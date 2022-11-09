Common Haus Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bavarian Beer Hall, Event Space, and Catering
Location
134 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
No Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville