Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Ground Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3543 Chestnut Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bagels
Latte

Coffee & Tea

House Blend

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Coffee Of The Week

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Decaf

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Half Caf

$2.50+

Batch brewed drip coffee from local Maryland roasters.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Locally roasted drip coffee with choice of steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Batch brewed iced coffee from local roasters.

Cold Brew

$4.75

Locally roasted coffee brewed in cold water over 24 hours.

Hot Tea

$2.75+

A variety of teas from Rishi.

Tea Latte (Yummy)

$3.50+

Rishi tea selection with choice of steamed milk.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Traditional unsweetened black iced tea.

Specialty Iced Teaaaaa

$3.25

Made-to-order iced tea from your choice of Rishi teas.

Wight Iced Teaaaa

$2.75

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Water Cup

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Cup O Ice

JHU CATERING

Specialty Beverages

Espresso

$2.25+

Double or Quad shot of locally roasted espresso.

Traditional Macchiato

$2.75

Traditional style: double shot with a dash of foam on top.

Cortado

$3.00+

Double or Quad shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: double gets 2 pumps, quad gets 3.

Americano

$2.75+

Double or Quad shot of espresso with hot water(or cold.) Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Latte

$3.75+

(CAN NOT BE ICED) Double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

ICED Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Double espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Double Shot of espresso mixed with chocolate and stopped with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Dark chocolate sauce mixed with choice of steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Matcha green tea concentrate with choice of steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey tea and choice of steamed milk with vanilla syrup. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Specialty Tea of your choosing topped with steamed milk. Syrups are measured according to size: small gets 2 pumps, large gets 3.

Masala Chai

$4.25+

Traditional spiced chai concentrate steamed with choice of milk. (VEGAN)

Vanilla Chai

$3.75+

Sweetened and spiced black tea blend with choice of steamed milk (contains dairy).

Steamer

$1.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Our take on a classic - iced coffee combined with sweetened condensed milk and topped with a fresh shot of espresso.

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider One Size Only

$3.75Out of stock

Smoothies (Smooth Like Youuuuu)

Chai Peanut Butter Banana

$7.50

Chai concentrate, peanut butter, banana, almond milk and ice (contains dairy - choose masala chai option for dairy-free!)

Frozen Chai

$7.00

Chai concentrate and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Frozen Mocha Latte

$7.00

Double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Double shot of espresso with vanilla syrup and choice of milk blended with ice. (Contains Milk)

Retail Beverages

Waterloo Seltzer

$2.50

Sparkling water with natural and organic flavors.

Coke

$1.25

Coca Cola by the can.

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke by the can.

Sprite

$1.25

Water Bottle

$2.50

Ultra purified water in a recyclable carbon-neutral aluminum bottle.

Natalies OJ

$4.95

Natalies Mango OJ

$4.95

Natalies Tangerine OJ

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Bulk Coffee

1 LB Coffee Bag

1 lb retail bag of coffee. Choose Zeke's or Ceremony and choose whole beans or ground.

Box of Coffee

$18.99

96oz to-go box of locally roasted coffee.

Cold Brew Concentrate

$18.99

32 oz of cold brew coffee concentrate. Mix 1:1 with cold water.

Community Coffee Donation

$2.50+

Our friends in the neighborhood need someplace to grab a warm cup of coffee, especially in the cold. With your continued donation, we have been able to be that spot! Our community members and staff thank you.

Muffins

OG Muffin

$4.00

Our "Original Muffins" for those of us without dietary restrictions. Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house every day.

V Muffin

$4.50

Vega muffins for our Vegan friends! Flavors rotate! Made fresh in house daily.

GF Muffin

$4.50

Gluten Free and Vegan COMBO muffin. What could be better? Made fresh in house daily.

GF & V Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Black Bottom Brownie

$4.00

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Streusel Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$4.75Out of stock

Cruffin with Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream

$4.50Out of stock

Biscuits & Buns

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Made from scratch buttermilk biscuit.

Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

$3.75

Scones + Coffee Cake

Fresh baked scones. Flavors change seasonally!

Lemon Poppy Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Scone

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Ginger Scone

$4.00

CC Pumpkin Bread Slice

$3.75

Banana bread

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookies & Brownies

Reese's Pieces Brownies

$3.75Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Brown Butter Toffee

$3.25

Chocolate Crinkle

$3.75

Snickerdoodle

$3.25

Vegan Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

Chewy Almond Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Oreo Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

Bagged Items

Granola Almond

$5.50

Fresh Tarts + Cakes

White Chocolate Earl Gray

$6.25Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Ganache

$6.25Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Fresh Fruit

$6.25Out of stock

Mini Chocolate Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.75Out of stock

Blackberry Bakewell

$3.00Out of stock

Macarons

Almond and Egg White sandwich cookies with rich fillings. Usually Gluten Free.

Macarons

Out of stock

Earl Grey Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

White Choc Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Carrot Cake Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Earl Grey Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Rose Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Choc Orange Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Macaron

$3.25Out of stock

Birthday Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry

$3.25Out of stock

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.25

Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)

Toast, ect.

$2.50

Your choice of bagel, toast, or homemade specialty bread with your choice of spread. (VEGAN OPTIONS)

Quiche

$7.00

Homemade quiche by the slice, with the option of vegetarian or meat. Varieties rotate daily!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Soft egg and melted cheddar on choice of a bagel or toast. Add choice of breakfast meat or toppings to customize!

Honey Ham

$5.99

Honey ham, melted cheddar and seasonal chutney on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Hampden Special

$9.99

Two soft eggs, candied bacon, Swiss cheese, mixed greens, and aioli on buttered toasted ciabatta.

Nova Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, and red onion on your choice of a bagel.

Just An Egg

$1.00

Lunch Sandwiches

All lunch sandwiches come with a side of potato chips. Sub any side salad for $2.50.

Elm

$10.99

House chicken salad with bacon, muenster cheese and sweet red pepper relish on multigrain bread.

Hickory

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with homemade chimichurri sauce, chipotle mayo, and avocado on sourdough bread.

Keswick

$10.99

Turkey breast, nut-free basil pesto, provolone cheese, and tomato on multigrain bread.

Falls

$10.99

House tuna salad, Swiss cheese and cucumber on rye bread.

Powers

$10.99

Hummus, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, and Spinach on toasted Rye

Potato

$5.00

Vegan Carrots and ginger roasted and blended into a smooth lovely soup.

Chicken And Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted turkey breast, sliced apple, brie, and fig jam on toasted ciabatta.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.29+

Romaine, gruyere cheese, and croutons with homemade Caesar dressing.

House Salad

$4.99+Out of stock

Mixed greens, carrots, and toasted almonds with homemade Dijon vinaigrette. (VEGAN)

Kale Quinoa Salad

$4.99+Out of stock

Fresh kale with quinoa, red peppers, broccoli, and carrots tossed in a light ginger curry vinaigrette. (VEGAN)

Retail

Chicken Salad

$4.99

House-made Chicken Salad Made Fresh!

Tuna Salad

$4.99+

House-made Tuna Salad Made Fresh!

Cream Cheese

$6.00+

Banana

$1.50

Uglies Chips Sea Salt

$2.75

Uglies Chips BBQ

$2.75

Common Ground Mug

Bring home your favorite coffee shops mug! We can't wait to be in your kitchen, office or work space.

Black Common Ground Mug

$9.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Common Ground Cafe! We have been in Hampden for 25 years, and just recently relocated! We believe in creating a third space, a home away from home, where our customers can be themselves and part of a great local community. Join us 7 days a week from 7am – 3pm and enjoy a positive, friendly environment with delicious foods and beverages, made in house every day. Due to the uptick in Covid 19 cases will be not be offering indoor dining at this time. Mask are required for entry. We miss you, but we want to make sure our staff and community stays safe and healthy. Thank you!

Website

Location

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden West Cafe
orange star3.9 • 1,741
1105 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
ROCKET TO VENUS
orange star4.1 • 990
3360 Chestnut Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Arthouse
orange star4.2 • 272
1115 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
911 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
orange star4.0 • 134
3500 Chestnut Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Holy Frijoles
orange star3.9 • 1,438
908-912 West 36th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston