Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Common Cup Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

501 Atlantic Ave

Morris, MN 56267

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Muffin

$3.60

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Pan Coffee Cake

$17.50

Lemon Bread

$3.00

Banana Bread

$3.00

Scone

$3.60

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Salad

Ginger Chicken Salad

$11.80

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.40

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.40

Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.80

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.40

House Salad

$9.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Custom Salad

$11.40

Chef Salad

$11.80

Specials

Turkey Panini

$11.25Out of stock

Roast Beef Panini

$11.25Out of stock

Panini Special

$11.25

Half Panini Special

$6.40

Sandwich Special

$9.75

Wrap Special

$11.50

Salad Special

$11.50

French Dip

$11.25Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.80

Taco Salad

$11.50

Loaded Potato

$5.25

Loaded Chili Potato

$6.75

Wraps

Ginger Chicken Wrap

$11.80

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.40

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.40

Pecan Chicken Wrap

$11.80

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.40

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$11.40

Custom Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.80

Soup

Breadstick

$3.00

Soup Cup

$3.25

Soup Bowl

$4.25

Half Sandwich & Soup

$8.00

Half Panini & Soup

$9.75

Grilled Cheese & bowl soup

$11.50

Grilled Cheese & Cup of soup

$10.25

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Loaded Chili

$6.75

Soup Bulk

$55.00

Hot Sandwiches

Ham Pretzel

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Half Grilled Cheese

$6.20

Chipotle Ham Panini

$12.00

Half Chipotle Ham Panin

$7.20

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Half Chicken Salad

$6.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Half Egg Salad

$6.50

Everything Club

$11.80

Half Everything Club

$8.80

Ham & Swiss

$10.25

Half Ham & Swiss

$6.50

Turkey Provolone

$10.25

Half Turkey Provolone

$6.50

Karl's

$10.25

Half Karl's

$5.50

Karl's Plus

$11.80

Half Karl's Plus

$6.50

BLT

$9.80

Half BLT

$6.50

Turkey Club

$10.25

Half Turkey Club

$7.00

Roast Beef & Swiss

$11.80

Half Roast Beef & Swiss

$7.00

Kids

Half Grilled Cheese

$6.20

Mac & Cheese

$4.60

PB&J

$3.45

Chips

$1.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Dessert

Dessert Special

$3.90

Cheesecake

$4.90

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.80

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.80

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.80

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.80

Monster Cookie

$1.80

Molasses Cookie

$1.80

Cinnamon/Caramel Roll

$4.10

Half Sheet Bar

$48.00

Apple Bars

$3.90

Creme De Menthe Bar

$3.90

Pumpkin Bar

$3.90

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee to Go

$2.00+

Coffee in House

$2.25

In-house cup with 1 refill

Coffee Our Mug

$1.25

1 refill of pump coffee in a Common Cup to-go mug

Coffee Other Mug

$2.10

1 refill of pump coffee in their personal mug

Study Cup

$3.75

In-house cup with unlimited refills

Coffee Box to Go

$17.00

96 oz Box

Depth Charge

$3.00+

1 shot espresso + coffee of your choice

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of foamed milk

Traditional Latte Macchiato

$3.50

Half shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam

Flavored Macchiato

$3.35+

Espresso, steamed milk, and foam with vanilla and caramel syrups – similar to a latte

Flavored Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and foam

Flavored Mocha

$5.00+

Chocolate, espresso, steamed milk, foam, and whipped cream

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Breve

$4.35+

Espresso and steamed half and half

Cappuccino

$3.40+

Espresso, steamed milk, and lots of foam

Latte

$3.40+

Mocha

$4.30+

Frappe

$5.25+

Cold Press

$3.25+

Latte Special

$4.50+Out of stock

Cadbury Frappe

$7.50Out of stock

Teas, Smoothies, Juice

Milk

$1.25

Smoothie

$4.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Spiced tea and milk steamed together

Steamer

$3.20+

Syrup and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.20+

Chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream

Hot Cider

$3.00

Steamed apple with caramel and cinnamon

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl Grey tea and vanilla with steamed milk

Italian Soda

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda

$4.30

Apple Juice

$2.50

Canned Soda

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.35

taxable

Coffee Beans

$9.00+

Chocolate Sauce

$25.00

Syrup

$16.00

Tea Bag

$1.25

Reusable Mug

$14.95

Honey Jar

$8.50+

Loaf of Wheat or Sourdough

$10.00

Loaf of Cranberry Wild Rice

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A nonprofit coffeehouse committed to creating space for communities to convene since 2002. Thanks for your support!

501 Atlantic Ave, Morris, MN 56267

