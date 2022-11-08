Common Bond On The Go imageView gallery

Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150

Houston, TX 77019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Classic Chocolate Chip
Texas Club Croissant

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

buffalo mozzarella, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$15.00

forest mushrooms, brie, mozzarella, goat cheese, balsamic onions, truffle oil

Salads

Chicken Banh Mi Salad

Chicken Banh Mi Salad

$14.00

ginger-soy chicken, pickled daikon, red jalapeños, carrots, radish, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, baguette, sesame lime vinaigrette

Beet Orange Goat Cheese Salad

Beet Orange Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, baby arugula, goat cheese, blood oranges, almonds, pumpernickel, orange tarragon vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$9.00

chopped romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spiced pecans, cucumber, champagne vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Common Bond Burger

Common Bond Burger

$12.00

ground beef, gruyère, aged white cheddar, bibb lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, pain de mie bun, parmesan fries

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00Out of stock

tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

jambon de paris, gruyère cheese, dijon butter, french bread

Vegetarian Meatball

Vegetarian Meatball

$9.50

impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, basil pistou, asiago, french roll

Lemongrass Pork

Lemongrass Pork

$9.00

grilled pork, sriracha aioli, shaved cucumber, pickled fresno peppers, cilantro, french roll

Prosciutto and Arugula

Prosciutto and Arugula

$9.00

sliced prosciutto, arugula, brie cream, sunflower rye roll

Texas Club Croissant

Texas Club Croissant

$9.00

smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli

Sides

Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.25
Chips - Jalapeno

Chips - Jalapeno

$1.25
Chips - Regular

Chips - Regular

$1.25
Chips - Salt & Vinegar

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.25
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.00
Shoestring Parmesan Fries

Shoestring Parmesan Fries

$6.00
Yogurt, Berries & Granola

Yogurt, Berries & Granola

$5.75Out of stock

Soup

Cup - Soup of the Day

$3.00

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$6.00

Specials

Chipotle Cesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, chipotle dressing, croutons, cilantro, asiago cheese, grilled chicken

Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$13.00Out of stock

arugula, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, grilled shrimp, red onions, lemon dressing

Niçoise Salad

$12.00Out of stock

green beans, butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, boiled potatoes, olives, hard boiled eggs, herb marinated tuna

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

grilled chicken, corn, black beans, avocado, chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes

Steak & Noodle Salad

$14.00

grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$12.00

jambon de paris, caramelized onions, gruyère, petite side salad

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00+Out of stock

garlic herb croutons

Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip

Classic Chocolate Chip

$3.75
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.25
Walnut Chocolate Chip

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Entremet

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.50
Lemon Gateau

Lemon Gateau

$6.75
Turtle Brownie

Turtle Brownie

$6.75
Lavender Honey Cheesecake

Lavender Honey Cheesecake

$7.00

Macarons

Birthday Macaron

Birthday Macaron

$3.00
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00
Passion Mango Macaron

Passion Mango Macaron

$3.00
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$3.00
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$3.00
White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

White Chocolate Lavender Macaron

$3.00
Salted Pistachio Macaron

Salted Pistachio Macaron

$3.00Out of stock
Astros Macaron

Astros Macaron

$3.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Scones

Cranberry Orange Scone

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00
Vanilla Scone

Vanilla Scone

$3.75
Health Nut Scone

Health Nut Scone

$4.25

Viennoiserie

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Boston Crème Kugelhopf

Boston Crème Kugelhopf

$5.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.75
Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$4.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$4.75
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$4.75
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00

Pumpkin Croissant

$4.50

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25

Coffee Bar

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+
Drip Coffee 96oz Box

Drip Coffee 96oz Box

$32.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Flat White

Flat White

$3.75
Frozen Bond

Frozen Bond

$5.00+

frozen blend of espresso, whole milk and sugar in the raw

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Hot Tea Chamomile

Hot Tea Chamomile

$4.25
Hot Tea Earl Grey

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.25
Hot Tea English Breakfast

Hot Tea English Breakfast

$4.25
Hot Tea Green

Hot Tea Green

$4.25
Hot Tea Peppermint

Hot Tea Peppermint

$4.25
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

Texas Pecan Nitro Coffee

$4.50+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.25
Bai Coconut

Bai Coconut

$4.00
Bai Watermelon

Bai Watermelon

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.25
Dry Soda Lavender

Dry Soda Lavender

$3.25
Hank's Black Cherry Soda

Hank's Black Cherry Soda

$3.25
Hibiscus Lemonade

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.25
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.25
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.25
Mayawell Pear

Mayawell Pear

$4.50
Mayawell Raspberry

Mayawell Raspberry

$4.50
Mayawell Strawberry

Mayawell Strawberry

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.25Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Mountain Valley Blackerry

Mountain Valley Blackerry

$3.25
Mountain Valley Key Lime

Mountain Valley Key Lime

$3.25
Mountain Valley Peach

Mountain Valley Peach

$3.25
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Perrier

Perrier

$3.25
Rambler Grapefruit

Rambler Grapefruit

$2.00
Rambler Sparkling Water

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Rishi Black Lemon

Rishi Black Lemon

$4.00
Rishi Dandelion Ginger

Rishi Dandelion Ginger

$4.00
Rishi Schisandra Berry

Rishi Schisandra Berry

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25

Retail

Bare Fruit Chips

$2.00

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.50

Kar's Trail Mix

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.50

Pure Protein Bar

$2.00
SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

SmartFood Cheddar Popcorn

$1.50
Apple Coffee Cake

Apple Coffee Cake

$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake

$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Walnut Brownies

Chocolate Walnut Brownies

$9.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Apple Blondies

White Chocolate Apple Blondies

$9.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Granola

Granola

$7.00Out of stock
Retail Coffee - Espresso

Retail Coffee - Espresso

$17.00
Retail Coffee - House Blend

Retail Coffee - House Blend

$17.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbet

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

5oz Strawberry Sorbet - Dairy Free / Vegan

Chocolate Sorbet

Chocolate Sorbet

$5.00

5oz Chocolate Sorbet - Non Dairy / Vegan

Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato

$5.00

5oz Lemon Gelato - Dairy Free (Oak Milk) / Vegan

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato

$5.00

Greek Honey Almond Balsamic Gelato - Dairy & Nuts

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston, TX 77019

Directions

Gallery
Common Bond On The Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brasserie 19
orange star4.6 • 2,815
1962 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Zanti Cucina Italiana River Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
1958 West Gray Suite 101 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Earthcraft Juicery
orange star4.8 • 449
1909 W Gray St B Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Rudyard's British Pub
orange star4.2 • 717
2010 Waugh Dr Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Demeris Bar-B-Q (S. SHEPHERD)
orange star4.6 • 1,726
2911 South Shepherd Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston