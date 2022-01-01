Common Grounds Kitchen & Tap imageView gallery
Common Grounds Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

103 N Eugene St.

Mesick, MI 49668

Common Burger
Side Fries
Common Quesadilla

Appetizer

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$5.00

House-made with our smoked chicken, served with tortilla chips.

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Hand Breaded, comes with your choice of sauce

Common Quesadilla

$4.00

Cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Fried Cheese Curds

$4.50

Served with house marinara or ranch.

Fried Pickle Platter

$4.50

Fried pickles, jalapenos and cheese curds. Served with house ranch.

Nachos

$5.50

Tortillas chips, sriracha sour cream, shredded lettuce, pickled jalapenos, smoked cheddar, pico, black beans.

Oink Oink

$16.00

A sampler of chicken tenders, pretzel bites with beer cheese or mustard, cheese curds with marinara or ranch, O'rings, buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips.

Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Tater Tot Poutine

$4.00

Tater Tots, Black Pepper Gravy, Cheese Curds

Salads/Soups

Common Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, croutons, cucumber

Half Common Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onion, croutons, cucumber

Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house lemon caesar dressing

Half Caesar

$5.00Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house lemon caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.00

spinach, apples, red onions, candied nuts, fried goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Smoked meats, chili beans. topped with cheddar, onions, sour cream. Served with corn bread.

Cup Chili

$4.00

Burgers & Dogs

Apocalypse Dogs

$11.00

2 all beef hot dogs, apocalypse sauce, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions

Carolina Dogs

$12.00

2 all beef hot dogs, smokehouse chili, coleslaw

Smokehouse Dogs

$12.00

2 all beef hot dogs, smokehouse chili, cheddar jack

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

$14.00

8 ounce patty, beer cheese, bacon; served on a honey oat bun

BMS Burger

$13.00

8 ounce patty, bacon, mushrooms, swiss; served on a honey oat bun

Common Burger

$12.00

8 ounce burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a honey oat bun

Firehouse Burger

$13.00

8 ounce patty, pickled jalapenos, apocalypse sauce, ghost pepper cheese, garlic mayo, served on a honey oat bun

Rodeo Burger

$14.00

8 ounce patty, onion rings, bacon, house bbq, cheddar; served on a honey oat bun

Smoke Stack Burger

$15.00

8 ounce patty, topped with pulled pork & sliced brisket, house bbq, smoked cheddar, served on a honey oat bun

2 Plain Hot Dogs

$9.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sourdough bread, havarti, cheddar. Served with a cup of soup or smokehouse chili.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked brisket, horsey mayo, onion rings, served on a honey oat bun.

Fried Chix Sandwich

$13.00

Southern style fried chicken, house pickles, garlic mayo, served on a honey oat bun

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork and pickles, served on a honey oat bun.

Pork Tacos

Smoked pulled pork, feta, pickled onions, cilantro sour cream, pico, corn tortillas.

Pulled Pork Burrito

$14.00

Pulled pork, cheddar jack, pico, guacamole, coleslaw, sour cream. Served with house chips.

Chicken Tender Club Wrap

$13.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack, tomato, onion, ranch, on a flour tortilla.

Flatbreads

BYO Flat

$9.00

Build Your Own Flatbread

Chx Bacon Flat

$11.00

Ranch base, smoked chicken, bacon, mozzarella

Double Pepperoni Flat

$11.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Double Pepperoni

Farmer's Market

$11.00

Marinara, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella

Firestarter Flat

$12.00

Honey habanero bbq, cheddar jack, mozzarella, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions.

Mexican Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ & More

Baby Back Rib Platter

$19.00

Served with 2 sides

BBQ Cheddar Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with house bbq sauce, bacon and cheddar. Served with two sides.

Brisket platter

$22.00

1/2 pound. Served with 2 sides.

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Shredded smoked chicken breast, served with 2 sides, bread and honey butter

Fish N Chips

$21.00

Michigan whitefish, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.

Platter For 2

$39.00

3 choices of meat. 3 choices of sides, bread and honey butter.

Pork Platter

$15.00

½ pound. Served with 2 sides.

Sausage & Shrimp Kabobs

$18.00

smoked sausage & shrimp, served with any 2 sides

Sausage Platter

$16.00

2 local sausage links served with 2 sides, bread and honey butter

Steak Tips

$25.00

12 ounces of house marinated steak tips. Served with mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Sides

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side ORings

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Mac Attack

Buffalo Mac

$15.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

add: pulled pork $4, brisket $7, chicken tenders $6 or smoked sausage $4

Mike's Chili Mac

$15.00

Veggie Mac

$14.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Burger Served with one side

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

A 4oz burger, served with one side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with one side. Your choice of ranch, honey habanero, maple bourbon, house bbq, bleu cheese, honey mustard or teriyaki.

Kids Flatbread

$6.00

Pepperoni and cheesy deliciousness.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar and provolone cheese on sourdough bread served with one side.

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Hot dog served with one side

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken and cheese quesadilla, served with one side.

Mighty Mini Platter

$8.00

Your choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or brisket served with two sides.

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Cobbler

$7.00

Cheesecake of the Day

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Scoop Of Vanilla

$2.00

Sundae

$4.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

BBQ Sauce Bottles

Bottle House BBQ

$10.00

Bottle Maple Bourbon BBQ

$10.00

Bottle Honey Habanero BBQ

$10.00

12oz Apocalypse

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

103 N Eugene St., Mesick, MI 49668

Directions

Common Grounds Kitchen & Tap image

