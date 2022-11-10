Common Man - Claremont
16 Mill Road
Claremont, NH 03743
Starters
Arancini
Crispy and creamy roasted tomato, basil and cheese risotto balls served with red pepper cream, basil pesto and shaved Parmesan.
Mussels
Steamed with basil, white wine and cream.
Rock Crab Cake
Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper-onion salad and lemon basil aioli.
Blackened Chicken Tacos
Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.
BLT Flatbread
Garlic-rubbed crust topped with peppered bacon, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, pesto aioli, mozzarella and Cheddar.
Bacon Caramelized Onion Dip
Sweet onions, smoky bacon, and a blend of cheeses. Baked and served with house-made garlic rosemary chips.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Skewered, bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp served over grilled house-made cornbread and drizzled with smoky aioli.
Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps
Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.
Lobster Corn Chowdah
Classically good! Served with Cornbread.
Baked Onion Soup
Browned with Swiss
Uncommon Wedge
Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing.
Uncommon Salad
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans. (If you are adding steak tips, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments section below.)
Caesar Salad
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing. (If you choose steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.
Steak Tip Salad
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
Sesame Tuna Salad
Sesame-seared rare ahi tuna served with a salad of mixed greens, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, red peppers and crispy wontons. Dressed with a Sriracha soy dressing and finished with sweet Thai chili sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
Basket of Fries
Common Man signature crispy fries served with ketchup for dipping.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask!
Dinner Entrées
Smokehouse Burger
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.
Best Burger Around
Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Dip Burger
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with our creamy bacon caramelized onion dip, Cheddar cheese, and YES, more bacon! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with french fries.
Pulled Pork Mac ‘N Cheese
Our classic mac ‘n cheese with pulled pork and caramelized onions.
Uncommon Mac ‘N Cheese
Making us famous since 1971! Cavatappi pasta tossed with our creamy cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs and baked till golden.
New England Pot Roast
Slow-braised pot roast with braised vegetables and natural pan jus sauce.
Field-Grown Bolognese
Slow-simmered and flavorful field-grown Bolognese sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta and finished with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil.
Apple Walnut Chicken
A Common Man Favorite. Savory apple stuffing , walnut panko crust and maple cream.
Meatloaf
Mom would be proud. Our classic meatloaf with roasted tomato-mushroom gravy and crispy fired onions period.
Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
Filet Mignon
Seasoned, char-grilled and served with roasted asparagus.
NY Sirloin
Choice cut, aged to perfection, seasoned, char-hyphen grilled wand topped with fire-roasted tomato butter and crispy onions.
Grilled Steak Tips
Marinated steak tips grilled to perfection and topped with peppers and onions.
Grill Room Steak
Tender, choice cut, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Simply brushed with garlic butter. 18.99
Mighty Mac Burger
This one's made for a fork and a knife, but you decide! Seasoned 12 oz. burger, char-grilled and topped with our creamy mac 'n cheese, Cheddar, peppered bacon and crispy onions. Served on a toasted bun with French fries.
Bacon Onion Chicken
Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with our amazing creamy bacon and caramelized onion dip. Served over garlic ciabatta toast and topped with crispy onions.
Sweet Corn Bacon Ravioli
Red peppers, onions and roasted corn tossed with roasted red pepper cream and sweet corn bacon ravioli. Topped with grilled blackened chicken, crispy bacon and scallions.
Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
Quinoa, fire-roasted tomatoes, corn, black beans and cilantro filling baked in two red peppers. Served with a verde tomatillo sauce, grilled lime and crispy seasoned tortilla strips. (If you add steak tips to this meal, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)
Baked Scallops
Fresh North Atlantic sea scallops baked in a lemon butter sauce and topped with our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
Pesto Haddock
Haddock topped with herb-marinated tomatoes, baby spinach and pesto panko bread crumbs.
Baked Haddock
Haddock baked with lemon butter sauce and Ritz crumbs.
Nantucket Pie
Shrimp, scallops, haddock and Maine Lobster meat baked with lobster cream sauce and our seasoned Ritz crumbs.
Rock Crab Cakes
Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper -onion salad and lemon basil aioli.
Pan-Seared Salmon
Pastrami-spiced, pan-seared and finished with a whole grain mustard aioli.
Blackened Tuna
Pan-seared blackened rare tuna served over a roasted corn-poblano pepper salad. Finished with chipotle aioli and grilled lime.
Uncommon Kids
Kickin’ Chicken Tenders
Barn Burger
Chicka Chicken Boom Boom
Grilled chicken breast.
Gone Fishin’
Baked Haddock with Ritz crumbs.
Rodeo Steak Tips
Emma’s Mac & Cheese
House-Made!
Haystack Pasta
Cavatappi pasta with marinara sauce and garlic bread.
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Desserts
Chocolate Ding Dang Dong
Our signature chocolate lover’s dream. Rich chocolate sponge cake layered with silky chocolate filling and covered with our house-made chocolate ganache. Served with freshly-whipped cream.
Toll House Cookie Pie
Grandma’s favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich
Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.
Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
Warm and fudgey chocolate brownie topped with our Common Man-made salted caramel ice cream, hot fudge, freshly-whipped cream and candied pecans.
Cheesecake
Our creamy NY-style cheesecake. Have it plain or choose from chocolate and candied hazelut topping or brulee style.
Grill Room 2022
Truffled Parmesan Tater Tots
A childhood favorite kicked up a notch! Made with truffle oil and grated Parmesan.
Bleu Cheese Chips
Warm, house-made potato chips with crumbled bleu cheese.
Camp Crackers
Best sharing thing you can imagine! Crispy pita points topped with Cheddar, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, scallions and a touch of garlic.
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenderloins fried crispy and tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ sweet Thai chili or sweet Sriracha soy.
Basket of Fries
Common Man signature crispy fries served with ketchup for dipping.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask below!
Pub Skins
Our crispy potato skins topped with melted Cheddar, bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream.
Common Man Nachos
House-made chips topped with Cheddar, onions, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, black olives, scallions and jalapenos.
Uncommon Wedge
Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing.
Uncommon Salad
Seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola, and candied pecans.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan and house-made dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado.
Mac 'N Cheese Pizza
Our famous baked mac 'n cheese with browned Cheddar.
Chipotle Chicken Pizza
A garlic and spice-rubbed crust topped with cheese slow-braised chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce for dipping.
Veggie Bolognese Pizza
Our pizza crust topped with field-grown Bolognese sauce made with Awesome Grounds plant protein meat alternative, cheese, spinach, peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Build Your Own Pizza
We start with garlic oil, fresh diced tomato, mozarella cheese and one topping included. Make it your own by adding your favorite toppings for $1 each!
Best Burger Around
Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with French fries and a pickle.
Smokehouse Burger
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and french fries.
Bleu Cheese Burger
100% all-natural seasoned beef, char-grilled and topped with bleu cheese and bacon. Served with French fries.
Dip Burger
Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with our creamy bacon caramelized onion dip, Cheddar cheese, and YES, more bacon! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with French fries.
Veggie Burger
Our own Common Man-made, with nuts! Served with pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.
Veggie Burger "Hypocrite" Style
Our own Common-Man made veggie burger, with nuts! Made hypocrite style with Cheddar and bacon! Served with a pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.
Come in and enjoy!
16 Mill Road, Claremont, NH 03743