American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Common Man - Ashland

review star

No reviews yet

60 Main Street

Ashland, NH 03217

Popular Items

Bleu Cheese Chips
Uncommon Salad
Best Burger Around

Starters

Arancini

$8.99

Crispy and creamy roasted tomato, basil and cheese risotto balls served with red pepper cream, basil pesto and shaved Parmesan.

Mussels

$11.99

Steamed with basil, white wine and cream.

Rock Crab Cake

$10.49

Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper-onion salad and lemon basil aioli.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.

BLT Flatbread

$9.99

Garlic-rubbed crust topped with peppered bacon, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, pesto aioli, mozzarella and Cheddar.

Bacon Caramelized Onion Dip

$8.99

Sweet onions, smoky bacon, and a blend of cheeses. Baked and served with house-made garlic rosemary chips.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$10.99

Skewered, bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp served over grilled house-made cornbread and drizzled with smoky aioli.

Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps

$12.49

Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.

Lobster Corn Chowdah

$9.99

Classically good! Served with Cornbread.

Baked Onion Soup

$7.49

Browned with Swiss

Uncommon Wedge

$9.49

Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing.

Uncommon Salad

$8.49

Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans. (If you are adding steak tips, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments section below.)

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing. (If you choose steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.

Steak Tip Salad

$19.99

Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.

Sesame Tuna Salad

$19.99

Sesame-seared rare ahi tuna served with a salad of mixed greens, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, red peppers and crispy wontons. Dressed with a Sriracha soy dressing and finished with sweet Thai chili sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

Basket of Fries

$4.49

Common Man signature crispy fries served with ketchup for dipping.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask!

Dinner Entrées

Smokehouse Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.

Best Burger Around

$12.99

Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.

Dip Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with our creamy bacon caramelized onion dip, Cheddar cheese, and YES, more bacon! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.

Pulled Pork Mac ‘N Cheese

$17.99

Our classic mac ‘n cheese with pulled pork and caramelized onions.

Uncommon Mac ‘N Cheese

$15.49

Making us famous since 1971! Cavatappi pasta tossed with our creamy cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs and baked till golden.

New England Pot Roast

$19.49

Slow-braised pot roast with braised vegetables and natural pan jus sauce.

Field-Grown Bolognese

$16.49

Slow-simmered and flavorful field-grown Bolognese sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta and finished with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil.

Apple Walnut Chicken

$18.99

A Common Man Favorite. Savory apple stuffing , walnut panko crust and maple cream.

Meatloaf

$18.49

Mom would be proud. Our classic meatloaf with roasted tomato-mushroom gravy and crispy fired onions period.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.

Filet Mignon

$32.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and served with roasted asparagus.

NY Sirloin

$28.99

Choice cut, aged to perfection, seasoned, char-hyphen grilled wand topped with fire-roasted tomato butter and crispy onions.

Grilled Steak Tips

$22.99

Marinated steak tips grilled to perfection and topped with peppers and onions.

Grill Room Steak

$19.99

Tender, choice cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Simply brushed with garlic butter. 18.99

Mighty Mac Burger

$18.99

This one's made for a fork and a knife, but you decide! Seasoned 12 oz. burger, char-grilled and topped with our creamy mac 'n cheese, Cheddar, peppered bacon and crispy onions. Served on a toasted bun with French fries.

Bacon Onion Chicken

$17.99

Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with our amazing creamy bacon and caramelized onion dip. Served over garlic ciabatta toast and topped with crispy onions.

Sweet Corn Bacon Ravioli

$18.99

Red peppers, onions and roasted corn tossed with roasted red pepper cream and sweet corn bacon ravioli. Topped with grilled blackened chicken, crispy bacon and scallions.

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

$16.99

Quinoa, fire-roasted tomatoes, corn, black beans and cilantro filling baked in two red peppers. Served with a verde tomatillo sauce, grilled lime and crispy seasoned tortilla strips. (If you add steak tips to this meal, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Baked Scallops

$28.99

Fresh North Atlantic sea scallops baked in a lemon butter sauce and topped with our seasoned Ritz crumbs.

Pesto Haddock

$19.99

Haddock topped with herb-marinated tomatoes, baby spinach and pesto panko bread crumbs.

Baked Haddock

$18.99

Haddock baked with lemon butter sauce and Ritz crumbs.

Nantucket Pie

$29.99

Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.

Rock Crab Cakes

$23.99

Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper -onion salad and lemon basil aioli.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$21.99

Pastrami-spiced, pan-seared and finished with a whole grain mustard aioli.

Blackened Tuna

$23.49

Pan-seared blackened rare tuna served over a roasted corn-poblano pepper salad. Finished with chipotle aioli and grilled lime.

Uncommon Kids

Kickin’ Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Barn Burger

$7.99

Chicka Chicken Boom Boom

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast.

Gone Fishin’

$8.99

Baked Haddock with Ritz crumbs.

Rodeo Steak Tips

$9.99

Emma’s Mac & Cheese

$6.99

House-Made!

Haystack Pasta

$6.99

Cavatappi pasta with marinara sauce and garlic bread.

Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Ding Dang Dong

$6.99

Our signature chocolate lover’s dream. Rich chocolate sponge cake layered with silky chocolate filling and covered with our house-made chocolate ganache. Served with freshly-whipped cream.

Toll House Cookie Pie

$6.99

Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.

Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Warm and fudgey chocolate brownie topped with our Common Man-made salted caramel ice cream, hot fudge, freshly-whipped cream and candied pecans.

Cheesecake

$6.99

Our creamy NY-style cheesecake. Have it plain or choose from chocolate and candied hazelut topping or brulee style.

Grill Room 2022

Truffled Parmesan Tater Tots

$7.49

A childhood favorite kicked up a notch! Made with truffle oil and grated Parmesan.

Bleu Cheese Chips

$7.99

Warm, house-made potato chips with crumbled bleu cheese.

Camp Crackers

$7.99

Best sharing thing you can imagine! Crispy pita points topped with Cheddar, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, scallions and a touch of garlic.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenderloins fried crispy and tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ sweet Thai chili or sweet Sriracha soy.

Basket of Fries

$4.49

Common Man signature crispy fries served with ketchup for dipping.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask below!

Pub Skins

$7.49

Our crispy potato skins topped with melted Cheddar, bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream.

Common Man Nachos

$10.99

House-made chips topped with Cheddar, onions, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, black olives, scallions and jalapenos.

Uncommon Wedge

$9.49

Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing.

Uncommon Salad

$8.49

Seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans.

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan and house-made dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.

Mac 'N Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Our famous baked mac 'n cheese with browned Cheddar.

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$10.99

A garlic and spice-rubbed crust topped with cheese slow-braised chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce for dipping.

Veggie Bolognese Pizza

$9.99

Our pizza crust topped with field-grown Bolognese sauce made with Awesome Grounds plant protein meat alternative, cheese, spinach, peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99

We start with garlic oil, fresh diced tomato, mozarella cheese and one topping included. Make it your own by adding your favorite toppings for $1 each!

Best Burger Around

$12.99

Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.49

100% all-natural seasoned beef, char-grilled and topped with bleu cheese and bacon. Served with French fries.

Dip Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with our creamy bacon caramelized onion dip, Cheddar cheese, and YES, more bacon! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with French fries.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our own Common Man-made, with nuts! Served with pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.

Veggie Burger "Hypocrite" Style

$13.49

Our own Common-Man made veggie burger, with nuts! Made hypocrite style with Cheddar and bacon! Served with a pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 Main Street, Ashland, NH 03217

