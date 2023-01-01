NA BEVERAGES

Cold NA Beverages (Copy)

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00Out of stock

Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Lemon-Lime Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Orange Soda

Ginger Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Vanilla Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Fresh-Brewed Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

RETAIL

Logo Items

20 oz. Logo Glass

$5.00

10 oz. Logo Glass

$4.00

Stainless Logo Glass

$5.00

CBBC Logo Growler (Empty)

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$2.00

Blanket

$15.00

Food

Pizza Dough

$2.00

Holiday Packages

2 10oz glasses 1 liter bottle 1 liter fill 4 coasters 2 stickers

The Classic Beer Box

$25.00

Two 10 oz glasses, 1 quart bottle, 1 liter fill of any Common Block beer, 4 coasters, 1 stickers

You Earned It Beer Box

$30.00

CBBC Sweatshirt Blanket, 2 Stainless Steel CBBC Cups, 2 CBBC Koozies, 4 CBBC Coasters, and 1 Sticker

Stainless Cup with Short Sleeve Tee

$22.00

Stainless Cup with Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00

Get Out Beer Box

$50.00

Hats

BEANIE Black with Blue Patch

$20.00

BEANIE Raspberry Leather Patch

$20.00

BEANIE Olive with Leather Patch

$20.00

HAT - Cammo

$20.00

HAT - Green

$20.00

HAT - Low Pro B&W

$20.00

HAT - Black and White

$20.00

Employee Apparel

Employee BOH Apron

$7.00

Employee FOH Apron

$5.00

Employee Black T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee Black Hat

$10.00

Employee DISH Apron

$12.00

ORDER FOOD

TO GO WARE

Rogue To Go Box (Optional)

Rogue To Go Box (Optional)

Join Rogue To Go! It's a reusable to go box that you can use, swap and trade in at participating restaurants in the Rogue Valley. Learn more at RogueToGo.com.

Napkins

Utensils

SNACKS

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Chipotle Aioli

Pretzel

Pretzel

$6.00

Five Cheese Sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Red Sauce

Sweet Potato Spinach Quesadilla

Sweet Potato Spinach Quesadilla

$12.00

Pepperjack, Spinach, Pumpkin Seeds, Cumin Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla

Roasted Carrots & Cauliflower

Roasted Carrots & Cauliflower

$9.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese

Hummus & Veggies

$10.00

Carrots, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Tortilla Chips

Browned Brussels Sprouts

Browned Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Lemon Thyme Aioli

Straight-Up Fries

Straight-Up Fries

$6.00

Ketchup

SALADS

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

$16.00

Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Dill Yogurt Dressing

Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Bacon & Pear Salad

Brussels Sprouts, Kale, Bacon & Pear Salad

$14.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramel Apple Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Roasted Chicken, Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons

House Green Salad

House Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Honey Amber Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Choice of Chowder or Chili, with House Salad or Caesar Salad

Black & Blues Steak Salad

Black & Blues Steak Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, blackened flank steak, tomatoes, fried shallots, blue cheese crumbles, creamy blue cheese dressing

SOUPS

Crawfish & Bay Shrimp Chowder

Crawfish & Bay Shrimp Chowder

$6.00

With Bacon

Big Tasty's Beef Chili

Big Tasty's Beef Chili

$6.00

Cumin Sour Cream, Pepperjack, Scallions

PIZZA

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Rogue Roots Pizza

Rogue Roots Pizza

$14.00

Pear, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Shallots, Candied Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction

Mostly Margherita Pizza

Mostly Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Herbs, Marinara

Usual Suspect Pizza

Usual Suspect Pizza

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Marinara

Sauced & Tossed

Sauced & Tossed

$15.00

Chicken, pineapple, red onion, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella, amber ale BBQ sauce

BURGERS

Served with Fries. Gluten Free Bread Available.

The Block Burger

$13.00

Block Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce

Bacon n' Bacon Burger

$15.00

Crisp Bacon, Bacon Red Onion Jam, Block Sauce, Pepperjack, Lettuce

Chefslayer

$15.00

Fried Egg, Swiss, IPA Onions, Spicy Sambal Mayo, Lettuce

Garden Variety

$14.00

Arugula, red onion, avocado, garlic parsley aioli

Modern Cowboy

$14.00

Smoked cheddar, fried shallots, lettuce, amber ale BBQ sauce

SANDWICHES

Served with Fries. Gluten Free Bread Available.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Beet Kraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing

Bacon Mac n' Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni inside a Grilled Cheese

Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Crumbled Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Dill Buttermilk Dressing, Avocado-Lime Mayo, Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Blue Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Blue Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado Lime Mayo, Flour Tortilla

Hummus Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Quinoa, Romaine, Red Wine Vinaigrette

MORE

Cold Brew Chicken Tacos

Cold Brew Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Case Coffee Cold Brew Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Red Pepper-Caper Tarter, Citrus Slaw

Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Nachos

Beer-Braised Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Pinto Beans, Scallions, Five Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream

Block Steak & Fries

$20.00

Flank steak, chimichurri sauce, garlic fries, garlic parsley aioli

Chick N Chips

$13.00

Panko & parmesan breaded chicken strips, fries, sauce trio (BBQ, ranch & ketchup)

SIDES

s/ Small Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

s/ Small Fries

$4.00

s/ Small House

$5.00

s/ Small Caesar

$5.00

SWEETS

The Block Brownie with Mint Chip Ice Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mocha Ice Cream Pie

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS

Pick a Main, Pick a Side & Pick a Drink! Sides include: Organic Carrots, Organic Apples, Fries, or Small House Salad

Kids Chip Off the Ol' Block Cheeseburger

$8.00

Cheddar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Ranch

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Distraction Plate

$4.00

Mini Cheddar, Turkey, Olives, Pretzel Bites

ORDER DRINKS

BEER TO GO

'Parkside Pilsner' To Go

'Common Block Pale Ale' To Go

'Heart of the Rogue Amber' To Go

'Gold Ray Wheat' To Go

'Rogue Runner IPA' To Go

'Steep Slope Hazy IPA' To Go

'Tangerine Squeeze IPA' To Go

'Deep Down Double IPA' To Go

'Block and Mortar Porter' To Go

'Kiwanda Cream Ale' To Go

'Tarty to the Party Sour' To Go

'Boneyard Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale' To Go

'Cavatica Stout' To Go

'Crux NØ MØ Non-Alc IPA'

'Sky Lakes Lager' To Go

WINE TO GO

Pinot Gris - Roxy Ann Winery - To Go

Chardonnay - Harken Wines - To Go

Grenache Rosé - Pebblestone Cellars - To Go

White Blend - 'Pistoleta' Quady North - To Go

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley Vineyards - To Go

Tempranillo - Wooldridge Creek - To Go

Malbec - Pebblestone Cellars - To Go

Cabernet Sauvignon - Rosella's Winery - To Go

Red Blend - 'Block Red' Peter William Vineyard - To Go

HARD CIDER TO GO

Dry Apple [6.9% ABV] - Bend Cider Co.

Pristine Peach [6.9% ABV] - 2Towns Ciderhouse

Out of stock

Mazama Mango [6% ABV] - Legend Cider Co.

Out of stock

Raspberry Cosmo Seltzer [4.7% ABV] - Seven Peaks Hard Seltzer

Out of stock

Strawberry Pineapple [6.5% ABV] - Portland Cider Co.

Out of stock

KOMBUCHA TO GO

Moxie Kombucha

COLD N/A BEVERAGES

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Diet Cola

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Lemon-Lime Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Vanilla Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Ginger Soda

$4.00

Boylan Bottling Co.

Orange

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Gathering Grounds; Klamath Falls, OR

Soda H2O

Out of stock