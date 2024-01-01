Common Roots - Albany Outpost 19 Quackenbush Square
19 Quackenbush Square
albany, NY 12207
FOOD MENU
Pizza
- OG$13.00
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)
- LOCALVORE$17.00
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$17.00Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend
- CHICKEN PARM$17.00Out of stock
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / Fried Chicken Bites / House Cheese Blend / Fresh Mozzarella / Shaved Parm / Fresh Basil
- SUPREME$17.00
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups / Italian Sausage / Green Bell Peppers / Charred Onions
- 3Bs KNEES$17.00
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
- WINTER HARVEST PIZZA$17.00
Arugula-Sage pesto base, roasted beets, roasted cauliflower, pickled red bell peppers. Topped with goat cheese and balsamic glaze.
- B.Y.O.P.$17.00
Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.
Handhelds
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.
- The Not So Common Burger$13.00
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
- Nashville Blues Burger$17.00
Nashville Seasoned Beef and Pork Patty / American Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Bacon / Honey Lemon Ranch / Pickles Comes with chips. Add fries, salad or potato salad for +$3.
- Pork Schnitzel Sandwich$17.00
Breaded Pork Cutlet / Dijonnaise / Arugula / Pickled Red Onions / Brioche Bun
Salads
- Simple Salad$11.00
House Greens / Pickled Red Onions / Pickled Carrots / House-made Croutons / Lemon Vinaigrette (served on the side)
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette
- Roasted Roots Salad$14.00
Roasted cauliflower, roasted beets, roasted carrots, grapefruit supremes, goat cheese, sage red wine vinaigrette. Topped with sweet heat pepitas.
Snackables
- Chips + Dips$7.00
House-made potato chips served with kimchi aioli, honey-lemon ranch or bleu cheese.
- Fries$8.00
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup or add kimchi aioli (+$1)
- Poutine$12.00
Hand cut fries with veggie gravy, Argyle Cheese Farmer cheese curd and scallions. Add local bacon for +$3.
- Pretzels$7.00
Fresh-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel knot served with house-made mustard or pub cheese (+$2). Add a second pretzel for +$5.
- Crispy Bites$11.00Out of stock
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.
- Meat and Cheese$23.00
Hot Sopressata / Speck / Jake's Aged Gouda / Argyle Cheese Farmer General Burgoyne Cheddar / House-made Whole Grain Mustard / Pickled Accoutrements / Pretzel Crisps
- Brussels Bowl$15.00Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts / Red Bell Pepper / Crispy Fried Onions / House-made Orange Sauce / Sesame Seeds Add grilled or fried chicken +$5
SPECIALS
BEER MENU
Can Beer - TOGO
- Arctic$16.00
Tart and Refreshing Sour Ale Brewed with Blueberry & Lemon and Hopped with Citra. ABV=4.2%
- Beermosa - 4pk$16.00
Mimosa-inspired American Wild Ale conditioned on Riesling grapes and oranges. Bright and tart with citrus-driven acidity 6.2% ABV.
- Big Cozy - 4pk$16.00
Double IPA brewed with HBC-586 and Simcoe Hops for notes of mango, stone fruit, and citrus. 8% ABV
- Citra Session - 4pk$15.00
Single-hop Session IPA featuring Citra hops. 5% ABV
- Chasing Night - 4pk$16.00
Black Lager brewed with Pilsen and select roasted malts. Dry and thirst quenching with subtle notes of toffee and cocoa. 5.5% ABV.
- Coffee Cup - 4pk$18.00
American Double Stout brewed with Common Roots Coffee Company cold-brewed coffee. 9% ABV.
- Continuum - 4pk$16.00
- Dark Decadence Sampler$18.00
Mixed 4-pack containing a rotating selection of dark beers.
- Double Cup - 4pk$24.00
The imperial version of Coffee Cup. Rich flavors of tiramisu, chocolate mousse and cocoa. Made with Common Roots Coffee Company cold brewed coffee. 14% ABV.
- Gondola Session - 4pk$16.00
Low ABV IPA ripe with notes of apricot and citrus. Exceptionally quaffable and thirst-quenching. 5.2% ABV
- Good Fortune - 4pk$15.00
Our flagship New England - style IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops for a balanced juicy start and dry, thirst-quenching finish. 6.5% ABV
- Good Fortune-12pk$24.00
12 pack of 12oz cans of Good Fortune IPA. Our flagship IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops. 6.5% ABV.
- Hoppy Sampler$18.00
Mixed 4-pack containing: Mountain Expression, Good Fortune, Gondola Session and Citra.
- Lager
12oz cans of Common Roots Helles Lager. Available in 6-pks or as a 24 can case. 5.2% ABV.
- Light Years Ahead - 4pk$16.00
West coast-style IPA inspired by a long loved CRBC recipe. Features Citra, Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops. 6.8% ABV
- Capital Light
Clocking in at 4% ABV and 99 calories per 12 oz serving, this beer was made for drinkin'.
- Party Shirt Friday P.O.G. - 4pk$16.00
IPA brewed with copious amounts of passionfruit, orange and guava. Rounded out with lactose and dry-hopped with Citra. 6.9% ABV.
- Patchwork Pale Ale -4pk$15.00
100% Mosaic hopped American Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV.
- Shadow Figures - 4pk$15.00
American Porter brewed with specialty malts for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and caramel. 5.5% ABV.
- Snowy Night - 4pk$18.00
Double Stout Brewed with Natural Vanilla Beans and Lactose
- Snowy Night: Coconut - 4pk$18.00
Milk Stout brewed with Vanilla and Coconut. 8% ABV.
- Tasteful Deception Raspberry- 4pk$16.00
Dry-hopped American Wild Ale made with house yeast & bacteria and conditioned on raspberries. 5.8% ABV.
- Unclearly Common Pineapple Basil - 6 pk$15.00
Craft Hard Seltzer made with real fruit. Naturally gluten free. ABV = 5%
- Hop Hydration - 6pk$10.00
Zero Alcohol. Zero Calories. 100% Hydration. Enjoy this carbonated water with natural flavors of lemon & lime and Citra hops!
- Case Deals
Enjoy special pricing on a rotating selection of beers.
- Peak Obsession-4pk$16.00
Bottles - TOGO
Beer Token Gift Bags
- Bag of 5$35.00
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
- Bag of 10$70.00
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
- Bag of 15$105.00
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
- Bag of 20$140.00
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
RETAIL MENU
Merchandise
- 13oz Stemless Glass$8.00
13oz stemless glass available with black, blue, red or etched Common Roots logo and mountain scape.
- 12oz Stemmed Glass$10.00
12oz stemmed glass with etched Common Roots logo.
- 6oz Taster Glass$5.00
6oz stemless glass with etched Common Roots logo.
- 16 oz Mug$10.00
16oz handled mug with etched Common Roots logo.
- 16 oz Pub Glass$8.00
16 oz straight walled pub glass with etched Common Roots logo.
- 12oz Koozie$3.00
12oz can insulator.
- 16 oz Koozie$3.00
Can insulator for 16oz cans.
- Tote Bag$10.00
100% Organic Cotton Tote Bag. Perfect for a few 4-packs.
- Tin Tacker$20.00
12" Metal Tacker Sign.
- LG OG Sticker$0.93
Durable 4" vinyl decal highly. hesitant to UV and water.
- Taproom Circle Sticker$0.93
- Magnet$3.00
30 mil 3" round magnet with original Common Roots' color logo.
Clothing
- Daylight Tee$20.00
Short-sleeved blue heathered cut t-shirt with printed Daylight logo on front side. 65/35% rings spun polyester/cotton blend, available in sizes S-XXL
- Gray Logo Tee$20.00
Short-sleeved t-shirt heathered gray with two-sided logo printing. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend and available in sizes S-XXXL
- Good Fortune Hoodie$48.00
Medium Weight Hooded Sweathshirt available in sizes S - XXL. 80% Cotton/20% Polyester
- Green Light Tee$20.00
Short-sleeved t-shirt in heathered green with Last Light logo on front side. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend. Available in size Small and XL.
- Geometric Mountain Tee$20.00
Unisex light grey Tee with geometric mountain logo. Available in size XS - XXL
- Low Wave Women's Tee$22.00
Ladies V-neck tee with Common Roots' Low Wave logo. 60% Cotton/40% Poly. Available S - XXL
- Mountain Logo Tee$22.00
Triblend Mauve T-shirt (Rayon/Polyester/Cotton) featuring blue and gold Common Roots Mountain Logo.
- Navy Long Sleeve$25.00
Navy blue 100% cotton long-sleeve t-shirt. with small CRBC logo on the front and large CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes S-XXL.
- Baseball Tee$24.00
Super soft raglan 3/4 length sleeve baseball shirt with logo print on front side. Available in sizes XS-XXL. Unisex sizing with a relaxed fit. 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon blend
- Lager Tee$20.00
T-shirt featuring the Common Roots Lager logo. Available in sizes S - XXXL
- Buffalo Plaid Flannel$45.00
Classic Buffalo Plaid Flannel with embroidered Common Roots Logo above the left chest pocket. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.
- Neon Tank$20.00
Stay safe and stay cool in our Neon Tank with a throwback CRBC logo on the front and a round CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes Small - XXL.
- Women's Tank Top$20.00
Racerback Tank Top available in sizes XS - XXL.
- Face Mask$10.00
Comfortable and functional neck gaiter with Common Roots logos.
- Grey Pom-Pom Beanie$26.00
Woolen Beanie with embossed leather patch and removable pom-pom.
- Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)$26.00
Knit Beanie with detachable Pom Pom and "Common Roots Brewing Company" embroidered around the cuff.
- Hunter Orange Beanie$26.00
Orange Beanie with microsuede patch. Great for visibility in the woods and lookin' good at the Taproom!
- Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat$26.00
Snap-back, wool, 6-panel hat with microsuede logo patch.
- Adams® Baseball Hat$24.00
Adams® dad hat with cool-crown™ liner, embroidered with Common Roots logo. Adjustable leather closure, one size fits most.
- Logo Patch Trucker Hat$25.00
Mesh-back Trucker Hat with full color embroidered CRBC logo on the front and South Glens Falls, NY embroidered on the back. Snap strap adjustment. One size fits most.
- Party Shirt$44.00
Custom Common Roots Brewing Company Party Shirt. Available in S - XXL
- Vie13 Bike Jersey$85.00
Custom Printed Bike Jersey with high visibility logo and deep pockets. Available in Women's Sizes XS - L and Men's Sizes S - XXXL.
- Vie13 Bike Shorts$95.00
Custom printed Bike Shorts with integrated foam padding and bright reflective logos.
- CRBC Tech Tee$29.00
100% Polyester T-shirt featuring the Common Roots Logo. A great active/outdoor activity apparel piece to show off your favorite brewery. Available in S - XXL
- Toddler Tee$18.00
Olive Green Tee in size 3T with CRBC logo
Coffee
- 12 oz House Blend$13.00
Blend of Colombian, Mexican and Guatemalan beans. Medium roast. Notes of chocolate, berry and caramel.
- 12 oz Decaf$13.00
Decaffeinated Colombian whole beans. Light to medium roast. Notes of citrus, dark chocolate and cinnamon.
- 12 oz Colombian$13.00
Single origin Colombian beans. Light to medium roast. Notes of citrus, dark chocolate and cinnamon.
- 12 oz Mexican$13.00
Single origin Mexican beans. Medium roast. Notes of Cocoa, Allspice and Fig.
- 12 oz Guatemalan$13.00
Single Origin Guatemalan beans. Medium to dark roast. Notes of cherry, milk chocolate and toasted nuts.
- Ceramic Mug$10.00
Branded ceramic Common Roots Coffee Company Mug. 15oz capacity.
- 2 Mug/1 Bean Bundle$28.00
Bundle any one bag of beans with two mugs for a discounted rate!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!