Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Medical Center

review star

No reviews yet

2278 West Holcombe Blvd

Houston, TX 77030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Latte
Chocolate Croissant
Butter Croissant

Cookies

Apple Cider Gingersnap

Apple Cider Gingersnap

$3.75
Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25Out of stock
Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip

$3.75Out of stock
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Entremets

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50

vanilla custard tart, fresh berries

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

oat shortbread, fresh blackberries, whipped white chocolate ganache

Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75

lemon custard tart, citron mousse, lemon streusel

Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75

fudge brownie, salted caramel, toasted pecans, dark chocolate ganache

S'more

S'more

$6.00

milk chocolate mousse, graham cracker, toasted marshmallow

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock
Hazelnut Muffin

Hazelnut Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.25
Spiced Pear Earl Grey Scone

Spiced Pear Earl Grey Scone

$4.25
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$3.75

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Boston Cream Kugelhopf

Boston Cream Kugelhopf

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75Out of stock
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75Out of stock
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.75Out of stock
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Croissant

Pumpkin Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Bar

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+Out of stock

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.25
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.25
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$4.25
Hot Tea Green

Hot Tea Green

$4.25
Hot Tea Peppermint

Hot Tea Peppermint

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.50+Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Mountain Valley Blackberry

Mountain Valley Blackberry

$3.25Out of stock
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley White Peach

Mountain Valley White Peach

$3.25
500ML Mountain Valley Spring Water

500ML Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25

Beer

8th Wonder Haterade

8th Wonder Haterade

$5.00Out of stock
Austin Eastcider Orange

Austin Eastcider Orange

$5.00
Buffalo Bayou 1836

Buffalo Bayou 1836

$5.00
Eureka Heights Mini Boss

Eureka Heights Mini Boss

$5.00
Live Oak Hefeweizen

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
No Label 1980

No Label 1980

$5.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$5.00

Wine Bottle

Mimosa Carafe

Mimosa Carafe

$15.00
Frose Carafe

Frose Carafe

$26.00
Btl Bulletin Cabernet

Btl Bulletin Cabernet

$25.00
Btl Bulletin Chardonnay

Btl Bulletin Chardonnay

$25.00
Btl Perrin le Grand Prebois

Btl Perrin le Grand Prebois

$30.00
Btl Craggy Range Sav Blanc

Btl Craggy Range Sav Blanc

$40.00
Btl Terras Gauda O Rosal Albarino

Btl Terras Gauda O Rosal Albarino

$45.00
Btl MacRosite Chardonnay

Btl MacRosite Chardonnay

$40.00
Btl Daou Cabernet

Btl Daou Cabernet

$45.00
Btl Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

Btl Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

$40.00
Btl Siduri Pinot Noir

Btl Siduri Pinot Noir

$45.00
Btl La Posta Malbec

Btl La Posta Malbec

$35.00

Wine Glass

Frose

Frose

$7.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$5.00
Caposaldo Prosecco

Caposaldo Prosecco

$9.00
Jp Chenet Sparkling Rose

Jp Chenet Sparkling Rose

$8.00
Gls Perrin le Grand Rose

Gls Perrin le Grand Rose

$6.00
Gls Craggy Range Sav Blanc

Gls Craggy Range Sav Blanc

$8.00
Gls Terras Gauda Albarino

Gls Terras Gauda Albarino

$9.00
Gls MacRosite Chardonnay

Gls MacRosite Chardonnay

$8.00
Gls Daou Cabernet

Gls Daou Cabernet

$9.00
Gls Siduri Pinot Noir

Gls Siduri Pinot Noir

$9.00
Gls Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

Gls Gundlach Bundschu Red Blend

$8.00
Gls La Posta Malbec

Gls La Posta Malbec

$7.00
Gls Bulletin Chardonnay

Gls Bulletin Chardonnay

$5.00
Gls Bulletin Cabernet

Gls Bulletin Cabernet

$5.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25
Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$5.25
Multigrain

Multigrain

$6.25
Sunflower Rye

Sunflower Rye

$5.75Out of stock
Sprouted Sourdough

Sprouted Sourdough

$6.25Out of stock
Classic White

Classic White

$5.25Out of stock
Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$6.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether it is for a quick bite, full meal or celebration cake we deliver world class quality and flavor in every dish and pastry.

Website

Location

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

Directions

