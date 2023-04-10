Committee - Boston 50 Northern Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Committee is the kind of vibrant, welcoming place where the conversation flows, the sharable plates delight and satisfy, and the creative cocktails keep the mood light and fun. Step in and kick back in a gathering place that brings a new spark–and a true taste of Greece–to the Boston waterfront. Get a taste of Greek meze and cocktails in Boston, MA!
Location
50 Northern Ave., Boston, MA 02210
Gallery