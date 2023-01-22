Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Good at Night

1115 E. Eighth St.

Traverse City, MI 49686

On Draft

our curated list of michigan's best

Tandem "Greenman" Cider

$6.00

This semi-dry cider is created from a single variety, the Rhode Island Greening, a classic American apple. 1.5% Res. Sugar 5.0% ABV

Farm Club "Czech Pilsner"

$6.00Out of stock

Low to medium hop pale lager beer. 5%ABV

Stone Hound "Col de la Tortuga" Mexican Style Amber

$6.00

This Mexican-style amber lager packs a big malty flavor with a light body. Munich malt from Empire Malting and Tettnanger hops from MI Local. Abv 5.5%

Stormcloud "Rainmaker" Belgian Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

A classic Belgian Pale Ale with malt and hops balanced squarely in the middle. Brewed with northern Michigan grown hops. 5.9% ABV. 20 IBU.

Keweenaw "Widow Maker" Black Ale

$6.00

Don't let its looks deceive you. Clean and smooth, easy on the hops and easy on the palate; this light bodied ale has a surprising depth of malt flavors with pleasant hints of a smoky molasses. 5.2%ABV

Canned Beer

Transient "Old Country" Pilsner

$6.00

Dry hopped Italian style pilsner. ABV 5%

Shorts Locals Light

$5.00

Classic American lager. Short's calls it “Beer in its Simplest Form,” because it is just that: all-grain, crisp, clean & bright. ABV 5.2% 11 IBU

Founders "All Day" IPA

$5.00

Naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains & hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics & a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day’s work & the ultimate companion to celebrate life’s simple pleasures. 4.7%ABV 42 IBUs

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Bursting with refreshing hop aromas, an American IPA suited for adventures everywhere. 7%ABV 60 IBUs

New Holland "Cabin Fever" Brown

$5.00

Seasonal roasty brown ale & a hearty, comforting companion for long, mind-bending winters. 6.5%ABV

Black Rock North Third Stout

$5.00

American-style stout 6%ABV

Broad Leaf "Sour Lake"

$8.00

Tropical Sour, w/ mango, dragonfruit & strawberry, ripe & bold "tropicality." It's a perfect fruit trifecta that brings sweetness & lush aromas to a sour base. 5%ABV

Cocktails

UnCommon Spritz

$15.00

Our take on the classic combination of Aperol, Cremant, Amaro Brillari & Soda

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gypsy Vodka, Mammoth Coffee Liqueur, Roaster Jack Espresso, Amaro Pazzo

Sour di Sicily

$15.00

TC Whiskey Rye, Amaro del Etna, Lemon Juice, Egg White, Cane Syrup

Negroni

$15.00

TC Whiskey Gin, Campari, Cochhi Sweet Vermouth

Little Italy

$15.00

TC Whiskey Rye, Capano Antica, Amaro Brillari

Zero Proof

Italian Spritz

$13.00

Italian Orange, Lime, Soda

Juniper Spritz

$13.00

Marz Elixir Juniper Fizz, Tonic, Lime, Simple syrup

Tumeric Ginger Highball

$13.00

Rishi Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Tea, Honey turmeric, Lemon

Untitled Art "Italian Pilsner"

$5.00

Non-alcoholic 12oz can

Shorts "Thirst Mutilator"

$5.00

Non-alcoholic 12oz can

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$15.00

TC Whiskey North Coast Rye, Cocchi Vermouth, bitters

Gimlet

$15.00

TC Whiskey Traverse Gin, Lime, Cane Syrup

Old Fashioned

$15.00

TC Whiskey North Coast Rye, Cane Syrup, Bitters

Martini

$15.00

Traverse City Whiskey Traverse Gin, Antica Dry Vermouth

Whiskey

Iron Fish Anglers Rye

$18.00+

Golden amber in color, with a nose of fresh warm honey bread, strong clove & summer cedar; a palette of hot carmel, oak wood, vanilla & orange citrus; and a finish of vanilla & spice. Mash Bill: 51% Iron Fish Jupiter Winter Wheat 26% Whispering Meadows Ranch Organic Yellow Corn 14% Great Lakes Malting Co. Malt Barley 9% Iron Fish Rye 92 Proof

Mammoth Wooly Bourbon

$18.00+

Woolly Bourbon is made from a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% rye, 10% malted barley & 2% caramel malt using grains grown in collaboration with several Northern Michigan farms & glacial water from the Torch Lake aquifer. Every bottle is aged in new charred American White Oak. Deep red-brown color with an aroma of toasted oak, caramel malt, honey and sweet corn. Taste is complex, with a burst of charred oak followed by clean grain spirit and a long finish with successive flavors of sweet grass, honey, malt and toasted oak. Mouthfeel is medium heavy with just enough viscosity to coat the palate. 92 Proof

TC Whiskey North Country Rye

$12.00+

Crafted with a sturdy northern backbone to be a little less sweet & a little more fiery. 90 proof

Grand Traverse Distillery Old George Double Barrel Rye

$18.00+

100% straight rye whiskey fully matured in charred oak barrels then aged an additional 6 to 18 months in a French White Oak barrels. This secondary barreling adds depth and flavor to the craft rye whiskey. Its smoothness is punctuated with persistent notes of vanilla, oak and caramel. 100 Proof

Amaro - 2oz Pour

Long Road Amaro Pazzo

$9.00

Made in Grand Rapids & infused with a unique blend of herbs & spices, including wormwood, gentian, chickory, orange peel, & mhyrr. Bitter sweet nose with deep coffee undertones. An initial pop of bright, sweet citrus gives way to layers of bitter complexity & a balance of tropical sweetness, rich coffee & snappy citrus.

Bier Amaro

$9.00

Made in Grand Rapids, it has a bitter-sweet flavor produced by vapor distillation of herbs, roots, flowers, bark, & citrus.

Nonino

$12.00

Heady aromas of orange & chamomile. Gently sweet herbal & floral aromas shine through a pillowy texture with blood orange, borage flowers, & a touch of botanical bitterness. This is a tasty, balanced amaro with well-integrated flavors.

Lucano

$9.00

Flavored with more than 30 botanicals, including wormwood, sage, gentiana, angelica, bitter orange, & ruta,

Dell' Etna

$9.00

The recipe, which includes bitter orange peel, licorice and vanilla, dates back to 1901 and calls for more than 26 all-natural ingredients—many of which thrive in the soil at the base of Mount Etna in Sicily. The herbaceous blend is macerated then matured for two months, emerging bittersweet, bright and balanced. Full of tart rhubarb and spiced with cinnamon, this amaro finishes with a smoky minerality that harkens back to its volcanic origins.

Braulio Amaso Alpino

$12.00

This brawny alpine amaro with sharp, distinct pine characteristic. In the glass, it's ruddy brown, & features a dense, piny aroma spiked with mint. On the palate, it's austere, starting with notes of allspice & toffee & lots of pine mid-palate, fading into a clean, slightly herbal bitterness.

Montenegro

$9.00

Made from 40 botanicals, including spices, dried fruits, roots, seeds, bark, citrus peels, flowers & species of wood sourced from around the world gives it a complex, yet well-balanced flavor.

Gin

TC Whiskey Co "Verse Gin"

$12.00+

Made with wild, northern botanicals & carefully rested in used bourbon barrels.

Mammoth Distilling Gin

$14.00+

Blend of six individually distilled botanicals, several of which are grown locally at Mammoth Farms. Juniper and white pine, lavender and sage, lemon and orange. Earthly, complex and amazingly balanced spirit that reflects the natural terroir of our northern home. MASH BILL: 10% Certified Wheeler Rye; 90% #2, Yellow Dent, Non-GMO Corn 90 Proof

Vodka

High Five Spirits Gypsy Vodka

$12.00+

Once you taste Gypsy Vodka you will know why it's Award Winning in every competition it enters. Made in Michigan using Artesian Spring Water and Corn, it's pure, clean & the best tasting vodka you will ever enjoy.

Liqueur

Mammoth Coffee Liqueur

$12.00+

Espresso dark in color, with aromas of coffee, chocolate, & vanilla. Deep, roasted coffee notes are balanced with vanilla & a mellow bitterness complemented by a hint of sweetness & a lingering, clean finish.

Two James Orange Liqueur

$12.00+

The botanical blend of coriander and orange peel provide nice floral & citrus aromas & flavors, which are balanced by spice from black peppercorn & earthy elements from orris root, angelica root & gentian root.

White Wine

Left Foot Charley "Cremant of Michigan"

$16.00+

2021 Pinot Blanc 77% Chardonnay 23% Old Mission Penninsula and Benzie County Bubbly, Citrus, Crisp

DeAngelis "Pecorino"

$12.00+

2020 Pecorino Offida, Marche, Italy Floral, Mineral Driven, Fresh

Cesani "Vernaccia"

$12.00+

2020 Vernaccia Di San Gimignano Tuscany, Italy Lively, Dry, Medium-Bodied

Bos "All That Is Gold" Riesling

$16.00+

2021 Riesling Old Mission Penninsula Lush, Balancing Acidity

Verterra "Pinot Gris"

$12.00+

2021 Pinto Gris. Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan Full-bodied, Orchard and stone fruit

Nicodemi "Le Murate" Rose of Montepulciano

$12.00+

2021 Montepulciano Rose Abruzzo, Italy Floral, Red Fruits, Medium Body

Red Wine

Santa Maria La Palma "La Bombarde" Cannonau

$12.00+

2019 Cannonau Sardinia, Italy Perfumed, Delicate Red Fruits

Mari "Troglodyte Rosso"

$16.00+

2021 Pinot Noir 65% Teroldego 25% Merlot 10% Old Mission Penninsula, Michigan Brambly, Balanced

Alcesti "Nesos" Nero d'Avola

$12.00+

Nero D'avola Sicilia DOC Sicily, Italy Fresh, Red Berries

Lanciola "Chianti"

$12.00+

2020 Sangiovese Chianti Colli Fiorentini Dark Fruit, Earthy

Tenuta di Sesta "Poggio d'Arna"

$16.00+

2020 Sangiovese 20% Merlot 40% Cabernet Franc 40% Tuscany, Italy Structured, Full Body

Montepeloso "A Quo"

$16.00+

2020 Toscana Rosso Tuscany, Italy Dark red fruits, spicy and mineral notes

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Freshly brewed and roasted locally by Roaster Jack Coffee Co. *1 free refill

Americano 12oz

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Need something strong? Roaster Jack has you covered!

Traditional Macchiato 3oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 12oz

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Made with a double shot of Leelanau Coffee Roaster espresso and steamed milk of choice

Mocha

$5.50+

Melted dark chocolate shavings, steamed milk and espresso

Cafe au Lait

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$3.75+

Tazo Tea- click to see flavor options

Housemade Hot Chocolate

$5.95+

Dark chocolate shavings with steamed milk- a favorite for kids and adults alike!

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.00

Chai

$5.95+

Soft Drinks

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sodas

$4.00+

Northwoods "Wild Ginger" Beer

$5.00

Wild Ginger is something that can not be duplicated. This one of a kind soda has a very spicy ginger ale kick – if you LOVE ginger then this soda is just for you.

Rishi Sparkling Dandelion Ginger

$5.00

Roasted dandelion root & a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma & spiciness are craft brewed & combined with red chili & tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus & a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.

Marz Juniper Fizz

$5.00

CBD-infused with an Alpine vibe & a juniper backbone.

Martinelli Apple Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Beginnings

Salumi Board

$19.00

la quercia prosciutto & dry salami pared with salumi chicago spicy soppressata, leoncini pistacchio mortadella, housemade taralli & crackers, whole grain mustard & fig jam

Formaggi Board

$19.00

aged cheddar, ricotta salata, grana padano & fresh mozzarella, paired with housemade taralli & crackers, whole grain mustard & amarena cherries

Meatballs & Mozzarella

$15.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, touch of Iowa cheddar, toasty country sourdough

White Bean Mash & Garlic Baguette Sticks

$14.00

extra virgin olive oil, preserved fennel, garlic confit, chili oil

Crostini

5$ for 2 pieces

Table Bread

$4.00+

Freshly baked bread. Excellent addition to any of our small plates or salads

Cheese Bread

$12.00

Salads

Traditional Caesar Salad

$14.00

crispy romaine, iowa cheddar, housemade dressing & croutons, anchovies, charred lemon

Panzanella

$14.00

torn bread, red wine vinegar, tomato, pickled red onion, cukes, olives, extra virgin olive oil, basil

Insalata Verde

$12.00

bibb lettuce, frisée, water cress, endive, sherry vinaigrette

Thin Crust Pizza

Tomato Pie

$19.00

tomato sauce, shaved garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, touch of Iowa cheddar

Pesto Pie

$25.00

housemade basil pesto, mozzarella, splash of tomato sauce

Cheese Pie

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

White Pie

$29.00

spanish extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, artichoke hearts, pecorino romano, oregano

Mushroom Pie

$29.00

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted wild mushrooms, goat cheese, thyme

Potato Pie

$29.00

thinly sliced potatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, ricotta, rosemary, touch of Iowa cheddar

Feelin' Spicy

$25.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, calabrian chili, fresh basil

Pasta

Carbonara

$19.00

spaghettoni, guanciale (gwan-CHA-leh) americano, egg yolk, Iowa cheddar, pecorino

Cacio & Pepe

$19.00

housemade bucatini, pecorino, grana padano, black pepper

Pomodoro

$19.00

spaghetti, tomato sauce, basil, touch of Iowa cheddar

Ultimate Butter Noodles

$15.00

"OG alfredo" housemade orecchiette, butter emulsion, iowa cheddar

Mains

Braised Beef Short Rib

$29.00

fresh herb polenta, roasted root vegetables, pan jus, gremolata

Herb Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Garlicky smashed potatoes, fresh herbs, pan jus, red wine vinaigrette, radicchio

Desserts

Chocolate Hazelnut Torte

$8.00

Noccioliva torte, chocolate mirror glaze, toasted hazelnuts, sweet ricotta

Apple Tart

$8.00

Housemade apple tart, sweet ricotta

Lemon Bar

$6.00

Key Lime Bar

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Bites

$2.00

Bread

French Peasant

$10.00

Rustic Baguette

$4.00

Sesame French Peasant

$10.00

Italian

$10.00

Multigrain Seed

$10.00

Aged Cheddar

$12.00Out of stock

Country Sourdough

$10.00

Garlic Baguette Sticks

$7.00

Brioche Buns

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Do Good, Every Day. We’re a neighborhood trattoria in the heart of Traverse City. Our purpose is to better the lives of everyone we encounter. We believe that optimism and purposeful action should be a part of everything we do. Yes, we make killer pizza & pasta, but we also aspire to be a leading positive influence within the communities we serve. Come check out what we’re doing."

Location

1115 E. Eighth St., Traverse City, MI 49686

Directions

