lemon potato, mushrooms

Souvlaki

$22.00

Marinated lamb, rigani, lemon, tzatziki

Lamb Ribs

$24.00

Coriander and cumin dry rub, thyme honey, ouzo glaze

Lahmajoun

$18.00

Braised ground chicken, tandoori spices, cumin yogurt, pita

GFC

$24.00

Greek fried chicken, tzatziki rub, blackened greek yogurt, oregano fries, greek slaw

Feasts

Paidakia

Grilled lamb chop marinated in olive oil, lemon, rigani

Poikilia Kreaton

$118.00

Selection of grilled meats: souvlaki, lamb chops, loukaniko, brizola, served with patates, tyrokafteri, tzatziki, grilled pita

Whole Fried Fish

$44.00Out of stock

Mediterranead sea bass, rigani, lemon, garlic and parsley, fennel toursi, green goddess skordalia

Dinner Sides

Pita

$3.00

Veggies

$4.00

Fries

$8.00

Hummus + Pita

$8.00

Tzatziki + Pita

$8.00

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Side Tartar

$2.00

Spanikorizo

$8.00

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

DESSERT

Baklava

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Galaktabourikakia

$9.00

Karadopita

$10.00

DRINKS

Cocktails

*What's Shakin'

$17.00

*Bar Creation

$17.00

Aeroplane

$17.00

All Gas No Brakes

$17.00

Committ33 Mul3

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Trakal Me Maybe

$17.00

Incider Trading

$17.00

Spruce Bringstein

$17.00

Shoyu a Good Time

$17.00

Senor Niko

$17.00

Zaddy

$17.00

Whiskey Richard

$17.00

LF Fenix en Fuego

$130.00

LF Boots and Hats

$130.00

*Mocktail

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Champage Tray

$54.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Fresh Press OJ

$6.00

Patio Cocktails

Slush Du Jour

$17.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

*Vodka

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00Out of stock

Chopin

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Citron

$14.00

Ketel Orange

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

St George Chili

$13.00

Gin

*Gin

$12.00

Apostole

$14.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bols Genever

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bar Hill Tomcat

$14.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$14.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Old Raj Blue

$16.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$16.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Spring 44 Old Tom

$13.00

St George Repo

$15.00

Stray Dog

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Uncle Vals

$14.00

Yuzu Gin

$18.00

Rum

*Rum

$12.00

Avua Amburana

$16.00

Avua Prate

$13.00

Batavia Arrak

$10.00

Charanda Urapan

$12.00

Clement Select

$16.00

Coco Cartel

$13.00

Equiano Light

$13.00

FDC 7yr

$12.00

FDC 12yr

$14.00

FDC 18yr

$17.00

FDC 25yr

$38.00

Goslings Dark

$11.00

Paranubes

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Sol Tarasco

$14.00

Wray Nephew

$10.00

Zacapa 23

$16.00

Tequila

*Tequila

$12.00

Apaluz

$13.00

Bozal Ensemble

$14.00

Bozal Sacrifico

$18.00

Bozal Tepeztate

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$25.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$19.00

Lunazul Repo

$16.00

Vida Maguey

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$35.00

Tanteo Chipotle

$14.00

Tanteo Habanero

$14.00

Union Uno

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

*Bourbon

$12.00

*Whiskey

$12.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$15.00

George Dickel

$12.00

Jameson

$15.00

Kikori

$14.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Larceny

$16.00

Mellow Corn

$13.00

Misunderstood

$11.00

Nikka Coffey

$22.00

Nikka Days

$19.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Rye

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$15.00

Mad River Rye

$14.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Pikesville

$15.00

Rittenhouse

$13.00

Sagamore Rye

$15.00

WP Piggyback

$16.00

WP Farmstock

$19.00

Scotch

Bank Note 5

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Oban 14

$17.00

Macallen 12

$16.00

Macallen 18

$48.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Lagavulin

$21.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$60.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$17.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$21.00

Talisker 10

$15.00

Brandy

Applejack 86pf

$12.00

Applejack Laird

$12.00

Hine VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Hennessy XO

$30.00

Metaxa 5 Star

$12.00

Metaxa Grand Fin

$15.00

Pisco Alegre

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand

$15.00

Stravecchio

$13.00

Amaro

Amargo-Vallet

$13.00

Averna

$12.00

Besk

$10.00

Braulio

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Fernet Vallet

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$14.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Aqua Perfecta

$12.00

Becherovka

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Bonanto

$10.00

Borghetti

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Carpano Antica

$10.00

Carpano Bianco

$10.00

Chartreus Green

$12.00

Chartreus Yellow

$12.00

Cherry Herring

$10.00

Chinola

$10.00

Coole Swan

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Giffard Cacao

$10.00

Giffard Pampelmoose

$10.00

Granada Vallet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Italicus

$12.00

Kalani

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo Hazel

$12.00

Nixta

$10.00

Ambrato

$10.00

Rubino

$10.00

Noilly Xtra Dry

$10.00

Ottos Athens

$12.00

Pimms

$12.00

Punt e Mes

$10.00

Select

$12.00

St Elder

$12.00

St Eliz Dram

$10.00

Greek Spirits

Aphrodite glass

$10.00

Aphrodite 250ml

$38.00

Dekaraki glass

$9.00

Dekaraki 250ml

$34.00

Eva glass

$10.00

Eva 250ml

$38.00

Giokarini glass

$8.00

Giokarini 250ml

$30.00

Idoniko glass

$9.00

Idoniko 250ml

$32.00

Katsaros Ouzo glass

$8.00

Katsaros Ouzo 250ml

$32.00

Katsaros Tsi glass

$8.00

Katsaros Tsi 250ml

$30.00

Kleos glass

$10.00

Kleos 250ml

$38.00

Plomari glass

$8.00

Plomari 250ml

$30.00

Dark Cave

$22.00

Katsaros Aged

$16.00

Zivania

$7.00

BEER

Bottled Beer

Beer Special

$10.00

56 Isles

$7.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Birds of Feather

$10.00

Candlepin Pale

$9.00

Fix

$7.00

Gunner Daughter

$10.00

Lagunitas Hop Refresher

$7.00

Cider

$9.00

Tessellation

$11.00

WINE

Red Wine

GLS *Markou 'Emeis'

$14.00

GLS *Oenops 'Apla' Red

$14.00

GLS *Kechris '4th Dimension'

$17.00

GLS *Thymio 'Young Vines'

$15.00

GLS *Voyatzi Tsapournakos

$20.00

GLS *Gavalas Kotsifali

$16.00

GLS *Zafeirakis Limniona

$18.00

BTL *Markou 'Emeis'

$55.00

BTL *Oenops 'Apla' Red

$52.00

BTL *Kechris '4th Dimension'

$65.00

BTL *Thymiopoulos 'Young Vines'

$57.00

BTL *Gavalas Kotsifali

$60.00

BTL *Zafeirakis Limniona

$69.00

BTL *Voyatzi Tsapournakos

$77.00

BTL Troupis 'Fteri'

$50.00

BTL Glinavos Vlahiko

$70.00

BTL Oenops Limniona

$78.00

BTL Biblia Chora 'Sole' Pinot Noir

$90.00

BTL Venetsanos Mandilaria

$96.00

BTL Panayia 'Plakota'

$53.00

BTL Kir Yianni 'Fallen Oak'

$68.00

BTL Avantis Syrah

$64.00

BTL Gerovassiliou 'Estate Red'

$81.00

BTL Anatolikos 'Natural Red'

$125.00

BTL Alpha Estate 'SMX'

$140.00

BTL Gerovassiliou 'Avaton'

$147.00

BTL Dalamara Xinomavro

$70.00

BTL Anatolikos Limnio

$77.00

BTL Mercouri Estate 'Daphne Nera'

$84.00

BTL Parparoussis 'Reserve'

$99.00

BTL Sigalas Mavrotragano

$150.00Out of stock

BTL Gentilini 'Eclipse'

$77.00

White Wine

GLS *Kamara Retsina

$8.00

GLS *Argyros 'Atlantis

$16.00

GLS *Gavalas Vilana

$15.00

GLS *Zafeirakis Chardonnay

$17.00

GLS *Biblia Chora 'Sole' Vidiano

$20.00

GLS *Thymiopolous 'ATMA'

$16.00

GLS *Lyrarakis 'Voila'

$16.00

GLS *Alpha Estate 'Turtle Vineyard'

$16.00

Wine Special

$17.00

BTL *Kamara Retsina

$22.00

BTL *Argyros 'Atlantis

$60.00

BTL *Gavalas Vilana

$57.00

BTL *Zafeirakis Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL *Biblia Chora 'Sole' Vidiano

$77.00

BTL *Thymiopolous 'ATMA'

$60.00

BTL *Lyrarakis 'Voila'

$64.00

BTL *Alpha Estate 'Turtle Vineyard'

$60.00

BTL Samos 'High Peaks'

$46.00

BTL Parparoussios 'Gift of Dionysos'

$54.00

BTL Mylonas Savatiano

$43.00

BTL Tatsis 'Alepou'

$64.00

BTL Wine Art Estate 'Techni Alipias'

$66.00Out of stock

BTL Douloufakis 'Aspros Lagos'

$67.00

BTL Hatzidakis 'Skitali'

$143.00Out of stock

BTL Oenops 'Apla' White

$55.00

BTL Tselepos Moschofilero

$40.00

BTL Gerovassiliou 'Estate White'

$63.00

BTL Monemvasia '300'

$65.00

BTL Porto Caras Malagousia

$53.00

BTL Nerantzi Asprouda Serron

$75.00

BTL Biblia Chora 'Ovilos'

$110.00

BTL Canava Chrissou 'Laoudia'

$135.00

BTL Venetsanos 'Nykteri'

$96.00

Wine Special

$68.00

Rose

GLS *Oenops 'Apla' Rose

$13.00

GLS *Kir Yianni 'L'Esprit Du Lac'

$15.00

BTL *Oenops 'Apla' Rose

$49.00

BTL *Kir Yianni 'L'Esprit Du Lac'

$57.00

BTL Driopi Agiorgitiko

$52.00

Sparkling

GLS *Kir Yianni 'Akakies'

$14.00

GLS *Tselepos 'Amalia'

$18.00

GLS *Karanika 'Extra Brut Cuvee Rose

$18.00

BTL *Kir Yianni 'Akakies'

$56.00

BTL *Tselepos 'Amalia'

$72.00

BTL *Karanika 'Extra Brut Cuvee Rose

$72.00

BTL Domaine Oinea 'Lune Noire'

$85.00

BTL Tselepos 'Amalia' Magnum

$133.00

BTL Glinavos 'Zitsa'

$72.00

Orange

GLS *Kontozisis 'A-Grafo'

$16.00

GLS *Glinavos 'Paleokerisio'

$15.00

BTL *Kontozisis 'A-Grafo'

$61.00

BTL *Glinavos 'Paleokerisio'

$56.00

BTL Sclavos 'Alchymiste'

$48.00

BTL Garalis 'Terra Ambera

$60.00

Dessert Wines

VinDoux Muscat

$9.00

Argyros Vinsanto

$14.00

Parparoussis Mavro

$12.00

St John Xynisteri

$9.00

NA BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Seasonal Juice

$4.00

Soda Refill

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Zagori Sparkling

$8.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Frappe

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea

Early Grey

$5.00

Lemon Chamomile

$5.00

Mediterranean Mint

$5.00

Mt. Olympus

$5.00

Rooiboos

$5.00

Jasmie Green Tea

$5.00
Committee is the kind of vibrant, welcoming place where the conversation flows, the sharable plates delight and satisfy, and the creative cocktails keep the mood light and fun. Step in and kick back in a gathering place that brings a new spark–and a true taste of Greece–to the Boston waterfront. Get a taste of Greek meze and cocktails in Boston, MA!

50 Northern Ave., Boston, MA 02210

