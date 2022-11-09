Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Haus Hall

134 Spring Street

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Popular Items

Spaetzle Entree
Berliners
Pretzel

Appetizer

Pretzel

$13.00

Saurkraut Balls

$11.00

Flammekueche

$14.50

Hunter Platter

$15.00

Currywurst

$11.50

Pierogi

$14.00

Schwarten

$3.00

Goulash

$12.00Out of stock

Salad

Haus Salad

$12.50+

Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.50

Doner Burger

$14.50

Leberkase

$12.50

Fish Sando

$16.50

Stadium Sausage

$7.50+

Haus Rueben

$16.50

Entree

Saurbraten

$24.00

Spaetzle Entree

$20.50

Schnitzel platter

$18.00+

Sausage Sampler

$22.50

1/2 Chicken Entree

$21.00

Fish And Chips

$20.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Schnitzel Tenders

$10.00

Sides

Haus Fries

$4.00

Spaetzel

$4.00

Kaser Spaetzel

$4.00

Red Cabbage

$4.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Veg Medley

$4.00

Haus Side Salad

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00

Potato Pancake

$4.00

Farm Bread

$3.00

1 Small Broetchen

$0.75

Sauces

Bacon Jam

$1.00

2oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

6oz Beer Cheese

$3.00

Butter

$1.00

Curry Ketchup

$1.00

Frankfurt Sauce

$1.00

GribbenSchmaltz

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Jager Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Obatzda

$1.00

Haus Mustard

$1.00

Curry Mayo

$1.00

Roma 2oz

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Berliners

$10.50

Pound Cake

$10.50Out of stock

Bee Sting Cake

$10.50

Extras

Extra Braunschweiger

$6.00

Extra Farm Bread

$3.00

2oz Extra Gherkins

Sausage Ala Carte

$5.00

Retail

CH 1\2L Glass

$10.00

CH Liter Mug

$25.00

Grey Shirt

$20.00

Blue Shirt

$20.00

Catering Food

Party Pierogis

$25.00

Party Pretzels

$25.00

Party Kraut Balls

$30.00

Party Flammekeuche

$30.00

Party Hunters Platter

$40.00

Deli Snack Sandwiches

$35.00

Party Brats

$45.00

Party Sausage Platter

$55.00

Party Doner Sliders

$45.00

Party Spaeztle Entree

$50.00

Party Schnitzel Sliders

$50.00

Party Chicken Medallions

$50.00

Party Sauerbraten

$95.00

Party Side

$30.00

Party Dessert Platter

$50.00

Catering Alcohol

Monnik Unkle Dad 1/6BBL

$163.00

Wise Bird Second Banana 1/6BBL

$148.00

Monnik Haucks Pilsner 1/6BBL

$163.00

Pinot Noir Rose

$16.00

Champagne

$16.00

Eddy Kolsch 1/6bbl

$184.00

Miscellaneous

Catering Staff Fee

$20.00

Delivery Fee

$75.00

Catering Equipment Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bavarian Beer Hall, Event Space, and Catering

Location

134 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

