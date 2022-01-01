- Home
Common Cup Coffeehouse
501 Atlantic Ave
Morris, MN 56267
Breakfast
Salad
Specials
Wraps
Soup
Hot Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Half Chicken Salad
Egg Salad Sandwich
Half Egg Salad
Everything Club
Half Everything Club
Ham & Swiss
Half Ham & Swiss
Turkey Provolone
Half Turkey Provolone
Karl's
Half Karl's
Karl's Plus
Half Karl's Plus
BLT
Half BLT
Turkey Club
Half Turkey Club
Roast Beef & Swiss
Half Roast Beef & Swiss
Dessert
Coffee & Espresso
Coffee to Go
Coffee in House
In-house cup with 1 refill
Coffee Our Mug
1 refill of pump coffee in a Common Cup to-go mug
Coffee Other Mug
1 refill of pump coffee in their personal mug
Study Cup
In-house cup with unlimited refills
Coffee Box to Go
96 oz Box
Depth Charge
1 shot espresso + coffee of your choice
Espresso
Double shot
Traditional Espresso Macchiato
Double shot of espresso topped with a small amount of foamed milk
Traditional Latte Macchiato
Half shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam
Flavored Macchiato
Espresso, steamed milk, and foam with vanilla and caramel syrups – similar to a latte
Flavored Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and foam
Flavored Mocha
Chocolate, espresso, steamed milk, foam, and whipped cream
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Breve
Espresso and steamed half and half
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed milk, and lots of foam
Latte
Mocha
Frappe
Cold Press
Latte Special
Cadbury Frappe
Teas, Smoothies, Juice
Milk
Smoothie
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Chai Latte
Spiced tea and milk steamed together
Steamer
Syrup and steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream
Hot Cider
Steamed apple with caramel and cinnamon
London Fog
Earl Grey tea and vanilla with steamed milk
Italian Soda
Italian Cream Soda
Apple Juice
Canned Soda
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Caramel Apple Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A nonprofit coffeehouse committed to creating space for communities to convene since 2002. Thanks for your support!
501 Atlantic Ave, Morris, MN 56267