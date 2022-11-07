Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Market Food Court

110 Willard Street

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Bangkok Thai Bowl
Korean Spicy Beef Bowl
Large Cheese (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

Specials

Apple Orchard Salad (GF)

$10.95

Grilled chicken, golden delicious diced apples, beets, blue cheese, pumpkin seed butter over spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled sesame chicken, fried wontons, rice sticks, snow peas, mandarin oranges, scallions, slivered almonds on a bed of romaine lettuce with honey ginger dressing.

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken (GF)

$10.95

Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced tomatoes, feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Greek Salad with Salmon (GF)

$13.50

Grilled salmon over romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, diced tomatoes, feta cheese with Greek dressing

Avocado Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, tomato salsa, black beans, roasted corn, brown rice, romaine lettuce, tossed in a lime cilantro dressing rolled in a toasted wrap.

Apple Cider Glazed Pork Chop (GF)

$11.95

Grilled pork chop topped with an apple cider glaze and roasted caramelized apples.

Asian Shrimp Kebabs (GF)

$13.50

Skewered marinated shrimp with tomatoes, onions and peppers cooked on a grill in a sweet & spicy Asian plum glaze.

Balsamic Roasted Scrod (GF)

$11.95

Scrod topped with a roasted mix of brussel sprouts, butternut squash & carrots, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

BBQ Turkey Tips (GF)

$11.95

Grilled turkey tips with red and green peppers, onions and BBQ sauce.

Bourbon Beef Tips

$13.75

Marinated tender beef tips grilled with peppers and onions in a bourbon glaze.

Cajun Scrod (GF)

$11.50

Scrod filet with cajun seasonings and broiled.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.50

Broiled chicken breasts topped with baked ham, Swiss cheese, seasonings and supreme sauce.

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.95

Served all by itself. Flaky shell crust filled with chicken, potatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms in browned chicken gravy.

Figgy Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled chicken, sweet fig spread, arugula, gruyere cheese, candied bacon on crunchy rustic bread.

Hot Honey Salmon

$13.25

Honey sriracha glazed salmon over a white balsamic slaw of roasted corn, arugula and red cabbage.

Pecan Swordfish (GF)

$13.25

Broiled swordfish topped with a maple pecan butter and glazed pecans.

Pot Roast

$9.95

Tender beef roasted in natural juices with pan gravy.

Sesame Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Basted in sesame sauce & sesame seeds, topped with grilled pineapple.

Smokehouse Sandwich

$9.75

Double breaded crispy BBQ chicken, sliced Virginia baked ham, Swiss cheese, cider slaw, pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Baked Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Served with one side.

Entrees from the Land

5 oz Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Gluten free if served with GF sides

5 oz BBQ Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Gluten free if served with GF sides

5 oz Cajun Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Gluten free if served with GF sides

10 oz Grilled Chicken

$11.50

10 oz BBQ Grilled Chicken

$11.75

Gluten free if served with GF sides

10 oz Cajun Grilled Chicken

$11.75

Gluten free if served with GF sides

Baked Stuffed Chicken

$12.25

Turkey Dinner

$12.25

BBQ Meatloaf

$11.25

London Broil Dinner

$11.50

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken Plate

$9.00

1/4 Breast & Wing Plate

$7.50

1/4 Leg & Thigh Plate

$7.00

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$9.95

No sides.

Entrees from the Sea

5 oz Broiled Scrod

$8.75

10 oz Broiled Scrod

$11.50

5 oz Baked Stuffed Scrod

$9.50

10 oz Baked Stuffed Scrod

$12.25

Grilled Salmon

$12.50

Gluten free if served with GF sides

Cajun Salmon

$12.75

Gluten free if served with GF sides

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

With lettuce and tomato

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

With lettuce and tomato

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

With lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

With lettuce and tomato

Caesar Chicken Rollup

$8.00

With lettuce and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Rollup

$8.00

With lettuce and tomato

Chicken Gobbler Rollup

$8.95

With cranberry sauce, stuffing, mayo

London Broil Rollup

$8.95

With peppers, onions and boursin cheese

Soup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.75

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Clam Chowder Cup

$5.75

Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.50

Baguette

$0.79

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Caesar with Cajun Chicken

$11.00

Caesar with Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Caesar with Cajun Salmon

$12.50

Caesar with Steak Tips

$12.75

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Tossed Salad with Grilled Chicken

$10.00

gluten free if served with GF dressing

Tossed Salad with Cajun Chicken

$10.50

gluten free if served with GF dressing

Tossed Salad with Grilled Salmon

$12.00

gluten free if served with GF dressing

Tossed Salad with Cajun Salmon

$12.50

gluten free if served with GF dressing

Tossed Salad with Steak Tips

$12.75

gluten free if served with GF dressing

Tossed Salad with Chix Salad

$10.00

Veggie Plate

$8.50

Extra chicken

$3.00

Extra cajun chicken

$3.50

Extra salmon

$5.00

Extra steak tips

$6.00

Extra cajun salmon

$5.50

Sides- Vegetables & Potatoes

Ind Baked Stuffing

$2.50

Ind Brown Rice

$2.50

Ind Carrots

$2.50

Ind Chicken Gravy

$2.50

Ind Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter

$2.50

Ind Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Ind Green Beans

$2.50

Ind Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Ind Mixed Vegetable Medley

$2.50

Ind Oven Roasted Potatoes

$2.50

Ind Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Ind Butternut Squash

$2.50

1/2 pint Baked Stuffing

$5.00

1/2 pint Brown Rice

$5.00

1/2 pint Carrots

$5.00

1/2 pint Chicken Gravy

$5.00

1/2 pint Chicken Salad (FNC)

$5.00

1/2 pint Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter

$5.00

1/2 pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

1/2 pint Green Beans

$5.00

1/2 pint Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

1/2 pint Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

1/2 pint Oven Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

1/2 pint Rice Pilaf

$5.00

1/2 pint Butternut Squash

$5.00

Pint Baked Stuffing

$8.00

Pint Brown Rice

$8.00

Pint Carrots

$8.00

Pint Chicken Gravy

$8.00

Pint Chicken Salad (FNC)

$8.00

Pint Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter

$8.00

Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Pint Green Beans

$8.00

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Pint Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Pint Oven Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Pint Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Pint Butternut Squash

$8.00

Qrt Baked Stuffing

$12.00

Qrt Brown Rice

$12.00

Qrt Carrots

$12.00

Qrt Chicken Gravy

$12.00

Qrt Chicken Salad (FNC)

$12.00

Qrt Corn with Peppers in Tarragon Butter

$12.00

Qrt Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Qrt Green Beans

$12.00

Qrt Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Qrt Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Qrt Oven Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Qrt Rice Pilaf

$12.00

Qrt Butternut Squash

$12.00

Family Value Meals

Family Value Meal (2 Rotisserie Chickens)

$34.50

2 Whole Rotisserie birds Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5

Value Meatloaf Dinner

$38.00

Meatloaf with BBQ gravy. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5

Value London Broil

$38.00

Sliced grilled beef with au jus. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5

Value Turkey Dinner

$44.50

Roasted turkey with pan gravy, baked stuffing and cranberry sauce. Any 3 vegetable or potato sides. Feeds 4-5.

Value Bourbon Steak Tip Dinner

$49.50

Marinated tender Steak Tips grilled w/ peppers & onions in sweet bourbon sauce Any 3 vegetable or potato sides

Value Baked Stuffed Chicken

$44.50

Stuffed Chicken Breasts w/ Supreme Sauce Any 3 vegetable or potato sides

Value Caesar Salad

$21.00

Value Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$32.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, Caesar (on the side), w/ grilled chicken. Feeds 4-5.

Value Tossed Salad

$19.00

Gluten free if served with GF dressing

Value Tossed with Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Value Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Value Clam Chowder

$15.00

Value Soup of Day

$14.00

Our Best Deal ( 1 Rotisserie Chicken)

$17.99

Serves 2-3 people. 1 whole chicken with 2 pint sized sides of your choice.

Specials

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.50

Sushi grade tuna tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions

Tofu Poke Bowl

$11.50

Seared tofu tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions

BBQ Short Rib Dinner

$12.25

Tender short ribs marinated in Korean Kalbi BBQ sauce, grilled & served over jasmine rice w/ sesame ginger Napa slaw, drizzled sriracha agave & garnished w/ lime

Orange Glazed Chicken

$10.95

Crispy chicken tossed in an orange glaze with sesame seeds & scallions, served over an aromatic jasmine vegetable rice.

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken - 10 oz

$10.50

Extra lean breasts grilled with a balsamic glaze. Gluten free.

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.75

Chicken seared in our wok with seared veggie mix (mushrooms, water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, onions, peppers), brown rice, teriyaki sauce. *All vegetables are mixed together*

Chicken Fajita

$11.75

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, salsa, cajun seasoning, fat free sour cream

Broiled Schrod - 8 oz (Healthy Kitchen)

$12.25

Boneless, filet cut. Broiled with light seasoned crumbs.

Grilled Salmon -7 oz (Healthy Kitchen)

$12.50

Atlantic farmed center cut, lightly marinated and grilled

Grilled Tuna - 7 oz

$13.50

Sushi grade yellowfin, medium rare, lightly marinated and grilled

Asian Thai Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Grilled salmon with a Thai chili sauce.

Cajun Grilled Salmon

$12.75

Grilled salmon with cajun spices.

Latino Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Salmon topped with a mango salsa.

Asian Thai Grilled Tuna

$14.00

Grilled tuna with a Thai chili sauce.

Cajun Grilled Tuna

$13.75

Grilled tuna with cajun spices.

Latino Grilled Tuna

$14.00

Tuna topped with a mango salsa.

Asian Thai Scrod

$12.75

Scrod with a Thai chili sauce.

Cajun Broiled Scrod

$12.50

Broiled scrod with cajun spices.

Latino Broiled Scrod

$12.75

Scrod topped with a mango salsa.

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$11.25

Gluten free. Grilled Atlantic salmon, shredded romaine lettuce, green & red peppers, cucumbers, celery, shredded carrots, capers and a champagne vinaigrette dressing

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.50

Shredded iceberg lettuce, toasted walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, sweet dried cranberries, golden delicious apple slices and a cran-raisin vinaigrette dressing

Steak Tip Salad

$12.25

Grilled lean tips over shredded romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, grilled red peppers, carmelized onions and grilled mushroom caps tossed in a low fat burgundy wine vinaigrette dressing

Detox Chopped Salad

$11.50

Kale, cabbage, jicama, carrots, broccoli, grapes, blueberries and strawberries in a pomegranate dressing, topped with grilled salmon

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, cucumbers, red & green peppers, water chestnuts, onions, baked crispy noodles and a spicy peanut dressing on a mix of mesclun greens

Sandwiches, Wraps & Cups

Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, teriyaki sauce, brown rice, seared peppers, onions and broccoli on our lo cal wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, jasmine rice, carrots, baked crispy noodles, cucumbers, spicy peanut sauce on our lo cal wrap

Southwest Wrap

$8.50

Spicy black bean burger, grilled with low fat cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and guacamole in our lo cal wrap

Crispy Beef Lettuce Cups

$10.25

Lettuce wraps with sweet Asian garlic sesame sauce, red peppers, water chestnuts, baked crispy noodles, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro and scallions

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$9.50

Lettuce wraps with sweet Asian garlic sesame sauce, red peppers, water chestnuts, baked crispy noodles, shredded carrots, fresh cilantro and scallions

Burgers and Burritos

Thai Veggie Burger

$8.50

Burger contains mozzarella cheese. With Napa cabbage, cilantro, scallions, sweet Thai chili sauce and lime juice on a lo cal wheat flat bread

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Lean ground white meat with seasonings, carmelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a wheat kaiser roll

Wasabi Salmon Burger

$9.75

Salmon, fresh ginger and seasonings grilled, topped with cucumber wasabi slaw on a wheat kaiser roll

Veggie Burger

$7.50

Burger contains mozzarella cheese, with seasonings, spicy sauce, lettuce and tomato on a wheat flat bread. *CONTAINS DAIRY*

Fish Burritos

$10.00

Broiled schrod with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mango salsa, spices and low fat cheddar cheese in crisp tortilla rollups

Quinoa Burger

$9.75

Quinoa, portabello, kale and smoked mozzarella burger topped with guacamole, corn black bean relish, lettuce, tomato and a lime cilantro sauce on a toasted bun

Bowls

Buffalo Bowl

$9.00

Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), celery, carrots, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese and citrus sour cream

Baja Bowl

$9.00

Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), black beans, corn, tomatoes, red pepper, jicama, scallions, cilantro, cheese and our spicy Southwestern Baja sauce

Bangkok Thai Bowl

$9.00

Jasmine rice, orange and yellow carrots, broccoli, sugar snap peas, cucumber, spicy Thai peanut sauce and Asian slaw, garnished with toasted coconut and crushed peanuts

Mediterranean Bowl

$9.00

Harvest blend (brown rice, farro & quinoa), bell peppers, plum tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, Kalamata olives in a Greek vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce. *Olives mixed into sauce*

Korean Spicy Beef Bowl

$13.50

Grilled tender beef tips in a sweet & spicy Korean sauce over peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, broccoli and jicama. Served over jasmine rice and garnished with scallions.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$12.50

Sushi grade tuna tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions

Tofu Poke Bowl

$11.50

Seared tofu tossed in "SoWabi" marinade (a soy based rice vinegar wasabi marinade) over Asian rice topped with sesame seeds, seaweed salad, cucumber, shredded carrots, edamame, avocado & scallions

BBQ Short Rib Dinner

$12.25

Tender short ribs marinated in Korean Kalbi BBQ sauce, grilled & served over jasmine rice w/ sesame ginger Napa slaw, drizzled sriracha agave & garnished w/ lime

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.99

Gluten free

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Gluten free

Green Beans

$3.99

Gluten free

Harvest Blend

$3.99

Brown rice, quinoa and farro

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Mixed Greens

$3.99

Gluten free

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Gluten free

Stir Fry Veggies

$3.99

Mushrooms, water chestnuts, snow peas, broccoli, carrots, onions and peppers stir fried in our teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Gluten free. Orange & yellow carrots, broccoli and sugar snap peas

Smoothies

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Specials

Fall Harvest Salad

$9.50

Mesclun mix, apples, roasted butternut squash, cheddar cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette.

Autumn Warm Bowl (GF)

$8.95

Short grain brown rice, maple & hot honey roasted blend of butternut squash, brussel sprouts & carrots with gruyere cheese, cranberries & pickled onions. Topped with toasted pumpkin crunch and roasted sunflower pumpkin seed butter.

Maple Butternut Pizza - Individual

$9.50

Alfredo base with infused maple syrup, sage roasted butternut, caramelized onions, prosciutto, gruyere and mozzarella cheeses topped with a sweet pomegranate molasses drizzle.

Maple Butternut Pizza - Large

$15.50

Alfredo base with infused maple syrup, sage roasted butternut, caramelized onions, prosciutto, gruyere and mozzarella cheeses topped with a sweet pomegranate molasses drizzle.

Pizza

Individual BBQ Chicken (Creation)

$10.50

Chicken, hickory BBQ sauce, red onions, touch of gorgonzola, poblano peppers, shredded mozzarella

Individual Buffalo (Creation)

$10.50

Chicken, hot sauce, creamy blue cheese sauce, caramelized onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend

Individual Dessert Pizza (Creation)

$9.00

Nutella, caramel sauce, bananas, strawberries, powdered sugar, marscapone cheese

Individual Naples (Creation)

$10.50

Chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, lemon white wine sauce

Individual Pepperoni Pizza (Creation)

$9.00

Individual Proscuitto & Fig (Creation)

$10.50

Proscuitto, sweet fig jam, arugula, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze

Individual Sausaroni (Creation)

$10.50

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Individual Short Rib Pizza (Creation)

$11.00

Shredded beef short ribs, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, applewood bacon, roasted corn, gruyere cheese, BBQ plum hoisen sauce

Individual Tex Mex (Creation)

$10.50

Chicken, spicy seasonings, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, monterrey jack, red sauce

Individual The Authentic Margherita (Creation)

$9.50

Neopolitan style, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

Individual The Basic Cheese (Creation)

$8.50

Shredded mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce

Individual Veggie (Creation)

$10.00

Broccoli, red & green peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese

Individual CYO (Creation) (10 inch)

$9.75

Large CYO (Creation) (16 inch)

$15.00

Large The Basic Cheese (Creation)

$13.50

Shredded mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce

Large The Authentic Margherita (Creation)

$14.50

Neopolitan style, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

Large Pepperoni Pizza (Creation)

$14.25

Large Sausaroni (Creation)

$15.50

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Large Veggie (Creation)

$15.00

Broccoli, red & green peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken (Creation)

$15.50

Chicken, hickory BBQ sauce, red onions, touch of gorgonzola, poblano peppers, shredded mozzarella

Large Short Rib Pizza (Creation)

$16.25

Shredded beef short ribs, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, applewood bacon, roasted corn, gruyere cheese, BBQ plum hoisen sauce

Large Tex Mex (Creation)

$15.50

Chicken, spicy seasonings, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, monterrey jack, red sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken (Creation)

$15.50

Chicken, hot sauce, creamy blue cheese sauce, caramelized onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend

Large Naples (Creation)

$15.50

Chicken, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, lemon white wine sauce

Large Proscuitto & Fig (Creation)

$15.50

Proscuitto, sweet fig jam, arugula, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze

Large Dessert Pizza (Creation)

$14.00

Nutella, caramel sauce, bananas, strawberries, powdered sugar, marscapone cheese

Warm Bowls

Athens Bowl

$10.00

Multigrain orzo, red quinoa & vegetable blend, kalamata olives, broccoli, Mediterranean grilled vegetables, pickled red onions, tzatziki, "Rita's hummus", toasted pita bread

Aloha Bowl

$10.00

Brown rice, grilled pineapplem edamame, crispy wontons, broccoli, banana peppers, green onions, sesame seeds, carrots tossed with a secret weapon teriyaki sauce

Power Bowl

$10.00

Roasted mix of seasoned sweet potatoes, spicy chickpeas, seasoned zucchini, pickled red onions, avocado with pumpkin & seed crunch over a raw kale base drizzled with pumpkin seed butter

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Our harvest grain blend, black beans, sweet potato, roasted corn with cilantro, pickled red onions, lime, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado, drizzled sour cream with crunchy tortilla crisps

Southwest Bowl

$10.00

Our harvest blend of brown rice, farro & quinoa, chili dusted tortilla crisps, spinach, roasted corn, avocado, cojita cheese, pickled jalapenos, Serrano chili pepper & lime dressing

Viet Bowl

$10.00

Jasmine rice, "bahn mi" pickled carrots & daikon, scallions, cilantro, jalapenos, arugula, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, lime wedge with Vietnamese style chili sriracha vinaigrette

Create Your Own Bowl

$9.75

Salads

Mexicano Salad

$9.75

Romaine & arugula, red onions, cilantro, roasted poblano peppers, carrots, roasted corn, avocado, tortilla chips, cojita cheese, sweet & spicy habanero dressing

Smoky Salad

$9.75

Romaine & spinach, plum tomatoes, crispy onion strings, blue cheese, smoky bacon, roasted corn, bacon spinach dressing

Lime Avocado Salad

$9.75

Mesclun mix, plum tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips, avocado, fresh lime squeeze, peppers, roasted sunflower seeds, feta, zesty orange vinagrette

Creamy Blue Salad

$9.75

Shredded kale & chopped romaine, plum tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers, avocado, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, blue cheese dressing, olive oil

Earth Salad Bowl

$9.50

Quinoa, farro & brown rice blend, arugula, plum tomatoes, roasted corn, roasted beets, chickpeas, broccoli, white cheddae, balsamic vinaigrette

Gypsy Salad Bowl

$9.50

Spinach, quinoa, farro & brown rice blend, cilantro, red & green peppers, carrots, cucumber, avocado, carrot miso ginger vinaigrette

Create Your Own Salad (Copy)

$9.75

Specials

Toasted Farm Club

$9.75

Roasted turkey breast with smashed avocado, crispy bacon, little leaf farm greens, pickled onions, herb buttermilk ranch on roasted multigrain bread.

Good Fella Sandwich

$10.50

Italian prosciutto & pan-fried chicken breast with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic drizzle on panini-pressed ciabatta bread.

Vegetarian Roasted Tacos

$9.25

3 tacos on flour tortillas filled with seasoned and roasted butternut squash & sweet potatoes, pepitas, smashed avocado, pickled onions, corn relish slaw, cojita cheese with drizzled ancho chili lime sauce.

Baked Shrimp Scampi

$14.75

Sautéed shrimp, plum tomatoes, scallions in wine garlic sauce, topped with mozzarella over angel hair pasta with garlic bread.

Baked Ziti

$10.50

Ziti tossed with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and seasonings baked, served with Italian meatballs, sweet Italian sausage and garlic bread.

Chop Suey

$10.25

Ground beef, peppers, onions, diced tomatoes with elbow macaroni and our homemade marinara sauce.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$13.25

Butternut squash filled raviolis, grilled chicken, glazed walnuts, roasted butternut and dried cranberries in a maple Alfredo sauce.

Soups, Appetizers and Sides

Cup House Minestrone Soup

$4.50

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Cup Signature Soup

$4.50

Bowl Signature Soup

$7.00

Italian Bruschetta

$6.75

Toasted Italian bread topped with a cold mixture of diced plum tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil and a hint of lemon juice.

Traditional Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.75

A split baguette with olive oil, garlic spread topped with parmesan and melted provolone cheese.

Pita Bread

$0.79

Small Baguette

$0.79

Large Baguette

$0.89

Herb Focaccia Bread

$0.75

1/2 pint chicken salad (Pasta)

$5.50

Pint chicken salad (Pasta)

$8.75

Quart chicken salad (Pasta)

$14.50

1/2 pint tuna salad

$5.50

Pint tuna salad

$8.75

Quart tuna salad

$14.50

Side of meatballs

$2.25

Side of sausage

$2.25

Scoop of tuna

$2.75

Scoop of chix salad

$2.75

Salads

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Tossed w/ chix salad

$10.00

Tossed w/ tuna salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$10.50

Tomato & Mozz salad

$10.50

Scoop Of Tuna

$2.50

Scoop Of Chx Salad

$2.50

Pasta dishes

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan & Ziti

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cjeese over ziti and sauce

Meat Lasagna

$11.75

Sheets of pasta layered with sausage, meatball, ricotta and romano cheeses. Baked and topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmesan & Ziti

$11.50

Baked Shrimp Scampi

$14.75

Sauteed shrimp, plum tomatoes, scallions in a wine garlic butter sauce with mozzarella over angel hairpasta with garlic bread. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*

JUST piece of chix parm

$7.50

Medio Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli

$8.75

In your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce

Medio pasta with red sauce

$6.00

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Medio pasta with Sauce and Italian Sausage

$7.50

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Medio pasta with sauce and meatballs

$7.50

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Medio three cheese ravioli

$8.75

Cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, sweet sausage and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

Medio Pasta Primavera

$8.50

Fettuccini noodles with fresh vegetables tossed with your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce

Medio Pasta Con Pollo

$9.25

Chicken tenders, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and lemon wine sauce with linguini

Medio Penne Chicken Pesto

$9.25

Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms, pine nuts, garlic, plum tomatoes with penne pasta in a basil pesto sauce

Grande Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli

$12.50

In your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce

Grande pasta with red sauce

$8.50

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Grande pasta with Sauce and Italian Sausage

$10.50

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Grande pasta with sauce and meatballs

$10.50

Choice of fettuccini, linguini or ziti. Topped with sauce and parmesan cheese

Grande Three Cheese Ravioli

$12.50

Cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, sweet sausage and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

Grande Pasta Primavera

$12.00

Fettuccini noodles with fresh vegetables tossed with your choice of either alfredo or lemon wine sauce

Grande Pasta Con Pollo

$12.75

Chicken tenders, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic and lemon wine sauce with linguini

Grande Penne Chicken Pesto

$12.75

Chicken tenderloins, mushrooms, pine nuts, garlic, plum tomatoes with penne pasta in a basil pesto sauce

Calzones

Short Rib and Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Shredded beef short ribs and mozzarella cheese baked in calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*

Italian Calzone

$9.00

Hot ham, provolone, mortadella, salami and seasoning baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.00

Buffalo chicken, tomatoes, hot sauce, monterrey jack and blue cheese baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*

Meatball Parmesan Calzone

$9.50Out of stock

Italian meatballs, mozzarella, cheese, parmesan cheese and homemade marina sauce baked in a calzone crust. *NO SUBSTITUTIONS CAN BE MADE*

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

American Cold Cut - small

$7.25

Bologna with Cheese- small

$5.75

Cheese sandwich - small

$5.25

Chicken Salad- small

$7.50

Condiments sand- small

$5.25

Ham and Cheese - small

$7.25

Ham, Salami and Cheese - small

$7.50

Hot Pastrami and Cheese - small

$7.75

Italian Cold Cut - small

$7.25

Meatball with Cheese - small

$7.25

Roast Beef - small

$7.50

Tuna Salad- small

$7.50

Turkey Breast - small

$7.00

American Cold Cut- large

$9.00

Bologna with Cheese- large

$7.50

Chicken Salad- large

$9.25

Condiments- large

$7.50

Ham and Cheese- large

$9.00

Ham, Salami and Cheese- large

$9.25

Hot Pastrami and Cheese- large

$9.25

Italian Cold Cut - large

$9.00

Meatball with Cheese- large

$9.00

Roast Beef- large

$9.25

Tuna Salad- large

$9.25

Turkey Breast - large

$9.00

Signature Paninis

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$9.50

Prosciutto and Mozzarella Panini

$10.25

Prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, tomatoes and olive oil

Chicken De "Lite" Panini

$9.50

Chicken tenders with romaine lettuce, diced plum tomatoes topped with olive oil, fresh basil and a side of balsamic vinagrette dressing

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.00

Breaded chicken breast, pesto sauce, mozzarella and plum tomatoes

Family Value Meals- Serves 4-5

The Pasta

$32.00

Your choice of pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs. Tossed salad with choice of dressng. Garlic bread and Herb Focaccia.

The Lasagna

$46.00

Our Meat Lasagna. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.

The Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli

$43.00

Ziti, Chicken and Broccoli in Alfredo or Wine sauce. Tossed salad with choice of dressing. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.

The Calzone

$36.00

2 of our calzones. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.

The Chicken Parm

$46.00

Chicken Parm Cutlets. Ziti Marinara. Garlic Bread and Herb Focaccia.

Value Soup Day

$14.00

Value Minestrone

$14.00

Kid Menu

K Pasta - Butter

$5.25

K Pasta - Sauce

$5.50

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Reese's Pie

$5.50

Boston Cream Pie

$5.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

M&M Cookie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Fudge Brownie

$2.00

Raspberry Lemon Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Carrot Cake

$49.00

Whole Boston Cream Pie

$59.00

Whole PB Reese's Pie

$49.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$49.00

Ben & Jerry Ice Cream

Cherry Garcia

$6.50

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.50

Phish Food

$6.50Out of stock

Half Baked

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$6.50

Smoothies (Copy)

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Bevs

Gatorade

$1.95

Small Twist Cap Poland Spring

$1.29

Sports Cap Poland Spring

$1.99

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.50

20 oz soda

$2.45

Can soda

$1.25

1 liter soda

$2.45

2 liter soda

$2.59

Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Smoothies (Copy)

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Chips

Small Cape Cod bag

$2.19

Small Dorito bag (Nacho Cheese)

$2.29

Large Cape Cod bag

$4.79

Large Lays bag

$4.59

Darcy's Seasonal Specials *DELIVERY ONLY*

Jumbo Buffalo Wings *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.95

Served with bleu cheese and celery.

Steak & Cheese Spring Rolls *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.95

Filled with shaved steak and cheese in a crispy wrapper, fried and served with tangy BBQ sauce.

Chicken Gobbler Sandwich *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.25

Crispy jumbo breaded chicken breast topped with cranberry chutney and baked stuffing on a brioche bun.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Diced grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese (no red sauce on this one!)

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza *DELIVERY ONLY*

$14.50

Diced grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese (no red sauce on this one!)

Chicken Pot Pie *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.95

Flaky shell crust filled with chicken, potatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms in browned chicken gravy.

Shepherd's Pie *DELIVERY ONLY*

$14.25

Slow cooked beef and root vegetables with sweet corn, topped with mashed.

Honey Maple Almond Salmon *DELIVERY ONLY*

$14.50

Grilled salmon topped with a sweet honey maple glaze and toasted almonds.

Appetizers *DELIVERY ONLY*

Pretzel Sticks *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Fresh baked Bavarian style soft pretzel sticks dusted with salt, served with a honey mustard dip sauce. Great to share.

Darcy's Cheddar Bites *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.25

With a tangy dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders Appetizer *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Onion Rings *DELIVERY ONLY*

$7.25

A thick cut basketful

Darcy's Steak Fries *DELIVERY ONLY*

$6.75

a heaping basketful

Wing Dings *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.50Out of stock

Potato Skins *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.50

Monterey jack & cheddar, bacon, side of sour cream

Loaded Nachos *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Tortillas, olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, Monterey & cheddar, salsa

Darcy Sampler *DELIVERY ONLY*

$15.50

An assortment of potato skins, chicken tenders, cheddar sticks, onion rings & pretzel sticks with a trio of sauces: buttermilk ranch, honey mustard & tangy Russian style dip sauces

Soups & Salads **DELIVERY ONLY*

Cup of Gaelic 3 Onion Soup with toasted Irish Guinness cheddar *DELIVERY ONLY*

$5.50

Bowl of Gaelic 3 Onion Soup with toasted Irish Guiness cheddar *DELIVERY ONLY*

$7.50

Cup of Beef Chili *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)

$5.50

Bowl of Beef Chili *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)

$7.50

Cup of New England Clam Chowder (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$5.50

Bowl of New England Clam Chowder *DELIVERY ONLY* (Darcys)

$7.50

Cup of Soup of the Day *DELIVERY ONLY*

$4.50

Bowl of the Soup of the Day *DELIVERY ONLY*

$6.50

Caesar Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.25

Romaine, parmesan, homemade croutons, creamy dressing

Pub Salad *DELIVERY ONLY*

$7.25

Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, homemade croutons, dressing choice on the side

Chopped Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.50

Romaine, crunchy wontons, sugared walnuts, tomatoes, onions, monterey & cheddar cheedes finely chopped and tossed in BBQ ranch dressing

Wedge Salad (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.50

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, crisp bacon and red onions with cream blue cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Darcy's Premium Burgers *DELIVERY ONLY*

Basic Darcy Burger *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.50

Cooked on our charbroiler

Chili Burger *DELIVERY ONLY*

$11.75

Topped with beef chili, shredded cheese and crispy onion strings

The Cowboy *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Bacon, monterey & cheddar cheeses, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce

Buffalo *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Celery, crumbled bleu cheese, hot buffalo sauce, sriracha, blue cheese dressing

Sweet Bourbon *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Caramelized onions, bacon, sweet bourbon sauce, American cheese

The Tex-Mex *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Grilled jalapenos, bacon, onion rings, American cheese, BBQ ranch sauce

Darcy's Jumbo Hot Dogs **DELIVERY ONLY*

Basic Grilled Dog *DELIVERY ONLY*

$6.75

Jumbo pearl dog grilled on a toasted roll

The Chili Dog *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.95

Topped with beef chili, shredded cheese and crispy onion strings

Pubwiches *DELIVERY ONLY*

Irish Panini Dip *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Black angus roast beef, horseradish spread and Guinness

Pressed Reuben *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, swiss and Russian dressing on rustic bread cooked on the panini press

Beef Tip Sub *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.25

Marinated grilled beef tips, peppers, onions, melted cheddar

Turkey Club *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, BLT and ranch dressing on your bread choice

Harp Battered Scrod *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Tartar sauce, tomato and crisp lettuce on burger roll

Steak and Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Darcy's original tenders, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese

Chicken Tender Sandwich *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.95

Breaded tenders, honey mustard, cheddar on sub roll

Pub Dinner Favorites **DELIVERY ONLY*

The Dubliner (Steak Tips) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$14.25

Sirloin steak tips, marinated and grilled to perfection with peppers and onions

The County Cork *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Scrod topped with our homemade Ritz cracker based crumb topping

The Killarney (Tenders With Honey Mustard) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.50

Crisp Darcy's original chicken tenders with honey mustard

Fish and Chips *DELIVERY ONLY*

$12.75

Harp battered scrod, Darcy's slaw and old bay tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon (Darcys) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.75

Topped with sweet chili sauce or just marinated and grilled with lemon

Mac and Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.50

Cavatelli pasta in a creamy white cheddar cheese sauce baked in the oven and topped with buttered crumbs

Pizza **DELIVERY ONLY*

Small Half & Half (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Small Cheese (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Original Darcy's pan pizza

Small Pepperoni (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$9.00

Original Darcy's pan pizza with pepperoni

Small The Works (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.25

Small Honey Mustard (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.25

Chicken, honey mustard sauce, cheddar cheese

Small Buffalo (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.25

Chicken, hot sauce, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing

Small BLT (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.25

Crisp bacon, chilled lettuce and tomatoes over cheddar cheese and red sauce

Small Caesar Salad Pizza (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.25

Cheddar and Caesar baked crust topped with chilled salad of parmesan, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing

Small Create Your Own (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Large Cheese (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.75

Original Darcy's pan pizza

Large Pepperoni (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$11.75

Original Darcy's pan pizza with pepperoni

Large The Works (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.50

Large Honey Mustard (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.50

Chicken, honey mustard sauce, cheddar cheese

Large Buffalo (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.50

Chicken, hot sauce, tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing

Large BLT (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.50

Crisp bacon, chilled lettuce and tomatoes over cheddar cheese and red sauce

Large Caesar Salad Pizza (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$13.50

Cheddar and Caesar baked crust topped with chilled salad of parmesan, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing

Large Create Your Own (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.75

Large Half & Half (Darcy's) *DELIVERY ONLY*

$10.75

Kids Menu *DELIVERY ONLY*

Hot Dog *DELIVERY ONLY*

$5.99

Hamburger *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Cheeseburger *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.95

Grilled Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*

$5.95

Kid Chicken Tenders *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Kids Darcy's Pizza *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese *DELIVERY ONLY*

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our multiple concepts have something for everyone, whether you are looking for a "come as you are" neighborhood pub, a café, a tablecloth traditional dining experience or even just a fast-casual visit to grab take out.

Website

Location

110 Willard Street, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

