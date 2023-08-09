LUNCH & DINNER

Salads

Sesame Soy Chicken

$9.75

soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

$9.99

seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.75

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.75

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

$9.50

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.75

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

$9.99

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

$1.00
Chips - Jalapeno

$1.00
Chips - Regular

$1.00
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.00
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$6.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25
Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Almond Cranberry Cookie (V)

$3.33Out of stock

Entremet

Cranberry Tart

$6.50Out of stock
Fruit Tart

$6.50
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00
Lemon Gateau

$6.75
Turtle Brownie

$6.75

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Cheesecake Entremet

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake mousseline filled with cherry jelly, on top of a speculoos cookie. Dipped in a white chocolate glaze, decorated with tempered white chocolate pieces and whipped ganache.

Guinness Entremet

$6.50Out of stock

Guinness Mousse filled with a Milk Chocolate Namaleka and toasted Hazelnuts, on top of a fudgey Brownie, covered in a Milk Chocolate Glaze, decorated with a whipped Hazelnut Ganache, tempered Dark Chocolate Piece, and a toasted Hazelnut.

Caramel Macchiato Entremets

$7.00

Macarons

St. Patrick's Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Peppermint Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Fluffernutter Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Pina Colada Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Bright yellow macaron shell filled with a Malibu coconut ganache and pineapple curd.

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25
Vanilla Scone

$4.00
Health Nut Scone

$4.50

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Croissant

$4.75
Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Kouign-Amann

$5.00
Kugelhopf

$4.50Out of stock
Morning Bun

$5.00
Nutella Croissant

$5.00
Pistachio Croissant

$5.25
Pumpkin Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

BREADS

Baguette

$3.75
Challah Loaf

$7.25
Challah Rolls

$6.75
Country Sourdough

$5.75
Multigrain

$6.75
Sprouted Sourdough

$6.75

DRINKS

Coffee Bar

Latte

$4.35+
Flat White

$4.25
Cappuccino

$3.75
Cortado

$3.95
Macchiato

$3.95
Iced Latte

$4.35+
Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Espresso

$3.60
Chai Latte

$5.35+
Hot Chocolate

$3.95+
Americano

$3.50+
Cold Brew

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

$5.00+Out of stock
Iced Chai Latte

$5.35+
Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Matcha Latte

