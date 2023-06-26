Common Bond On The Go imageView gallery

Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

820 Gessner Road, Ste 110

Houston, TX 77024

LUNCH & DINNER

Salads

Sesame Soy Chicken

Sesame Soy Chicken

$9.75

soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

$9.99

seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Common Bond Burger

Common Bond Burger

$12.00Out of stock

ground beef, gruyère, aged white cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, pain de mie bun, parmesan fries

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.75

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.75

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

Lemongrass Pork

$9.50

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.75

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

Texas Club Croissant

$9.99

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.00
Chips - Jalapeno

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.00
Chips - Regular

Chips - Regular

$1.00
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.00
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.00Out of stock
Shoestring Parmesan Fries

Shoestring Parmesan Fries

$6.00Out of stock
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$6.00

Soup

French Onion Soup

$3.00+

Roasted Corn Chowder

$3.00+Out of stock

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

garlic herb croutons

Specials

Chipotle Cesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, chipotle dressing, croutons, cilantro, asiago cheese, grilled chicken

Tomato & Burrata Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

fresh burrata cheese, baby arugula, tomato, balsamic onions, basil-parsley pistou, country sourdough

Steak & Noodle Salad

$14.00Out of stock

grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles

Grilled Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, corn, black beans, avocado, chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$15.00

LEMON CAPER AIOLI, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AVOCADO

Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$13.00

arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, grilled shrimp, red onions, lemon dressing

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

CURRY AIOLI, SPINACH, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SUNFLOWER RYE

Niçoise Salad

$12.00Out of stock

green beans, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, boiled potatoes, olives, hard boiled eggs, herb marinated tuna

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$12.00Out of stock

jambon de paris, caramelized onions, gruyère, petite side salad

PASTRIES

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Almond Cranberry Cookie (V)

Almond Cranberry Cookie (V)

$4.00Out of stock

Entremet

Cranberry Tart

$6.50Out of stock
Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00
Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake Entremet

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake mousseline filled with cherry jelly, on top of a speculoos cookie. Dipped in a white chocolate glaze, decorated with tempered white chocolate pieces and whipped ganache.

Guinness Entremet

$6.50

Guinness Mousse filled with a Milk Chocolate Namaleka and toasted Hazelnuts, on top of a fudgey Brownie, covered in a Milk Chocolate Glaze, decorated with a whipped Hazelnut Ganache, tempered Dark Chocolate Piece, and a toasted Hazelnut.

Macarons

St. Patrick's Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Peppermint Macaron

White Chocolate Peppermint Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Fluffernutter Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Pina Colada Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Bright yellow macaron shell filled with a Malibu coconut ganache and pineapple curd.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$4.00
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.75
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.00
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50Out of stock
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.00
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$5.00
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.25

Pumpkin Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

BREADS

Baguette

Baguette

$3.75Out of stock
Challah Rolls

Challah Rolls

$6.75Out of stock

DRINKS

Coffee Bar

Latte

Latte

$4.35+
Flat White

Flat White

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.95
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.95
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.60
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.35+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+
Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$5.00+

Nitro Refill

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.35+
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.35+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.35+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.35+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25+
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25+
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Mayawell Pear

Mayawell Pear

$4.50Out of stock
Mayawell Raspberry

Mayawell Raspberry

$4.50Out of stock
Mayawell Strawberry

Mayawell Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.25
Mountain Valley Blackerry

Mountain Valley Blackerry

$3.25
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley Peach

Mountain Valley Peach

$3.25
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25Out of stock
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

RETAIL

Bare Fruit Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.50Out of stock

Kar's Trail Mix

$1.50Out of stock

Kind Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Protein Bar

$2.00Out of stock
SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

$1.50Out of stock
Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$10.25Out of stock
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

$12.25Out of stock
Chocolate Walnut Brownies

Chocolate Walnut Brownies

$9.25Out of stock
White Chocolate Apple Blondies

White Chocolate Apple Blondies

$9.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.25Out of stock
Granola

Granola

$7.25Out of stock
Retail Coffee - Espresso

Retail Coffee - Espresso

$9.99
Retail Coffee - House Blend

Retail Coffee - House Blend

$9.99
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan

Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan

Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

$5.00Out of stock

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Common Bond On The Go image

