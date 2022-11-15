Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro Bakehouse

8728 Westpark Dr

Corporate Offices

Houston, TX 77063

Popular Items

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Black & White Cake

Cakes

$40.00

2 layers of vanilla and 1 layer of chocolate cake filled with vanilla buttercream & fudge, finished with ganache and chocolate glaze

$40.00

chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip

$46.00

confetti cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream

$40.00

lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip

$40.00

3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip

$40.00

champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream

$40.00

vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
In every city, village and town the “common bond” that everyone shares is the love of good food. It bridges together all ages, cultures and beliefs. From this idea Common Bond Bistro & Bakery was opened in May 2014 in the Montrose area of Houston, TX. Now at 5 locations total, Common Bond is a neighborhood favorite where the community gathers to dine and bond over good food and extraordinary pastries.

8728 Westpark Dr, Corporate Offices, Houston, TX 77063

