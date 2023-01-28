  • Home
  • /
  • Hicksville
  • /
  • Common Grounds Coffeehouse - Hicksville - 160 East High Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Grounds Coffeehouse - Hicksville 160 East High Street

review star

No reviews yet

160 East High Street

Hicksville, OH 43526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Coffee Box

$19.76

Refill

$1.25

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.60

Drip Coffee 16oz

$2.86

Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.12

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.60

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.86

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.12

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.16

Hot Latte 16oz

$4.68

Hot Latte 20oz

$5.20

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$4.16

Hot Cappuccino 16oz

$4.68

Hot Cappuccino 20oz

$5.20

Hot Americano 12oz

$3.38

Hot Americano 16oz

$3.90

Hot Americano 20oz

$4.42

Hot Macchiato 12oz

$4.42

Hot Macchiato 16oz

$4.94

Hot Macchiato 20oz

$5.46

Hot Mocha 12oz

$4.42

Hot Mocha 16oz

$4.94

Hot Mocha 20oz

$5.46

Hot Chai Latte 12oz

$4.06

Hot Chai Latte 16oz

$4.58

Hot Chai Latte 20oz

$5.10

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.64

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.16

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.68

Steamer 12oz

$3.50

Steamer 16oz

$4.00

Steamer 20oz

$4.50

Tea Latte 12oz

$4.45

Tea Latte 16oz

$4.95

Tea Latte 20oz

$5.45

Iced Drinks

Nitro Brew 16oz

$5.56

Cold Brew 16oz

$3.90

Cold Brew 20oz

$4.42

Cold Brew 24oz

$4.94

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.38

Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.64

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.90

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.38

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.64

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.90

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.68

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.20

Iced Latte 24oz

$5.72

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.90

Iced Americano 20oz

$4.42

Iced Americano 24oz

$4.94

Iced Macchiato 16oz

$4.94

Iced Macchiato 20oz

$5.46

Iced Macchiato 24oz

$5.98

Iced Mocha 16oz

$4.94

Iced Mocha 20oz

$5.46

Iced Mocha 24oz

$5.98

Iced Chai Latte 16oz

$4.78

Iced Chai Latte 20oz

$5.30

Iced Chai Latte 24oz

$5.82

Frap 16oz

$5.46

Frap 20oz

$5.72

Frap 24oz

$5.98

Refresher 16oz

$4.52

Refresher 20oz

$4.84

Refresher 24oz

$5.15

Breezer 16oz

$5.15

Breezer 20oz

$5.67

Breezer 24oz

$6.19

Infused Lemonade 16oz

$4.37

Infused Lemonade 20oz

$4.68

Infused Lemonade 24oz

$6.19

Boba Lemonade 16oz

$5.10

Boba Lemonade 20oz

$5.62

Boba Lemonade 24oz

$6.14

Lotus Energy 16oz

$5.20

Lotus Energy 24oz

$6.50

Lotus Energy Whip 16oz

$5.46

Lotus Energy Whip 24oz

$6.76

Water Bottle

$1.04

Juice Bottle

$1.30

Root Beer

$2.34

Milk Pints

$3.64

16oz Ice Water

$0.36

Eggnog Pints

$3.90

Breakfast

Avocado Egg Toast

$6.75

Toasted oatnut bread topped with fresh avocado, a hard boiled egg, and EBTB seasoning

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Breakfast Croissant

$6.45

A buttery croissant toasted to perfection with ham, a fried egg, and cheese

Lunch

Chicken Salad

$9.88

Turkey and Cheese

$9.88

Coffee

12o Bag

$12.45

2# Bag

5# Bag

Tea

Tea Tin

$7.27

Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$10.40

Gifts

Tokens

$5.00

Iced Holiday Drinks

Iced Pepp Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Pepp Mocha 20oz

$6.00

Iced White Pepp Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Iced White Pepp Mocha 20oz

$6.00

Iced Toasted Almond White Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Iced Toasted Almond White Mocha 20oz

$6.00

Iced Warm Winter Spice 16oz

$5.50

Iced Warm Winter Spice 20oz

$6.00

Iced Chocolate Truffle 16oz

$5.50

Iced Chocolate Truffle 20oz

$6.00

Iced Frosted Raspberry Latte 16oz

$5.50

Iced Frosted Raspberry 20oz

$6.00

Iced Eggnog Latte 16oz

$6.15

Iced Eggnog Latte 20oz

$6.65

Iced Pepp Mocha 24oz

$6.50

Iced White Pepp Mocha 24oz

$6.50

Iced Toasted Almond White Mocha 24oz

$6.50

Iced Warm Winter Spice 24oz

$6.50

Iced Chocolate Truffle 24oz

$6.50

Iced Frosted Raspberry 24oz

$6.50

Iced Eggnog Latte 24oz

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy a cup of coffee knowing that you've supported orphan care worldwide! Coffee with a cause!

Location

160 East High Street, Hicksville, OH 43526

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Bandits Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
106 E. High St. Hicksville, OH 43526
View restaurantnext
Common Grounds Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
13531 Main St Grabill, IN 46741
View restaurantnext
The Woodhouse - Grabill IN
orange starNo Reviews
13706 Fairview Dr Grabill, IN 46741
View restaurantnext
Steady Eddy's
orange starNo Reviews
14436 Leo Road Leo, IN 46765
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
orange star4.3 • 232
114 N Main St Auburn, IN 46706
View restaurantnext
Kora Brew House & Wine Bar - On the Square
orange starNo Reviews
120 South Lynn Street Bryan, OH 43506
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hicksville
Fort Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Findlay
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston