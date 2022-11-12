Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

3210 N Shepherd Dr

Houston, TX 77018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte
Morning Bun

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

baked eggs, sharp cheddar

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar

Mushroom, Cheese & Egg Croissant

Mushroom, Cheese & Egg Croissant

$6.50

wild mushroom, sharp cheddar & egg frittata, arugula, sun-dried tomato pesto

Breakfast Bites

Breakfast Bites

$3.75

shell-less quiche bites

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$5.75

Salads

Sesame Soy Chicken

Sesame Soy Chicken

$9.00

soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

$9.50

seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.50

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

Lemongrass Pork

$9.00

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.00

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

Texas Club Croissant

$9.00

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.25
Chips - Jalapeno

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.25
Chips - Regular

Chips - Regular

$1.25
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.25
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$5.75

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Entremet

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50
Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Astros Macaron

Astros Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$3.75
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75Out of stock
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.75
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00
Pumpkin Croissant

Pumpkin Croissant

$5.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25
Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$6.75
Challah Rolls

Challah Rolls

$6.25
Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$5.25Out of stock
Multigrain

Multigrain

$6.25
Sprouted Sourdough

Sprouted Sourdough

$6.25

Coffee Bar

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00Out of stock
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.25
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.25
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$4.25
Hot Tea Green

Hot Tea Green

$4.25
Hot Tea Peppermint

Hot Tea Peppermint

$4.25
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

$4.50+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25Out of stock
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.25
Mayawell Pear

Mayawell Pear

$4.50Out of stock
Mayawell Raspberry

Mayawell Raspberry

$4.50Out of stock
Mayawell Strawberry

Mayawell Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.25Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Mountain Valley Blackerry

Mountain Valley Blackerry

$3.25Out of stock
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley Peach

Mountain Valley Peach

$3.25
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

Retail

Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Walnut Brownies

Chocolate Walnut Brownies

$9.00
White Chocolate Apple Blondies

White Chocolate Apple Blondies

$9.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Granola

Granola

$7.00
Retail Coffee - Espresso

Retail Coffee - Espresso

$17.00
Retail Coffee - House Blend

Retail Coffee - House Blend

$17.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan

Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet

$5.00

5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan

Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato

$5.00

5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

$5.00

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Common Bond On-the-Go is a drive through style concept located at 3210 N Shepherd Drive. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Location

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018

Directions

Gallery
Common Bond On The Go image
Common Bond On The Go image
Common Bond On The Go image
Common Bond On The Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slowpokes - Garden Oaks
orange star4.8 • 245
1203 W 34th St. Suite D. Houston, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Wakefield Crowbar
orange star4.8 • 295
954 WAKEFIELD DR HOUSTON, TX 77018
View restaurantnext
Piper's Burger - 2323 N. Shepherd Dr
orange star4.0 • 55
2323 N. Shepherd Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Katz's
orange star4.4 • 2,374
2200 N Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
orange starNo Reviews
233 N. Loop West Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Gold Brick
orange star4.6 • 802
2518 Yale St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Coltivare
orange star4.4 • 3,927
3320 White Oak Drive Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering - 2912 White Oak Dr
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Heights - 2912 White Oak Dr. - 713-864-8226
orange star4.6 • 3,594
2912 White Oak Dr Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Squable
orange star5.0 • 3,586
632 W 19th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Houston - Washington & Waugh
orange star4.7 • 3,261
3715 Washington Avenue Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
orange star4.5 • 2,412
602 E 20th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Greenspoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston