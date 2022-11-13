Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Common Roots Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

58 Saratoga Avenue

South Glens Fall, NY 12803

Order Again

Popular Items

OG
Crispy Bites
3B's Knees

Pizza

All Pizzas are approximately 10".
OG

OG

$12.00

Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)

Localvore

Localvore

$16.00

Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Fire-roasted Red Sauce / Fried Chicken Bites / House Cheese Blend / Fresh Mozzarella / Shaved Parm / Fresh Basil

Supreme

Supreme

$16.00

Fire-roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups / Italian Sausage / Green Bell Peppers / Charred Onions

Harvest Pizza

Harvest Pizza

$16.00

Golden Beets / Pickled Red Onions / Arugula and Sage Pesto (contains pistachios) / Garlic Emulsion / House Cheese Blend / Crispy Chickpeas

3B's Knees

3B's Knees

$16.00

Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey

B.Y.O.P.

B.Y.O.P.

$16.00

Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.

The Not So Common Burger

The Not So Common Burger

$13.00

This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a sweet potato/bulgur wheat/black bean/chick pea patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and garlic aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded Pork Cutlet / Dijonnaise / Arugula / Pickled Red Onions / Brioche Bun

Nashville Blues Burger

Nashville Blues Burger

$16.00

Nashville Seasoned Beef and Pork Patty / American Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Bacon / Honey Lemon Ranch / Pickles Comes with chips. Add fries, salad or potato salad for +$3.

Lager Brat

Lager Brat

$10.00

Lager-infused Locust Grove Pork-Veal-Beef Bratwurst / Split - top Bun / House - made Whole Grain Mustard

Salads

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$10.00

House Greens / Pickled Red Onions / Pickled Carrots / House-made Croutons / Lemon Vinaigrette (served on the side)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette

Fall Power Salad

Fall Power Salad

$14.00

House Greens / Bulgur Wheat / Golden Beets/ Beer-poached Pears / Fried Chickpeas / Goat Cheese / Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Snackables

Chips + Dips

Chips + Dips

$7.00

House-made potato chips served with kimchi aioli, honey-lemon ranch or bleu cheese.

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries served with ketchup or add kimchi aioli (+$1)

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

Hand cut fries with veggie gravy, Argyle Cheese Farmer cheese curd and scallions. Add local bacon for +$3.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$7.00

Fresh-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel knot served with house-made mustard or pub cheese (+$2). Add a second pretzel for +$5.

Crispy Bites

Crispy Bites

$11.00

Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Meat and Cheese

Meat and Cheese

$22.00

Speck / Spanish Chorizo / Danish Bleu Cheese / Argyle Cheese Farmer General Burgoyne Cheddar / Honey / House-made Whole Grain Mustard / Pickled Accoutrements

Can Beer - TOGO

Affinity Bound - 4pk

Affinity Bound - 4pk

$16.00

Modern-style Double IPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. A full- bodied double with a soft mouthfeel and flavors and aromas of kiwi, mango and candied pineapple. 8% ABV.

Aprés-Anything Sampler

Aprés-Anything Sampler

$18.00

Mixed 4-pack meant for quenching your thirst after a day of whatever you may have in mind. Featuring 2 Shreddie IPA and 2 Gondola Session IPA.

Beermosa - 4pk

Beermosa - 4pk

$16.00

Mimosa-inspired American Wild Ale conditioned on Riesling grapes and oranges. Bright and tart with citrus-driven acidity 6.2% ABV.

Chasing Night - 4pk

Chasing Night - 4pk

$16.00

Black Lager brewed with Pilsen and select roasted malts. Dry and thirst quenching with subtle notes of toffee and cocoa. 5.5% ABV.

Citra Session - 4pk

Citra Session - 4pk

$15.00

Single-hop Session IPA featuring Citra hops. 5% ABV

Coffee Cup - 4pk

Coffee Cup - 4pk

$18.00

American Double Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from KRU. 9% ABV.

Dark Decadence Sampler

Dark Decadence Sampler

$18.00

Mixed 4-pack containing a rotating selection of dark beers.

Double Fortune - 4pk

Double Fortune - 4pk

$16.00

The bigger version of our Flagship IPA. Double Fortune features Amarillo, Galaxy and El Dorado hops for waves of cantaloupe, pineapple and mango. 8% ABV.

Drift And Flow -4pk

Drift And Flow -4pk

$16.00

New England-style IPA brewed with Sabro, HBC-586 and Strata hops. 6.5% ABV

Fritzi - 4pk

Fritzi - 4pk

$15.00

Märzen-style Oktoberfest Lager. Brewed in honor of the Weber family matriarch, Elfriede, "Fritzi" Weber. 5.9% ABV.

Gondola Session - 4pk

Gondola Session - 4pk

$16.00

Low ABV IPA ripe with notes of apricot and citrus. Exceptionally quaffable and thirst-quenching. 5.2% ABV

Good Fortune - 4pk

Good Fortune - 4pk

$15.00

Our flagship New England - style IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops for a balanced juicy start and dry, thirst-quenching finish. 6.5% ABV

Great Vibes - 4pk

Great Vibes - 4pk

$16.00

Kettle Sour conditioned on coconut and pineapple. 5.8% ABV.

Hoppy Sampler

Hoppy Sampler

$18.00

Mixed 4-pack containing: Citra, Good Fortune, Shreddie and Double Fortune.

Hudson Gold - 4pk

Hudson Gold - 4pk

$16.00

Kölsch-style Ale brewed with Pilsner malt and Mittelfrüh hops. Clean, crisp and quaffable. 5% ABV.

Illuminated Voyage 4-pack

Illuminated Voyage 4-pack

$16.00

New England-style IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Talus hops. Notes of peach rings, ruby red grapefruit and limoncello. 6.5% ABV

Lager

Lager

12oz cans of Common Roots Helles Lager. Available in 6-pks or as a 24 can case. 5.2% ABV.

Latte Cup - 4pk

Latte Cup - 4pk

$18.00

Milk Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 7% ABV. *Contains Lactose

Lutz -4pk

Lutz -4pk

$15.00

Dry-hopped Keller style Lager brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops. Brewed in honor of the patriarch of the Weber Family, Ludwig "Lutz" Weber. 5.2% ABV.

Mountain Expression - 4pk

Mountain Expression - 4pk

$16.00

New England-style IPA brewed featuring Southern Hemisphere hops. Dripping with notes of gooseberry, citrus and white wine grapes. 6.5% ABV

Mountain Mule - 4pk

Mountain Mule - 4pk

$16.00

Moscow Mule inspired Kettle Sour featuring Ginger and Lime. 5.8% ABV.

Party Shirt Peach Razz Creamsicle- 4pk

Party Shirt Peach Razz Creamsicle- 4pk

$16.00

IPA brewed with peach, raspberry, marshmallow and lactose with a heavy Citra dry-hop. 6.9% ABV.

Party Shirt Friday P.O.G. - 4pk

Party Shirt Friday P.O.G. - 4pk

$16.00

IPA brewed with copious amounts of passionfruit, orange and guava. Rounded out with lactose and dry-hopped with Citra. 6.9% ABV.

Reference Method - 4pk

Reference Method - 4pk

$15.00

German- style Pilsner brewed with Pilsen malt, noble hops and German Lager Yeast. Notes of subtle hop spice and lighty toasted bread. 4.2% ABV.

Shadow Figures - 4pk

Shadow Figures - 4pk

$15.00

American Porter brewed with specialty malts for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and caramel. 5.5% ABV.

Shreddie - 4pk

Shreddie - 4pk

$16.00

Super sessionable IPA brewed with Rakau and HBC-586 hops. The ultimate apres-anything thirst quencher.

Snowy Night - 4pk

Snowy Night - 4pk

$18.00

American Double Stout brewed with vanilla beans and lactose. 8% ABV.

Snowy Night: Coconut - 4pk

Snowy Night: Coconut - 4pk

$18.00

Milk Stout brewed with Vanilla and Coconut. 8% ABV.

Sour Power Mixed Pack

Sour Power Mixed Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Mixed 4-pack of Sours containing one each of: Beermosa, Mountain Mule, Great Vibes and Tasteful Deception Pineapple Dragon Fruit

Tasteful Deception Pineapple Dragon Fruit - 4pk

Tasteful Deception Pineapple Dragon Fruit - 4pk

$16.00

Dry-hopped American Wild Ale made with house yeast & bacteria and conditioned on pineapple and dragon fruit.

Unclearly WB Sangria-6pk

Unclearly WB Sangria-6pk

$15.00

Craft hard seltzer made with natural flavors and real fruit. 5% ABV. Gluten Free

Unknown Roots - 4pk

$18.00

Mixed Culture Sour Ale brewed with Sauvignon Blanc grapes and dry-hopped heavily with Nelson Sauvin. 6% ABV.

Case Deals

$50.00

Enjoy special pricing on Shreddie IPA. 5% ABV

Beer Token Gift Bags

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 5

Bag of 5

$30.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 10

Bag of 10

$60.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 15

Bag of 15

$90.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Bag of 20

Bag of 20

$120.00

Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.

Crowlers

Last Light - Crowler

Last Light - Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

32 oz Crowler - West Coast-style IPA with flavors of melon and grapefruit. 6.8% ABV

LAST LIGHT (two for $15)

$15.00Out of stock

Take home two freshly filled 32oz crowlers of your favorite West Coast-style IPA. 6.8% ABV.

Merchandise

13oz Stemless Glass

13oz Stemless Glass

$8.00

13oz stemless glass available with black, blue, red or etched Common Roots logo and mountain scape.

12oz Stemmed Glass

12oz Stemmed Glass

$10.00

12oz stemmed glass with etched Common Roots logo.

Teku Glass

Teku Glass

$12.00

Teku 3.0 glass with gold geometric logo.

16oz Pint Glass

16oz Pint Glass

$8.00

16oz glass with etched Common Roots logo.

6oz Taster Glass

6oz Taster Glass

$5.00

6oz stemless glass with etched Common Roots logo.

16 oz Mug

16 oz Mug

$10.00

16oz handled mug with etched Common Roots logo.

1L Growler

1L Growler

$8.00

1 Liter swing top growler.

2L Growler

2L Growler

$10.00

2 Liter swing top growler.

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Can insulator for 16oz cans. Available in Red or Black.

Ornament

Ornament

$8.00

3" double-sided ceramic ornament with hang cord.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00

100% Organic Cotton Tote Bag. Perfect for a few 4-packs.

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00

Wood barrel-stave handle with metal Common Roots logo on the top. Perfect for your home draft system.

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00

12" Metal Tacker Sign.

Foundation Art Print

$2.00

2021 Common Roots Foundation Poster. The purchase of this poster helps contribute to the Common Roots Foundation's efforts in the local community.

NYS Craft Beer Puzzle

NYS Craft Beer Puzzle

$20.00

1000 piece puzzle featuring logos of all your favorite New York State breweries.

Gondola Sticker

$0.93

Citra Sticker

$0.93
LG OG Sticker

LG OG Sticker

$0.93

Durable 4" vinyl decal highly. hesitant to UV and water.

Miir Can Chiller

Miir Can Chiller

$28.00

Insulated 16oz Can Chiller with laser-etched Common Roots Logo.

LED SIGN

$199.00

Clothing

Clearance Bike Shorts

Clearance Bike Shorts

$70.00

Printed bicycle shorts with integrated padding. Available in unisex size XS - XL

Daylight Tee

Daylight Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved blue heathered cut t-shirt with printed Daylight logo on front side. 65/35% rings spun polyester/cotton blend, available in sizes S-XXL

Gray Logo Tee

Gray Logo Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved t-shirt heathered gray with two-sided logo printing. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend and available in sizes S-XXXL

Red Brewery Tee

Red Brewery Tee

$20.00

Super soft Poly/Cotton blend T-shirt with brewery line art logo. Available in sizes S - XXL.

Green Light Tee

Green Light Tee

$20.00

Short-sleeved t-shirt in heathered green with Last Light logo on front side. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend. Available in size Small and XL.

Geometric Mountain Tee

Geometric Mountain Tee

$20.00

Unisex light grey Tee with geometric mountain logo. Available in size XS - XXL

River Run Tee

River Run Tee

$18.00

Short-sleeved dark heathered gray t-shirt with printed River Run at the Roots on front side. 65/35 Polyester/Cotton blend. Available in sizes S-XXL

Scoop Neck Tee

Scoop Neck Tee

$20.00

Scoop neck women's T-Shirt featuring new brewery sketch design.

Mountain Logo Tee

Mountain Logo Tee

$22.00

Triblend Mauve T-shirt (Rayon/Polyester/Cotton) featuring blue and gold Common Roots Mountain Logo.

Navy Long Sleeve

Navy Long Sleeve

$25.00

Navy blue 100% cotton long-sleeve t-shirt. with small CRBC logo on the front and large CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes S-XXL.

Baseball Tee

Baseball Tee

$24.00

Super soft raglan 3/4 length sleeve baseball shirt with logo print on front side. Available in sizes XS-XXL. Unisex sizing with a relaxed fit. 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon blend

Buffalo Plaid Flannel

Buffalo Plaid Flannel

$45.00

Classic Buffalo Plaid Flannel with embroidered Common Roots Logo above the left chest pocket. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.

Quarter-Zip Pullover

Quarter-Zip Pullover

$49.00

Mid-weight fleece. 1/4 zip from Eddie Bauer® with embroidered Common Roots logo on left chest. Unisex sizes Small - XXL

Lightweight Hoodie

Lightweight Hoodie

$40.00

Lightweight cotton hoodie with front marsupial pocket and multicolor Common Roots logo.

Neon Tank

Neon Tank

$20.00

Stay safe and stay cool in our Neon Tank with a throwback CRBC logo on the front and a round CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes Small - XXL.

Women's Tank Top

$20.00
Face Mask

Face Mask

$10.00

Comfortable and functional neck gaiter with Common Roots logos.

Bandana

Bandana

$6.00

22" 100% cotton bandana.

Onesie

Onesie

$15.00

100% combed cotton "Hoppy Baby" green baby onesie available in unisex size, 6 Mo. White 3-snap closure on bottom.

Grey Pom-Pom Beanie

Grey Pom-Pom Beanie

$26.00

Woolen Beanie with embossed leather patch and removable pom-pom.

Rust Pom-Pom Beanie

Rust Pom-Pom Beanie

$26.00

Knit rust colored beanie with embroidered Common Roots patch and removable pom pom.

Gondola Beanie 22/23

Gondola Beanie 22/23

$26.00

Knit Beanie with detachable pom-pom.

Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)

Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)

$26.00

Knit Beanie with detachable Pom Pom and "Common Roots Brewing Company" embroidered around the cuff.

Buffalo Plaid Insulated Hat

Buffalo Plaid Insulated Hat

$32.00

Fleece-lined, buffalo plaid, flat brim hat with ear flaps.

Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat

Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat

$26.00

Snap-back, wool, 6-panel hat with microsuede logo patch.

Adams® Baseball Hat

Adams® Baseball Hat

$24.00

Adams® dad hat with cool-crown™ liner, embroidered with Common Roots logo. Adjustable leather closure, one size fits most.

CRBC Party Shirt

CRBC Party Shirt

$42.00

Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - XXLarge

Blk/Grey Turcker Hat

Blk/Grey Turcker Hat

$24.00

Mesh-back Trucker Hat with embroidered Common Roots Logo.

Vie13 Bike Jersey

Vie13 Bike Jersey

$85.00

Custom Printed Bike Jersey with high visibility logo and deep pockets. Available in Women's Sizes XS - L and Men's Sizes S - XXXL.

Vie13 Bike Shorts

Vie13 Bike Shorts

$95.00

Custom printed Bike Shorts with integrated foam padding and bright reflective logos.

Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt

Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

Navy blue Carhartt® crewneck sweatshirt with multi color Common Roots logo.

Carhartt® Hooded Sweatshirt

Carhartt® Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00

Heavyweight 10 oz hooded sweatshirt with Common Roots logo on the front and a smaller logo on the back.

Fridays at the Lake

$20.00

Commemorative T-shirt for the Summer 2022 Lake George Concert Series.

CRBC Tech Tee

$29.00

Toddler Tee

$18.00

Olive Green Tee in size 3T with CRBC logo

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are excited to debut Pizza to-go as the first offering from our kitchen. We are focused on local, simple and satisfying fare that seeks to balance quality, accessibility and innovation in the same manner as we approach our beers.

Website

Location

58 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Fall, NY 12803

Directions

Gallery
Common Roots Brewing Company image
Common Roots Brewing Company image

