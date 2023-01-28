Common Grounds Coffeehouse - Hicksville 160 East High Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy a cup of coffee knowing that you've supported orphan care worldwide! Coffee with a cause!
Location
160 East High Street, Hicksville, OH 43526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Hicksville