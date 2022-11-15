Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro Bakehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
In every city, village and town the “common bond” that everyone shares is the love of good food. It bridges together all ages, cultures and beliefs. From this idea Common Bond Bistro & Bakery was opened in May 2014 in the Montrose area of Houston, TX. Now at 5 locations total, Common Bond is a neighborhood favorite where the community gathers to dine and bond over good food and extraordinary pastries.
Location
8728 Westpark Dr, Corporate Offices, Houston, TX 77063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant