Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Common Bond On The Go Marq-E OTG
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Common Bond On-the-Go is a drive through style concept located at 7680 Katy Freeway in the Marq-E entertainment center. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
Location
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston, TX 77024
