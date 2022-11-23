Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Common Denominator

6 Reviews

925 N Lapeer Rd #123

Oxford, MI 48371

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffin (Gluten Free)
Iced Latte
Smoothie

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.85

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Iced Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso

$1.50

Frappe

$5.00

Latte

$4.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

Breve Latte

$5.00

Beverages

Lemonade and Blueberry flavoring from our Bubble Tea! Blue and Gold Pride in a refreshing drink!

Bubble Tea

$7.50

Italian Soda

$3.50

Housemade Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$2.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Homemade Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Steamer

$3.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Housemade Sparkling Fruit Water

$3.50

Food

Egg Bakes

$3.50

You get TWO egg bakes and have your choice of either: Asparagus, ham, onion, and cheddar OR Spinach, feta, and tomato!

Spicy Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

The meat & cheese egg bake that you love best is put inside a tortilla! Add some extra cheese, sriracha and grill it and you have breakfast perfection!

Baked Goods

Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Miss May Bread

$3.50

Schmookie Biscotti

$2.00

Schmookie Cookie

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Mini Muffin (Gluten Free)

$1.75

Maple glazed Pumpkin bread

$3.50

Munchies

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Granola Bar

$1.50

Chocolate/Candy Bar

$1.50

KIND Bar

$2.00

Coffee Beans

Breakfast Blend

$19.75

Ethiopian

$19.75

Colombian

$19.75

House Blend

$19.75

Decaf

$19.75

Espresso

$19.75

Jamaican Blue Coffee

$60.00Out of stock

Specialty Items

Cinnamon Candies

$3.00

Syrup bottles

$14.00

Grab & Go items

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our purpose is simple. We are here to serve. Through the busyness of what we call life we offer a space to pause, reflect, and enjoy community. Simply because we are all the common denominator.

Website

Location

Directions

