Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Downtown PopUp

review star

No reviews yet

800 Capitol Street

Suite P1-01

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Chocolate Chip

Cookies

Apple Cider Gingersnap

Apple Cider Gingersnap

$3.75Out of stock
Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25
Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.75Out of stock
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Entremets

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50Out of stock

vanilla custard tart, fresh berries

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

oat shortbread, fresh blackberries, whipped white chocolate ganache

Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75

lemon custard tart, citron mousse, lemon streusel

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75Out of stock

fudge brownie, salted caramel, toasted pecans, dark chocolate ganache

S'more

S'more

$6.00

milk chocolate mousse, graham cracker, toasted marshmallow

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Hazelnut Muffin

Hazelnut Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.25
Spiced Pear Earl Grey Scone

Spiced Pear Earl Grey Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75Out of stock
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50Out of stock
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.75
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Croissant

Pumpkin Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00

Holiday

Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00

Chipotle Cheddar Cornbread

$6.50

Coffee Bar

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.25
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.25
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$4.25
Hot Tea Green

Hot Tea Green

$4.25
Hot Tea Peppermint

Hot Tea Peppermint

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.50+Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50Out of stock
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Mountain Valley Blackberry

Mountain Valley Blackberry

$3.25
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley White Peach

Mountain Valley White Peach

$3.25
500ML Mountain Valley Spring Water

500ML Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

Beer

8th Wonder Haterade

8th Wonder Haterade

$5.00
Austin Eastcider Orange

Austin Eastcider Orange

$5.00
Buffalo Bayou 1836

Buffalo Bayou 1836

$5.00Out of stock
Eureka Heights Mini Boss

Eureka Heights Mini Boss

$5.00
Live Oak Hefeweizen

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
No Label 1980

No Label 1980

$5.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$5.00

Wine Glass

Frose

Frose

$7.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$5.00
Caposaldo Prosecco

Caposaldo Prosecco

$9.00
Jp Chenet Sparkling Rose

Jp Chenet Sparkling Rose

$8.00
Gls Perrin le Grand Rose

Gls Perrin le Grand Rose

$6.00
Gls Craggy Range Sav Blanc

Gls Craggy Range Sav Blanc

$8.00
Gls Terras Gauda Albarino

Gls Terras Gauda Albarino

$9.00
Gls MacRosite Chardonnay

Gls MacRosite Chardonnay

$8.00
Gls Daou Cabernet

Gls Daou Cabernet

$9.00
Gls Siduri Pinot Noir

Gls Siduri Pinot Noir

$9.00
Gls Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

Gls Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

$8.00
Gls La Posta Malbec

Gls La Posta Malbec

$7.00
Gls Bulletin Chardonnay

Gls Bulletin Chardonnay

$5.00
Gls Bulletin Cabernet

Gls Bulletin Cabernet

$5.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25
Sunflower Rye

Sunflower Rye

$5.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal, or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

Location

800 Capitol Street, Suite P1-01, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Common Bond Brasserie image
Common Bond Brasserie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos A Go Go - OSP Catering - 910 Louisiana
orange starNo Reviews
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Adair Downtown
orange star4.1 • 48
1000 Louisiana street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos a Go Go- ONE SHELL PLAZA
orange starNo Reviews
910 Louisiana, Suite M140 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
orange starNo Reviews
218 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Common Bond On The Go - Midtown OTG
orange starNo Reviews
2850 Fannin St Ste 100 Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hungry Like the Wolf - 920 Studemont, Suite 900
orange star4.0 • 98
920 Studemont, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Bludorn Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 3,752
807 Taft St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 004 - Allen Center
orange star4.6 • 376
500 Dallas Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
5411 Empanadas - Louisiana
orange star4.2 • 326
811 Louisiana St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Kokoro - Houston
orange star4.6 • 266
409 Travis st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
BRAVERY CHEF HALL
orange star4.5 • 110
409 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
MacGregor
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston