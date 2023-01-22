- Home
Common Good at Night
1115 E. Eighth St.
Traverse City, MI 49686
On Draft
Tandem "Greenman" Cider
This semi-dry cider is created from a single variety, the Rhode Island Greening, a classic American apple. 1.5% Res. Sugar 5.0% ABV
Farm Club "Czech Pilsner"
Low to medium hop pale lager beer. 5%ABV
Stone Hound "Col de la Tortuga" Mexican Style Amber
This Mexican-style amber lager packs a big malty flavor with a light body. Munich malt from Empire Malting and Tettnanger hops from MI Local. Abv 5.5%
Stormcloud "Rainmaker" Belgian Pale Ale
A classic Belgian Pale Ale with malt and hops balanced squarely in the middle. Brewed with northern Michigan grown hops. 5.9% ABV. 20 IBU.
Keweenaw "Widow Maker" Black Ale
Don't let its looks deceive you. Clean and smooth, easy on the hops and easy on the palate; this light bodied ale has a surprising depth of malt flavors with pleasant hints of a smoky molasses. 5.2%ABV
Canned Beer
Transient "Old Country" Pilsner
Dry hopped Italian style pilsner. ABV 5%
Shorts Locals Light
Classic American lager. Short's calls it “Beer in its Simplest Form,” because it is just that: all-grain, crisp, clean & bright. ABV 5.2% 11 IBU
Founders "All Day" IPA
Naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains & hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics & a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work & the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures. 4.7%ABV 42 IBUs
Bells Two Hearted IPA
Bursting with refreshing hop aromas, an American IPA suited for adventures everywhere. 7%ABV 60 IBUs
New Holland "Cabin Fever" Brown
Seasonal roasty brown ale & a hearty, comforting companion for long, mind-bending winters. 6.5%ABV
Black Rock North Third Stout
American-style stout 6%ABV
Broad Leaf "Sour Lake"
Tropical Sour, w/ mango, dragonfruit & strawberry, ripe & bold "tropicality." It's a perfect fruit trifecta that brings sweetness & lush aromas to a sour base. 5%ABV
Cocktails
UnCommon Spritz
Our take on the classic combination of Aperol, Cremant, Amaro Brillari & Soda
Espresso Martini
Gypsy Vodka, Mammoth Coffee Liqueur, Roaster Jack Espresso, Amaro Pazzo
Sour di Sicily
TC Whiskey Rye, Amaro del Etna, Lemon Juice, Egg White, Cane Syrup
Negroni
TC Whiskey Gin, Campari, Cochhi Sweet Vermouth
Little Italy
TC Whiskey Rye, Capano Antica, Amaro Brillari
Zero Proof
Italian Spritz
Italian Orange, Lime, Soda
Juniper Spritz
Marz Elixir Juniper Fizz, Tonic, Lime, Simple syrup
Tumeric Ginger Highball
Rishi Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Tea, Honey turmeric, Lemon
Untitled Art "Italian Pilsner"
Non-alcoholic 12oz can
Shorts "Thirst Mutilator"
Non-alcoholic 12oz can
Classic Cocktails
Whiskey
Iron Fish Anglers Rye
Golden amber in color, with a nose of fresh warm honey bread, strong clove & summer cedar; a palette of hot carmel, oak wood, vanilla & orange citrus; and a finish of vanilla & spice. Mash Bill: 51% Iron Fish Jupiter Winter Wheat 26% Whispering Meadows Ranch Organic Yellow Corn 14% Great Lakes Malting Co. Malt Barley 9% Iron Fish Rye 92 Proof
Mammoth Wooly Bourbon
Woolly Bourbon is made from a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% rye, 10% malted barley & 2% caramel malt using grains grown in collaboration with several Northern Michigan farms & glacial water from the Torch Lake aquifer. Every bottle is aged in new charred American White Oak. Deep red-brown color with an aroma of toasted oak, caramel malt, honey and sweet corn. Taste is complex, with a burst of charred oak followed by clean grain spirit and a long finish with successive flavors of sweet grass, honey, malt and toasted oak. Mouthfeel is medium heavy with just enough viscosity to coat the palate. 92 Proof
TC Whiskey North Country Rye
Crafted with a sturdy northern backbone to be a little less sweet & a little more fiery. 90 proof
Grand Traverse Distillery Old George Double Barrel Rye
100% straight rye whiskey fully matured in charred oak barrels then aged an additional 6 to 18 months in a French White Oak barrels. This secondary barreling adds depth and flavor to the craft rye whiskey. Its smoothness is punctuated with persistent notes of vanilla, oak and caramel. 100 Proof
Amaro - 2oz Pour
Long Road Amaro Pazzo
Made in Grand Rapids & infused with a unique blend of herbs & spices, including wormwood, gentian, chickory, orange peel, & mhyrr. Bitter sweet nose with deep coffee undertones. An initial pop of bright, sweet citrus gives way to layers of bitter complexity & a balance of tropical sweetness, rich coffee & snappy citrus.
Bier Amaro
Made in Grand Rapids, it has a bitter-sweet flavor produced by vapor distillation of herbs, roots, flowers, bark, & citrus.
Nonino
Heady aromas of orange & chamomile. Gently sweet herbal & floral aromas shine through a pillowy texture with blood orange, borage flowers, & a touch of botanical bitterness. This is a tasty, balanced amaro with well-integrated flavors.
Lucano
Flavored with more than 30 botanicals, including wormwood, sage, gentiana, angelica, bitter orange, & ruta,
Dell' Etna
The recipe, which includes bitter orange peel, licorice and vanilla, dates back to 1901 and calls for more than 26 all-natural ingredients—many of which thrive in the soil at the base of Mount Etna in Sicily. The herbaceous blend is macerated then matured for two months, emerging bittersweet, bright and balanced. Full of tart rhubarb and spiced with cinnamon, this amaro finishes with a smoky minerality that harkens back to its volcanic origins.
Braulio Amaso Alpino
This brawny alpine amaro with sharp, distinct pine characteristic. In the glass, it's ruddy brown, & features a dense, piny aroma spiked with mint. On the palate, it's austere, starting with notes of allspice & toffee & lots of pine mid-palate, fading into a clean, slightly herbal bitterness.
Montenegro
Made from 40 botanicals, including spices, dried fruits, roots, seeds, bark, citrus peels, flowers & species of wood sourced from around the world gives it a complex, yet well-balanced flavor.
Gin
TC Whiskey Co "Verse Gin"
Made with wild, northern botanicals & carefully rested in used bourbon barrels.
Mammoth Distilling Gin
Blend of six individually distilled botanicals, several of which are grown locally at Mammoth Farms. Juniper and white pine, lavender and sage, lemon and orange. Earthly, complex and amazingly balanced spirit that reflects the natural terroir of our northern home. MASH BILL: 10% Certified Wheeler Rye; 90% #2, Yellow Dent, Non-GMO Corn 90 Proof
Vodka
Liqueur
Mammoth Coffee Liqueur
Espresso dark in color, with aromas of coffee, chocolate, & vanilla. Deep, roasted coffee notes are balanced with vanilla & a mellow bitterness complemented by a hint of sweetness & a lingering, clean finish.
Two James Orange Liqueur
The botanical blend of coriander and orange peel provide nice floral & citrus aromas & flavors, which are balanced by spice from black peppercorn & earthy elements from orris root, angelica root & gentian root.
White Wine
Left Foot Charley "Cremant of Michigan"
2021 Pinot Blanc 77% Chardonnay 23% Old Mission Penninsula and Benzie County Bubbly, Citrus, Crisp
DeAngelis "Pecorino"
2020 Pecorino Offida, Marche, Italy Floral, Mineral Driven, Fresh
Cesani "Vernaccia"
2020 Vernaccia Di San Gimignano Tuscany, Italy Lively, Dry, Medium-Bodied
Bos "All That Is Gold" Riesling
2021 Riesling Old Mission Penninsula Lush, Balancing Acidity
Verterra "Pinot Gris"
2021 Pinto Gris. Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan Full-bodied, Orchard and stone fruit
Nicodemi "Le Murate" Rose of Montepulciano
2021 Montepulciano Rose Abruzzo, Italy Floral, Red Fruits, Medium Body
Red Wine
Santa Maria La Palma "La Bombarde" Cannonau
2019 Cannonau Sardinia, Italy Perfumed, Delicate Red Fruits
Mari "Troglodyte Rosso"
2021 Pinot Noir 65% Teroldego 25% Merlot 10% Old Mission Penninsula, Michigan Brambly, Balanced
Alcesti "Nesos" Nero d'Avola
Nero D'avola Sicilia DOC Sicily, Italy Fresh, Red Berries
Lanciola "Chianti"
2020 Sangiovese Chianti Colli Fiorentini Dark Fruit, Earthy
Tenuta di Sesta "Poggio d'Arna"
2020 Sangiovese 20% Merlot 40% Cabernet Franc 40% Tuscany, Italy Structured, Full Body
Montepeloso "A Quo"
2020 Toscana Rosso Tuscany, Italy Dark red fruits, spicy and mineral notes
Coffee Bar
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed and roasted locally by Roaster Jack Coffee Co. *1 free refill
Americano 12oz
Espresso
Need something strong? Roaster Jack has you covered!
Traditional Macchiato 3oz
Cappuccino 12oz
Latte
Made with a double shot of Leelanau Coffee Roaster espresso and steamed milk of choice
Mocha
Melted dark chocolate shavings, steamed milk and espresso
Cafe au Lait
Hot Tea
Tazo Tea- click to see flavor options
Housemade Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate shavings with steamed milk- a favorite for kids and adults alike!
Cold Brew 16oz
Chai
Soft Drinks
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Sodas
Northwoods "Wild Ginger" Beer
Wild Ginger is something that can not be duplicated. This one of a kind soda has a very spicy ginger ale kick – if you LOVE ginger then this soda is just for you.
Rishi Sparkling Dandelion Ginger
Roasted dandelion root & a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma & spiciness are craft brewed & combined with red chili & tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus & a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.
Marz Juniper Fizz
CBD-infused with an Alpine vibe & a juniper backbone.
Martinelli Apple Juice
Club Soda
Beginnings
Salumi Board
la quercia prosciutto & dry salami pared with salumi chicago spicy soppressata, leoncini pistacchio mortadella, housemade taralli & crackers, whole grain mustard & fig jam
Formaggi Board
aged cheddar, ricotta salata, grana padano & fresh mozzarella, paired with housemade taralli & crackers, whole grain mustard & amarena cherries
Meatballs & Mozzarella
tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, touch of Iowa cheddar, toasty country sourdough
White Bean Mash & Garlic Baguette Sticks
extra virgin olive oil, preserved fennel, garlic confit, chili oil
Crostini
5$ for 2 pieces
Table Bread
Freshly baked bread. Excellent addition to any of our small plates or salads
Cheese Bread
Salads
Traditional Caesar Salad
crispy romaine, iowa cheddar, housemade dressing & croutons, anchovies, charred lemon
Panzanella
torn bread, red wine vinegar, tomato, pickled red onion, cukes, olives, extra virgin olive oil, basil
Insalata Verde
bibb lettuce, frisée, water cress, endive, sherry vinaigrette
Thin Crust Pizza
Tomato Pie
tomato sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, touch of Iowa cheddar
Pesto Pie
housemade basil pesto, mozzarella, splash of tomato sauce
Cheese Pie
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
White Pie
spanish extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, pecorino romano, oregano
Mushroom Pie
extra virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted wild mushrooms, goat cheese, thyme
Potato Pie
thinly sliced potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, ricotta, rosemary, touch of Iowa cheddar
Feelin' Spicy
tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian chili, fresh basil
Pasta
Carbonara
spaghettoni, guanciale (gwan-CHA-leh) americano, egg yolk, Iowa cheddar, pecorino
Cacio & Pepe
housemade bucatini, pecorino, grana padano, black pepper
Pomodoro
spaghetti, tomato sauce, basil, touch of Iowa cheddar
Ultimate Butter Noodles
"OG alfredo" housemade orecchiette, butter emulsion, iowa cheddar
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
"Do Good, Every Day. We’re a neighborhood trattoria in the heart of Traverse City. Our purpose is to better the lives of everyone we encounter. We believe that optimism and purposeful action should be a part of everything we do. Yes, we make killer pizza & pasta, but we also aspire to be a leading positive influence within the communities we serve. Come check out what we’re doing."
1115 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, MI 49686