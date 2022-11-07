Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Bond On The Go Ion

review star

No reviews yet

4201 Main St Ste 110

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Texas Club Croissant
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Butter Croissant

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar

Breakfast Bites

Breakfast Bites

$3.75

shell-less quiche bites

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

baked eggs, sharp cheddar

Mushroom, Cheese & Egg Croissant

Mushroom, Cheese & Egg Croissant

$6.50

wild mushroom, sharp cheddar & egg frittata, arugula, sun-dried tomato pesto

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$5.75

Salads

Sesame Soy Chicken

Sesame Soy Chicken

$9.00

soy glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, edamame, sesame dressing

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

Seared Salmon Mediterranean

$9.50Out of stock

seared salmon, romaine lettuce, marinated chickpeas, green beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, feta cheese, herb vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.50Out of stock

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

Lemongrass Pork

$9.00

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.00Out of stock

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

Texas Club Croissant

$9.00

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.25
Chips - Jalapeno

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.25
Chips - Regular

Chips - Regular

$1.25
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.25
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$5.75

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75Out of stock
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25Out of stock
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Entremet

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50Out of stock
Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75Out of stock
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75Out of stock
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00
Astros Macaron

Astros Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$3.75
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.25

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.75
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00
Pumpkin Croissant

Pumpkin Croissant

$5.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25Out of stock
Challah Loaf

Challah Loaf

$6.75Out of stock
Challah Rolls

Challah Rolls

$6.25Out of stock
Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$5.25Out of stock
Multigrain

Multigrain

$6.25Out of stock
Sprouted Sourdough

Sprouted Sourdough

$6.25Out of stock

Coffee Bar

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.25
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.25
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$4.25
Hot Tea Green

Hot Tea Green

$4.25
Hot Tea Peppermint

Hot Tea Peppermint

$4.25
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

$4.50+Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.25
Mayawell Pear

Mayawell Pear

$4.50
Mayawell Raspberry

Mayawell Raspberry

$4.50
Mayawell Strawberry

Mayawell Strawberry

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.25
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Mountain Valley Blackerry

Mountain Valley Blackerry

$3.25
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley Peach

Mountain Valley Peach

$3.25
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

Retail

Kar's Trail Mix

$1.75

Kind Bar

$2.50

Pure Protein Bar

$2.00
SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

$1.75
Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Walnut Brownies

Chocolate Walnut Brownies

$9.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Apple Blondies

White Chocolate Apple Blondies

$9.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Granola

Granola

$7.00Out of stock
Retail Coffee - Espresso

Retail Coffee - Espresso

$17.00Out of stock
Retail Coffee - House Blend

Retail Coffee - House Blend

$17.00Out of stock
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan

Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan

Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato

$5.00

5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

$5.00

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Common Bond On-the-Go is located at 4201 Main Street. The menu will showcase all of Common Bond’s signature cookies, pastries and croissants, as well as a grab ‘n go style savory menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items.

Location

4201 Main St Ste 110, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Common Bond On The Go image
Common Bond On The Go image
Common Bond On The Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jamaica Pon Di Road - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
The Turkey Leg Hut - 4830 Almeda - Houston, Texas 77004
orange starNo Reviews
4830 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Turkey Leg Hut Express
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Almeda Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Herban Frequency - At Axelrad Beer Garden: 1517 Alabama Street Houston TX 77004
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Alabama Street Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Axelrad Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 1,079
1517 Alabama St Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
The Savoy 1 - 4402 Emancipation
orange starNo Reviews
4402 Emancipation Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston