Common Market Food Court
No reviews yet
110 Willard Street
Quincy, MA 02169
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Apple Orchard Salad (GF)
Grilled chicken, golden delicious diced apples, beets, blue cheese, pumpkin seed butter over spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Oriental Chicken Salad
Grilled sesame chicken, fried wontons, rice sticks, snow peas, mandarin oranges, scallions, slivered almonds on a bed of romaine lettuce with honey ginger dressing.
Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken (GF)
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced tomatoes, feta cheese with Greek dressing.
Greek Salad with Salmon (GF)
Grilled salmon over romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced tomatoes, feta cheese with Greek dressing
Avocado Chicken Burrito
Roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, brown rice, romaine lettuce, tossed in a lime cilantro dressing rolled in a toasted wrap.
Apple Cider Glazed Pork Chop (GF)
Grilled pork chop topped with an apple cider glaze and roasted caramelized apples.
Asian Shrimp Kebabs (GF)
Skewered marinated shrimp with tomatoes, onions and peppers cooked on a grill in a sweet & spicy Asian plum glaze.
Balsamic Roasted Scrod (GF)
Scrod topped with a roasted mix of brussel sprouts, butternut squash & carrots, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
BBQ Turkey Tips (GF)
Grilled turkey tips with red and green peppers, onions and BBQ sauce.
Bourbon Beef Tips
Marinated tender beef tips grilled with peppers and onions in a bourbon glaze.
Cajun Scrod (GF)
Scrod filet with cajun seasonings and broiled.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Broiled chicken breasts topped with baked ham, Swiss cheese, seasonings and supreme sauce.
Chicken Pot Pie
Served all by itself. Flaky shell crust filled with chicken, potatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms in browned chicken gravy.
Figgy Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sweet fig spread, arugula, gruyere cheese, candied bacon on crunchy rustic bread.
Hot Honey Salmon
Honey sriracha glazed salmon over a white balsamic slaw of roasted corn, arugula and red cabbage.
Pecan Swordfish (GF)
Broiled swordfish topped with a maple pecan butter and glazed pecans.
Pot Roast
Tender beef roasted in natural juices with pan gravy.
Sesame Grilled Chicken
Basted in sesame sauce & sesame seeds, topped with grilled pineapple.
Smokehouse Sandwich
Double breaded crispy BBQ chicken, sliced Virginia baked ham, Swiss cheese, cider slaw, pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.
Kid's Baked Chicken Tenders
Served with one side.
Entrees from the Land
5 oz Grilled Chicken
Gluten free if served with GF sides
5 oz BBQ Grilled Chicken
Gluten free if served with GF sides
5 oz Cajun Grilled Chicken
Gluten free if served with GF sides
10 oz Grilled Chicken
10 oz BBQ Grilled Chicken
Gluten free if served with GF sides
10 oz Cajun Grilled Chicken
Gluten free if served with GF sides
Baked Stuffed Chicken
Turkey Dinner
BBQ Meatloaf
London Broil Dinner
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate
1/4 Breast & Wing Plate
1/4 Leg & Thigh Plate
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
No sides.
Entrees from the Sea
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato
Caesar Chicken Rollup
With lettuce and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Rollup
With lettuce and tomato
Chicken Gobbler Rollup
With cranberry sauce, stuffing, mayo
London Broil Rollup
With peppers, onions and boursin cheese
Soup
Salads
Caesar Salad
Caesar with Grilled Chicken
Caesar with Cajun Chicken
Caesar with Grilled Salmon
Caesar with Cajun Salmon
Caesar with Steak Tips
Tossed Salad
Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken
gluten free if served with GF dressing
Tossed Salad with Cajun Chicken
gluten free if served with GF dressing
Tossed Salad with Grilled Salmon
gluten free if served with GF dressing
Tossed Salad with Cajun Salmon
gluten free if served with GF dressing
Tossed Salad with Steak Tips
gluten free if served with GF dressing
Tossed Salad with Chix Salad
Veggie Plate
Extra chicken
Extra cajun chicken
Extra salmon
Extra steak tips
Extra cajun salmon
Sides- Vegetables & Potatoes
Ind Baked Stuffing
Ind Brown Rice
Ind Carrots
Ind Chicken Gravy
Ind Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter
Ind Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ind Green Beans
Ind Macaroni & Cheese
Ind Mixed Vegetable Medley
Ind Oven Roasted Potatoes
Ind Rice Pilaf
Ind Butternut Squash
1/2 pint Baked Stuffing
1/2 pint Brown Rice
1/2 pint Carrots
1/2 pint Chicken Gravy
1/2 pint Chicken Salad (FNC)
1/2 pint Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter
1/2 pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes
1/2 pint Green Beans
1/2 pint Macaroni & Cheese
1/2 pint Mixed Vegetables
1/2 pint Oven Roasted Potatoes
1/2 pint Rice Pilaf
1/2 pint Butternut Squash
Pint Baked Stuffing
Pint Brown Rice
Pint Carrots
Pint Chicken Gravy
Pint Chicken Salad (FNC)
Pint Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter
Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Pint Green Beans
Pint Macaroni & Cheese
Pint Mixed Vegetables
Pint Oven Roasted Potatoes
Pint Rice Pilaf
Pint Butternut Squash
Qrt Baked Stuffing
Qrt Brown Rice
Qrt Carrots
Qrt Chicken Gravy
Qrt Chicken Salad (FNC)
Qrt Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter
Qrt Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Qrt Green Beans
Qrt Macaroni & Cheese
Qrt Mixed Vegetables
Qrt Oven Roasted Potatoes
Qrt Rice Pilaf
Qrt Butternut Squash
Family Value Meals
Family Value Meal (2 Rotisserie Chickens)
2 Whole Rotisserie birds Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5
Value Meatloaf Dinner
Meatloaf with BBQ gravy. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5
Value London Broil
Sliced grilled beef with au jus. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5
Value Turkey Dinner
Roasted turkey with pan gravy, baked stuffing and cranberry sauce. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5.
Value Bourbon Steak Tip Dinner
Marinated tender Steak Tips grilled w/ peppers & onions in sweet bourbon sauce Any 3 vegetable or potato sides
Value Baked Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed Chicken Breasts w/ Supreme Sauce Any 3 vegetable or potato sides
Value Caesar Salad
Value Caesar with Grilled Chicken
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar (on the side), w/ grilled chicken. Feeds 4-5.
Value Tossed Salad
Gluten free if served with GF dressing
Value Tossed with Grilled Chicken
Value Chicken Noodle Soup
Value Clam Chowder
Value Soup of Day
Our Best Deal ( 1 Rotisserie Chicken)
Serves 2-3 people. 1 whole chicken with 2 pint sized sides of your choice.
Specials
Tuna Poke Bowl
Sushi grade tuna tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions
Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared tofu tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions
BBQ Short Rib Dinner
Tender short ribs marinated in Korean Kalbi BBQ sauce, grilled & served over jasmine rice w/ sesame ginger Napa slaw, drizzled sriracha agave & garnished w/ lime
Orange Glazed Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in an orange glaze with sesame seeds & scallions, served over an aromatic jasmine vegetable rice.
Entrees
Balsamic Grilled Chicken - 10 oz
Extra lean breasts grilled with a balsamic glaze. Gluten free.
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken seared in our wok with seared veggie mix (mushrooms, water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, onions, peppers), brown rice, teriyaki sauce. *All vegetables are mixed together*
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, salsa, cajun seasoning, fat free sour cream
Broiled Schrod - 8 oz (Healthy Kitchen)
Boneless, filet cut. Broiled with light seasoned crumbs.
Grilled Salmon -7 oz (Healthy Kitchen)
Atlantic farmed center cut, lightly marinated and grilled
Grilled Tuna - 7 oz
Sushi grade yellowfin, medium rare, lightly marinated and grilled
Asian Thai Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon with a Thai chili sauce.
Cajun Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon with cajun spices.
Latino Grilled Salmon
Salmon topped with a mango salsa.
Asian Thai Grilled Tuna
Grilled tuna with a Thai chili sauce.
Cajun Grilled Tuna
Grilled tuna with cajun spices.
Latino Grilled Tuna
Tuna topped with a mango salsa.
Asian Thai Scrod
Scrod with a Thai chili sauce.
Cajun Broiled Scrod
Broiled scrod with cajun spices.
Latino Broiled Scrod
Scrod topped with a mango salsa.
Salads
Grilled Salmon Salad
Gluten free. Grilled Atlantic salmon, shredded romaine lettuce, green & red peppers, cucumbers, celery, shredded carrots, capers and a champagne vinaigrette dressing
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, sweet dried cranberries, golden delicious apple slices and a cran-raisin vinaigrette dressing
Steak Tip Salad
Grilled lean tips over shredded romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, grilled red peppers, carmelized onions and grilled mushroom caps tossed in a low fat burgundy wine vinaigrette dressing
Detox Chopped Salad
Kale, cabbage, jicama, carrots, broccoli, grapes, blueberries and strawberries in a pomegranate dressing, topped with grilled salmon
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red & green peppers, water chestnuts, onions, baked crispy noodles and a spicy peanut dressing on a mix of mesclun greens
Sandwiches, Wraps & Cups
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, brown rice, seared peppers, onions and broccoli on our lo cal wrap
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, jasmine rice, carrots, baked crispy noodles, cucumbers, spicy peanut sauce on our lo cal wrap
Southwest Wrap
Spicy black bean burger, grilled with low fat cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and guacamole in our lo cal wrap
Crispy Beef Lettuce Cups
Lettuce wraps with sweet Asian garlic sesame sauce, red peppers, water chestnuts, baked crispy noodles, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro and scallions
Chicken Lettuce Cups
Lettuce wraps with sweet Asian garlic sesame sauce, red peppers, water chestnuts, baked crispy noodles, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro and scallions
Burgers and Burritos
Thai Veggie Burger
Burger contains mozzarella cheese. With Napa cabbage, cilantro, scallions, sweet Thai chili sauce and lime juice on a lo cal wheat flat bread
Turkey Burger
Lean ground white meat with seasonings, carmelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a wheat kaiser roll
Wasabi Salmon Burger
Salmon, fresh ginger and seasonings grilled, topped with cucumber wasabi slaw on a wheat kaiser roll
Veggie Burger
Burger contains mozzarella cheese, with seasonings, spicy sauce, lettuce and tomato on a wheat flat bread. *CONTAINS DAIRY*
Fish Burritos
Broiled schrod with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mango salsa, spices and low fat cheddar cheese in crisp tortilla rollups
Quinoa Burger
Quinoa, portabello, kale and smoked mozzarella burger topped with guacamole, corn black bean relish, lettuce, tomato and a lime cilantro sauce on a toasted bun
Bowls
Buffalo Bowl
Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), celery, carrots, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and citrus sour cream
Baja Bowl
Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), black beans, corn, tomatoes, red pepper, jicama, scallions, cilantro, cheese and our spicy Southwestern Baja sauce
Bangkok Thai Bowl
Jasmine rice, orange and yellow carrots, broccoli, sugar snap peas, cucumber, spicy Thai peanut sauce and Asian slaw, garnished with toasted coconut and crushed peanuts
Mediterranean Bowl
Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), bell peppers, plum tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, Kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce. *Olives mixed into sauce*
Korean Spicy Beef Bowl
Grilled tender beef tips in a sweet & spicy Korean sauce over peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, broccoli and jicama. Served over jasmine rice and garnished with scallions.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Sushi grade tuna tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions
Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared tofu tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions
BBQ Short Rib Dinner
Tender short ribs marinated in Korean Kalbi BBQ sauce, grilled & served over jasmine rice w/ sesame ginger Napa slaw, drizzled sriracha agave & garnished w/ lime
Sides
Brown Rice
Gluten free
Fresh Fruit
Gluten free
Green Beans
Gluten free
Harvest Blend
Brown rice, quinoa and farro
Jasmine Rice
Mixed Greens
Gluten free
Steamed Broccoli
Gluten free
Stir Fry Veggies
Mushrooms, water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, onions and peppers stir fried in our teriyaki sauce
Vegetable Medley
Gluten free. Orange & yellow carrots, broccoli and sugar snap peas
Specials
Fall Harvest Salad
Mesclun mix, apples, roasted butternut squash, cheddar cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
Autumn Warm Bowl (GF)
Short grain brown rice, maple & hot honey roasted blend of butternut squash, brussel sprouts & carrots with gruyere cheese, cranberries & pickled onions. Topped with toasted pumpkin crunch and roasted sunflower pumpkin seed butter.
Maple Butternut Pizza - Individual
Alfredo base with infused maple syrup, sage roasted butternut, caramelized onions, prosciutto, gruyere and mozzarella cheeses topped with a sweet pomegranate molasses drizzle.
Maple Butternut Pizza - Large
Alfredo base with infused maple syrup, sage roasted butternut, caramelized onions, prosciutto, gruyere and mozzarella cheeses topped with a sweet pomegranate molasses drizzle.
Pizza
Individual BBQ Chicken (Creation)
Chicken, hickory BBQ sauce, red onions, touch of gorgonzola, poblano peppers, shredded mozzarella
Individual Buffalo (Creation)
Chicken, hot sauce, creamy blue cheese sauce, caramelized onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend
Individual Dessert Pizza (Creation)
Nutella, caramel sauce, bananas, strawberries, powdered sugar, marscapone cheese
Individual Naples (Creation)
Chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, lemon white wine sauce
Individual Pepperoni Pizza (Creation)
Individual Proscuitto & Fig (Creation)
Proscuitto, sweet fig jam, arugula, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze
Individual Sausaroni (Creation)
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Individual Short Rib Pizza (Creation)
Shredded beef short ribs, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, applewood bacon, roasted corn, gruyere cheese, BBQ plum hoisen sauce
Individual Tex Mex (Creation)
Chicken, spicy seasonings, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, monterrey jack, red sauce
Individual The Authentic Margherita (Creation)
Neopolitan style, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Individual The Basic Cheese (Creation)
Shredded mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce
Individual Veggie (Creation)
Broccoli, red & green peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
Individual CYO (Creation) (10 inch)
Large CYO (Creation) (16 inch)
Large The Basic Cheese (Creation)
Shredded mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce
Large The Authentic Margherita (Creation)
Neopolitan style, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Large Pepperoni Pizza (Creation)
Large Sausaroni (Creation)
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Large Veggie (Creation)
Broccoli, red & green peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese
Large BBQ Chicken (Creation)
Chicken, hickory BBQ sauce, red onions, touch of gorgonzola, poblano peppers, shredded mozzarella
Large Short Rib Pizza (Creation)
Shredded beef short ribs, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, applewood bacon, roasted corn, gruyere cheese, BBQ plum hoisen sauce
Large Tex Mex (Creation)
Chicken, spicy seasonings, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, monterrey jack, red sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken (Creation)
Chicken, hot sauce, creamy blue cheese sauce, caramelized onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend
Large Naples (Creation)
Chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, lemon white wine sauce
Large Proscuitto & Fig (Creation)
Proscuitto, sweet fig jam, arugula, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze
Large Dessert Pizza (Creation)
Nutella, caramel sauce, bananas, strawberries, powdered sugar, marscapone cheese
Warm Bowls
Athens Bowl
Multigrain orzo, red quinoa & vegetable blend, kalamata olives, broccoli, Mediterranean grilled vegetables, pickled red onions, tzatziki, "Rita's hummus", toasted pita bread
Aloha Bowl
Brown rice, grilled pineapplem edamame, crispy wontons, broccoli, banana peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, carrots tossed with a secret weapon teriyaki sauce
Power Bowl
Roasted mix of seasoned sweet potatoes, spicy chickpeas, seasoned zucchini, pickled red onions, avocado with pumpkin & seed crunch over a raw kale base drizzled with pumpkin seed butter
Burrito Bowl
Our harvest grain blend, black beans, sweet potato, roasted corn with cilantro, pickled red onions, lime, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado, drizzled sour cream with crunchy tortilla crisps
Southwest Bowl
Our harvest blend of brown rice, farro & quinoa, chili dusted tortilla crisps, spinach, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, pickled jalapenos, Serrano chili pepper & lime dressing
Viet Bowl
Jasmine rice, "bahn mi" pickled carrots & daikon, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, arugula, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, lime wedge with Vietnamese style chili sriracha vinaigrette
Create Your Own Bowl
Salads
Mexicano Salad
Romaine & arugula, red onions, cilantro, roasted poblano peppers, carrots, roasted corn, avocado, tortilla chips, cojita cheese, sweet & spicy habanero dressing
Smoky Salad
Romaine & spinach, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, smoky bacon, roasted corn, bacon spinach dressing
Lime Avocado Salad
Mesclun mix, plum tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, fresh lime squeeze, peppers, roasted sunflower seeds, feta, zesty orange vinagrette
Creamy Blue Salad
Shredded kale & chopped romaine, plum tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers, avocado, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, blue cheese dressing, olive oil
Earth Salad Bowl
Quinoa, farro & brown rice blend, arugula, plum tomatoes, roasted corn, roasted beets, chickpeas, broccoli, white cheddae, balsamic vinaigrette
Gypsy Salad Bowl
Spinach, quinoa, farro & brown rice blend, cilantro, red & green peppers, carrots, cucumber, avocado, carrot miso ginger vinaigrette
Create Your Own Salad (Copy)
Specials
Toasted Farm Club
Roasted turkey breast with smashed avocado, crispy bacon, little leaf farm greens, pickled onions, herb buttermilk ranch on roasted multigrain bread.
Good Fella Sandwich
Italian prosciutto & pan-fried chicken breast with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta bread.
Vegetarian Roasted Tacos
3 tacos on flour tortillas filled with seasoned and roasted butternut squash & sweet potatoes, pepitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, corn relish slaw, cojita cheese with drizzled ancho chili lime sauce.
Baked Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, plum tomatoes, scallions in wine garlic sauce, topped with mozzarella over angel hair pasta with garlic bread.
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and seasonings baked, served with Italian meatballs, sweet Italian sausage and garlic bread.
Chop Suey
Ground beef, peppers, onions, diced tomatoes with elbow macaroni and our homemade marinara sauce.
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Butternut squash filled raviolis, grilled chicken, glazed walnuts, roasted butternut and dried cranberries in a maple Alfredo sauce.
Soups, Appetizers and Sides
Cup House Minestrone Soup
Bowl Minestrone Soup
Cup Signature Soup
Bowl Signature Soup
Italian Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread topped with a cold mixture of diced plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and a hint of lemon juice.
Traditional Garlic Bread with Cheese
A split baguette with olive oil, garlic spread topped with parmesan and melted provolone cheese.
Pita Bread
Small Baguette
Large Baguette
Herb Focaccia Bread
1/2 pint chicken salad (Pasta)
Pint chicken salad (Pasta)
Quart chicken salad (Pasta)
1/2 pint tuna salad
Pint tuna salad
Quart tuna salad
Side of meatballs
Side of sausage
Scoop of tuna
Scoop of chix salad
Salads
Pasta dishes
Chicken Cutlet Parmesan & Ziti
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cjeese over ziti and sauce
Meat Lasagna
Sheets of pasta layered with sausage, meatball, ricotta and romano cheeses. Baked and topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parmesan & Ziti
Baked Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, plum tomatoes, scallions in a wine garlic butter sauce with mozzarella over angel hairpasta with garlic bread. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
JUST piece of chix parm
Medio Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli
In your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce
Medio pasta with red sauce
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Medio pasta with Sauce and Italian Sausage
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Medio pasta with sauce and meatballs
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Medio three cheese ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, sweet sausage and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
Medio Pasta Primavera
Fettuccini noodles with fresh vegetables tossed with your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce
Medio Pasta Con Pollo
Chicken tenders, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and lemon wine sauce with linguini
Medio Penne Chicken Pesto
Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms, pine nuts, garlic, plum tomatoes with penne pasta in a basil pesto sauce
Grande Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli
In your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce
Grande pasta with red sauce
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Grande pasta with Sauce and Italian Sausage
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Grande pasta with sauce and meatballs
Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese
Grande Three Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, sweet sausage and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
Grande Pasta Primavera
Fettuccini noodles with fresh vegetables tossed with your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce
Grande Pasta Con Pollo
Chicken tenders, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and lemon wine sauce with linguini
Grande Penne Chicken Pesto
Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms, pine nuts, garlic, plum tomatoes with penne pasta in a basil pesto sauce
Calzones
Short Rib and Cheese Calzone
Shredded beef short ribs and mozzarella cheese baked in calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
Italian Calzone
Hot ham, provolone, mortadella, salami and seasoning baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, hot sauce, monterrey jack and blue cheese baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
Meatball Parmesan Calzone
Italian meatballs, mozzarella, cheese, parmesan cheese and homemade marina sauce baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*
Sandwiches
BLT
American Cold Cut - small
Bologna with Cheese- small
Cheese sandwich - small
Chicken Salad- small
Condiments sand- small
Ham and Cheese - small
Ham, Salami and Cheese - small
Hot Pastrami and Cheese - small
Italian Cold Cut - small
Meatball with Cheese - small
Roast Beef - small
Tuna Salad- small
Turkey Breast - small
American Cold Cut- large
Bologna with Cheese- large
Chicken Salad- large
Condiments- large
Ham and Cheese- large
Ham, Salami and Cheese- large
Hot Pastrami and Cheese- large
Italian Cold Cut - large
Meatball with Cheese- large
Roast Beef- large
Tuna Salad- large
Turkey Breast - large
Signature Paninis
Chicken Parmesan Panini
Prosciutto and Mozzarella Panini
Prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, tomatoes and olive oil
Chicken De "Lite" Panini
Chicken tenders with romaine lettuce, diced plum tomatoes topped with olive oil, fresh basil and a side of balsamic vinagrette dressing
Eggplant Parmesan Panini
Chicken Pesto Panini
Breaded chicken breast, pesto sauce, mozzarella and plum tomatoes
Family Value Meals- Serves 4-5
The Pasta
Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs. Tossed salad with choice of dressng. Garlic bread and Herb Focaccia.
The Lasagna
Our Meat Lasagna. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.
The Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli
Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli in Alfredo or Wine sauce. Tossed salad with choice of dressing. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.
The Calzone
2 of our calzones. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.
The Chicken Parm
Chicken Parm Cutlets. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.
Value Soup Day
Value Minestrone
Desserts
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Carrot Cake
Reese's Pie
Boston Cream Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
M&M Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Fudge Brownie
Raspberry Lemon Cake
Fruit Cup
Whole Carrot Cake
Whole Boston Cream Pie
Whole PB Reese's Pie
Whole Chocolate Cake
Ben & Jerry Ice Cream
Smoothies (Copy)
Darcy's Seasonal Specials *DELIVERY ONLY*
Jumbo Buffalo Wings *DELIVERY ONLY*
Served with bleu cheese and celery.
Steak & Cheese Spring Rolls *DELIVERY ONLY*
Filled with shaved steak and cheese in a crispy wrapper, fried and served with tangy BBQ sauce.
Chicken Gobbler Sandwich *DELIVERY ONLY*
Crispy jumbo breaded chicken breast topped with cranberry chutney and baked stuffing on a brioche bun.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *DELIVERY ONLY*
Diced grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese (no red sauce on this one!)
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *DELIVERY ONLY*
Diced grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese (no red sauce on this one!)
Chicken Pot Pie *DELIVERY ONLY*
Flaky shell crust filled with chicken, potatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms in browned chicken gravy.
Shepherd's Pie *DELIVERY ONLY*
Slow cooked beef and root vegetables with sweet corn, topped with mashed.
Honey Maple Almond Salmon *DELIVERY ONLY*
Grilled salmon topped with a sweet honey maple glaze and toasted almonds.
Appetizers *DELIVERY ONLY*
Pretzel Sticks *DELIVERY ONLY*
Fresh baked Bavarian style soft pretzel sticks dusted with salt, served with a honey mustard dip sauce. Great to share.
Darcy's Cheddar Bites *DELIVERY ONLY*
With a tangy dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders Appetizer *DELIVERY ONLY*
Onion Rings *DELIVERY ONLY*
A thick cut basketful
Darcy's Steak Fries *DELIVERY ONLY*
a heaping basketful
Wing Dings *DELIVERY ONLY*
Potato Skins *DELIVERY ONLY*
Monterey jack & cheddar, bacon, side of sour cream
Loaded Nachos *DELIVERY ONLY*
Tortillas, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, Monterey & cheddar, salsa
Darcy Sampler *DELIVERY ONLY*
An assortment of potato skins, chicken tenders, cheddar sticks, onion rings & pretzel sticks with a trio of sauces: buttermilk ranch, honey mustard & tangy Russian style dip sauces
Soups & Salads **DELIVERY ONLY*
Cup of Gaelic 3 Onion Soup with toasted Irish Guinness cheddar *DELIVERY ONLY*
Bowl of Gaelic 3 Onion Soup with toasted Irish Guiness cheddar *DELIVERY ONLY*
Cup of Beef Chili *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)
Bowl of Beef Chili *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)
Cup of New England Clam Chowder (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Bowl of New England Clam Chowder *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)
Cup of Soup of the Day *DELIVERY ONLY*
Bowl of the Soup of the Day *DELIVERY ONLY*
Caesar Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons, creamy dressing
Pub Salad *DELIVERY ONLY*
Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, homemade croutons, dressing choice on the side
Chopped Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Romaine, crunchy wontons, sugared walnuts, tomatoes, onions, monterey & cheddar cheedes finely chopped and tossed in BBQ ranch dressing
Wedge Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, crisp bacon and red onions with cream blue cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Darcy's Premium Burgers *DELIVERY ONLY*
Basic Darcy Burger *DELIVERY ONLY*
Cooked on our charbroiler
Chili Burger *DELIVERY ONLY*
Topped with beef chili, shredded cheese and crispy onion strings
The Cowboy *DELIVERY ONLY*
Bacon, monterey & cheddar cheeses, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce
Buffalo *DELIVERY ONLY*
Celery, crumbled bleu cheese, hot buffalo sauce, sriracha, blue cheese dressing
Sweet Bourbon *DELIVERY ONLY*
Caramelized onions, bacon, sweet bourbon sauce, American cheese
The Tex-Mex *DELIVERY ONLY*
Grilled jalapenos, bacon, onion rings, American cheese, BBQ ranch sauce
Darcy's Jumbo Hot Dogs **DELIVERY ONLY*
Pubwiches *DELIVERY ONLY*
Irish Panini Dip *DELIVERY ONLY*
Black angus roast beef, horseradish spread and Guinness
Pressed Reuben *DELIVERY ONLY*
Corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, swiss and Russian dressing on rustic bread cooked on the panini press
Beef Tip Sub *DELIVERY ONLY*
Marinated grilled beef tips, peppers, onions, melted cheddar
Turkey Club *DELIVERY ONLY*
Oven roasted turkey breast, BLT and ranch dressing on your bread choice
Harp Battered Scrod *DELIVERY ONLY*
Tartar sauce, tomato and crisp lettuce on burger roll
Steak and Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*
Buffalo Chicken Wrap *DELIVERY ONLY*
Darcy's original tenders, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese
Chicken Tender Sandwich *DELIVERY ONLY*
Breaded tenders, honey mustard, cheddar on sub roll
Pub Dinner Favorites **DELIVERY ONLY*
The Dubliner (Steak Tips) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Sirloin steak tips, marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions
The County Cork *DELIVERY ONLY*
Scrod topped with our homemade Ritz cracker based crumb topping
The Killarney (Tenders With Honey Mustard) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Crisp Darcy's original chicken tenders with honey mustard
Fish and Chips *DELIVERY ONLY*
Harp battered scrod, Darcy's slaw and old bay tartar sauce
Grilled Salmon (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Topped with sweet chili sauce or just marinated and grilled with lemon
Mac and Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*
Cavatelli pasta in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce baked in the oven and topped with buttered crumbs
Pizza **DELIVERY ONLY*
Small Half & Half (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Small Cheese (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Original Darcy's pan pizza
Small Pepperoni (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Original Darcy's pan pizza with pepperoni
Small The Works (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Small Honey Mustard (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Chicken, honey mustard sauce, cheddar cheese
Small Buffalo (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Chicken, hot sauce, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
Small BLT (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Crisp bacon, chilled lettuce and tomatoes over cheddar cheese and red sauce
Small Caesar Salad Pizza (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Cheddar and Caesar baked crust topped with chilled salad of parmesan, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing
Small Create Your Own (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Large Cheese (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Original Darcy's pan pizza
Large Pepperoni (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Original Darcy's pan pizza with pepperoni
Large The Works (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Large Honey Mustard (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Chicken, honey mustard sauce, cheddar cheese
Large Buffalo (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Chicken, hot sauce, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing
Large BLT (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Crisp bacon, chilled lettuce and tomatoes over cheddar cheese and red sauce
Large Caesar Salad Pizza (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Cheddar and Caesar baked crust topped with chilled salad of parmesan, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing
Large Create Your Own (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
Large Half & Half (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our multiple concepts have something for everyone, whether you are looking for a "come as you are" neighborhood pub, a café, a tablecloth traditional dining experience or even just a fast-casual visit to grab take out.
110 Willard Street, Quincy, MA 02169