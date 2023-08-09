Common Bond On The Go Memorial Lawn
9755 Katy Frwy
Bldg C
Houston, TX 77024
LUNCH & DINNER
Salads
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Croissant
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Ham & Cheese
jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread
Vegetarian Meatball
impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll
Lemongrass Pork
grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll
Prosciutto and Arugula
sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll
Texas Club Croissant
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Sides
PASTRIES
Cookies
Entremet
Cranberry Tart
Fruit Tart
Lavender Honey Cheesecake
Lemon Gateau
Turtle Brownie
Carrot Cake
Cherry Cheesecake Entremet
Cheesecake mousseline filled with cherry jelly, on top of a speculoos cookie. Dipped in a white chocolate glaze, decorated with tempered white chocolate pieces and whipped ganache.
Guinness Entremet
Guinness Mousse filled with a Milk Chocolate Namaleka and toasted Hazelnuts, on top of a fudgey Brownie, covered in a Milk Chocolate Glaze, decorated with a whipped Hazelnut Ganache, tempered Dark Chocolate Piece, and a toasted Hazelnut.
Caramel Macchiato Entremets
Macarons
St. Patrick's Macaron
Birthday Macaron
Chocolate Macaron
Passion Mango Macaron
Strawberry Macaron
Tiramisu Macaron
Vanilla Macaron
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron
Salted Pistachio Macaron
White Chocolate Peppermint Macaron
Fluffernutter Macaron
Pina Colada Macaron
Bright yellow macaron shell filled with a Malibu coconut ganache and pineapple curd.
Muffins
Viennoiserie
DRINKS
Coffee Bar
Latte
Flat White
Cappuccino
Cortado
Macchiato
Iced Latte
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Americano
Cold Brew
Nitro Coffee
Iced Chai Latte
Frozen Bond
frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw