American
Bars & Lounges

Common Man - Merrimack

review star

No reviews yet

304 DW Highway

Merrimack, NH 03054

Lunch Starters

Arancini

$8.99

Crispy and creamy roasted tomato, basil and cheese risotto balls served with red pepper cream, basil pesto and shaved Parmesan.

Mussels

$11.99

Steamed with basil, white wine and cream.

Rock Crab Cake

$10.49

Pan-fried and finished with roasted pepper-onion salad and lemon basil aioli.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.

BLT Flatbread

$9.99

Garlic-rubbed crust topped with peppered bacon, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, pesto aioli, mozzarella and Cheddar.

Bacon Caramelized Onion Dip

$8.99

Sweet onions, smoky bacon, and a blend of cheeses. Baked and served with house-made garlic rosemary chips.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$10.99

Skewered, bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp served over grilled house-made cornbread and drizzled with smoky aioli.

Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps

$12.49

Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.

House-Made Chips

$3.99

Warm, house-made potato chips.

House-Made Fries

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask!

Lobster Corn Chowder

$9.99

Classically good! Served with Cornbread.

Baked Onion Soup

$7.49

Browned with Swiss

Uncommon Wedge

$9.49

Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Uncommon Salad

$8.49

Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Caesar Salad

$8.49

Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Cobb Salad

$11.49

Mixed greens, bleu cheese dressing, peppered bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg and avocado. (If you select steak tips as an add on, please indicate your desired meat temp in the comments box below.)

Steak Tip Salad

$19.99

Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.

Sesame Tuna Salad

$19.99

Sesame-seared rare ahi tuna served with a salad of mixed greens, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, carrots, scallions, cucumbers, red peppers and crispy wontons. Dressed with a Sriracha soy dressing and finished with sweet Thai chili sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

Lunch Entrées

Smokehouse Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with Cheddar, red onion jam, peppered bacon and a smoky aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-fried potato chips.

Common Man Best Burger

$12.99

Seasoned and char-grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-fried potato chips.

Dip Burger

$15.49

Seasoned, char-grilled and topped with our creamy bacon caramelized onion dip, Cheddar cheese, and YES, more bacon!

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our own Common Man-made, with nuts! Served with pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.

Veggie Burger "Hypocrite" Style

$13.49

Our own Common-Man made veggie burger, with nuts! Made hypocrite style with Cheddar and bacon! Served with a pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.

Pulled Pork Mac ‘N Cheese

$14.99

Our classic mac ‘n cheese with pulled pork and caramelized onions.

Uncommon Mac ‘N Cheese

$11.49

Making us famous since 1971! Cavatappi pasta tossed with our creamy cheese sauce, topped with seasoned crumbs and baked till golden.

New England Pot Roast

$13.49

Slow-braised pot roast with mashed potatoes, braised vegetable and natural pan jus pan sauce.

Field-Grown Bolognese

$12.99

Slow-simmered and flavorful field-grown Bolognese sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta and finished with shaved Parmesan and fresh basil.

Pesto Haddock

$15.99

Haddock topped with herb-marinated tomatoes, baby spinach and pesto panko bread crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes.

Baked Haddock

$14.99

Haddock baked with lemon butter sauce and Ritz crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$16.49

Pastrami-spiced, pan-seared and finished with a whole grain mustard aioli. Served with mashed potatoes.

Sweet Corn Bacon Ravioli

$14.99

Red peppers, onions and roasted corn tossed with roasted red pepper cream and sweet corn bacon ravioli. Topped with grilled blackened chicken, crispy bacon and scallions.

Quinoa Stuffed Pepper

$13.99

Quinoa, fire-roasted tomatoes, corn, black beans and cilantro filling baked in a red pepper. Served with a verde tomatillo sauce, grilled lime and crispy seasoned tortilla strips.

Steak Frites

$17.49

Tender choice cut steak seasoned and grilled to perfection. Topped with garlic butter and crispy onions. Served with truffle Parmesan fries.

B-L-Fried-T

$11.99

Not your grandma's BLT! Served on Parmesan bread with peppered bacon, lettuce, crispy panko-fried tomatoes and pesto aioli.

Big Cheese

$9.49

Lots of Cheddar grilled between Parmesan farmhouse bread. Served with tomato soup for dipping.

Big Cheese w/Peppered Bacon & Tomato

$11.49

Lots of Cheddar grilled between Parmesan farmhouse bread with peppered bacon and tomato. Served with tomato soup for dipping.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with house-fried chips.

Classic Reuben

$13.49

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with house-fried potato chips.

ABC Turkey Wrap

$13.49Out of stock

House-roasted, hand-sliced turkey breast, diced tomato, crispy bacon, scallions, avocado, baby greens and chipotle aioli in a garlic herb wrap. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken Tzatziki Wrap

$12.49

Grilled chicken, baby spinach, diced tomato, shaved red onion, feta and tzatziki sauce in a garlic herb wrap. Served with house-made chips.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled blackened chicken, chipotle ranch slaw, roasted corn, diced tomatoes and baby spinach in a garlic herb wrap. Served with house-fried chips.

Chicken Waldorf Wrap

$12.49

Roasted chicken mixed with apples, walnuts and grapes, tossed with a light tarragon dressing and served with baby greens in a garlic herb wrap.

Lunch Uncommon Kids

Kickin’ Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Barn Burger

$7.99

Chicka Chicken Boom Boom

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast.

Gone Fishin’

$8.99

Baked Haddock with Ritz crumbs.

Rodeo Steak Tips

$9.99

Emma’s Mac & Cheese

$6.99

House-Made!

Haystack Pasta

$6.99

Cavatappi pasta with marinara sauce and garlic bread.

Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Ding Dang Dong

$6.99

Our signature chocolate lover's dream. Rich chocolate sponge cake layered with silky chocolate filling and covered with our house-made chocolate ganache. Served with freshly-whipped cream.

Toll House Cookie Pie

$6.99

Grandma's favorite chocolate chip and walnut cookie, baked in an individual pie shell. Served warm, topped with Common Man-made vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.

Mud Pie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Common Man-made coffee ice cream sandwiched between our chocolate cake, crusted with graham cracker crumbs and served with hot fudge and freshly-whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Warm and fudgy chocolate brownie topped with our Common Man-made salted caramel ice cream, hot fudge, freshly-whipped cream and candied pecans.

Cheesecake

$6.99

Our creamy NY-style cheesecake served plain or with your choice of hot fudge/candied hazelnut topping or brulee style.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

304 DW Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054

Directions

