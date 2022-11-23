Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Common Denominator
6 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our purpose is simple. We are here to serve. Through the busyness of what we call life we offer a space to pause, reflect, and enjoy community. Simply because we are all the common denominator.
Location
925 N Lapeer Rd #123, Oxford, MI 48371
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Holly Hotel - 110 Battle Alley, Holly, 48442
No Reviews
110 Battle Alley Holly, MI 48442
View restaurant