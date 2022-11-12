Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Common Bond On-the-Go is a drive through style concept located at 3210 N Shepherd Drive. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
