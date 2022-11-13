Common Roots Brewing Company

- Home
No reviews yet
58 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Fall, NY 12803
Popular Items
Pizza
OG
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)
Localvore
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend
Chicken Parm
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / Fried Chicken Bites / House Cheese Blend / Fresh Mozzarella / Shaved Parm / Fresh Basil
Supreme
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups / Italian Sausage / Green Bell Peppers / Charred Onions
Harvest Pizza
Golden Beets / Pickled Red Onions / Arugula and Sage Pesto (contains pistachios) / Garlic Emulsion / House Cheese Blend / Crispy Chickpeas
3B's Knees
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
B.Y.O.P.
Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.
Handhelds
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.
The Not So Common Burger
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a sweet potato/bulgur wheat/black bean/chick pea patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and garlic aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
Pork Schnitzel Sandwich
Breaded Pork Cutlet / Dijonnaise / Arugula / Pickled Red Onions / Brioche Bun
Nashville Blues Burger
Nashville Seasoned Beef and Pork Patty / American Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Bacon / Honey Lemon Ranch / Pickles Comes with chips. Add fries, salad or potato salad for +$3.
Lager Brat
Lager-infused Locust Grove Pork-Veal-Beef Bratwurst / Split - top Bun / House - made Whole Grain Mustard
Salads
Simple Salad
House Greens / Pickled Red Onions / Pickled Carrots / House-made Croutons / Lemon Vinaigrette (served on the side)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette
Fall Power Salad
House Greens / Bulgur Wheat / Golden Beets/ Beer-poached Pears / Fried Chickpeas / Goat Cheese / Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
Snackables
Chips + Dips
House-made potato chips served with kimchi aioli, honey-lemon ranch or bleu cheese.
Fries
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup or add kimchi aioli (+$1)
Poutine
Hand cut fries with veggie gravy, Argyle Cheese Farmer cheese curd and scallions. Add local bacon for +$3.
Pretzels
Fresh-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel knot served with house-made mustard or pub cheese (+$2). Add a second pretzel for +$5.
Crispy Bites
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Meat and Cheese
Speck / Spanish Chorizo / Danish Bleu Cheese / Argyle Cheese Farmer General Burgoyne Cheddar / Honey / House-made Whole Grain Mustard / Pickled Accoutrements
Can Beer - TOGO
Affinity Bound - 4pk
Modern-style Double IPA brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. A full- bodied double with a soft mouthfeel and flavors and aromas of kiwi, mango and candied pineapple. 8% ABV.
Aprés-Anything Sampler
Mixed 4-pack meant for quenching your thirst after a day of whatever you may have in mind. Featuring 2 Shreddie IPA and 2 Gondola Session IPA.
Beermosa - 4pk
Mimosa-inspired American Wild Ale conditioned on Riesling grapes and oranges. Bright and tart with citrus-driven acidity 6.2% ABV.
Chasing Night - 4pk
Black Lager brewed with Pilsen and select roasted malts. Dry and thirst quenching with subtle notes of toffee and cocoa. 5.5% ABV.
Citra Session - 4pk
Single-hop Session IPA featuring Citra hops. 5% ABV
Coffee Cup - 4pk
American Double Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from KRU. 9% ABV.
Dark Decadence Sampler
Mixed 4-pack containing a rotating selection of dark beers.
Double Fortune - 4pk
The bigger version of our Flagship IPA. Double Fortune features Amarillo, Galaxy and El Dorado hops for waves of cantaloupe, pineapple and mango. 8% ABV.
Drift And Flow -4pk
New England-style IPA brewed with Sabro, HBC-586 and Strata hops. 6.5% ABV
Fritzi - 4pk
Märzen-style Oktoberfest Lager. Brewed in honor of the Weber family matriarch, Elfriede, "Fritzi" Weber. 5.9% ABV.
Gondola Session - 4pk
Low ABV IPA ripe with notes of apricot and citrus. Exceptionally quaffable and thirst-quenching. 5.2% ABV
Good Fortune - 4pk
Our flagship New England - style IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops for a balanced juicy start and dry, thirst-quenching finish. 6.5% ABV
Great Vibes - 4pk
Kettle Sour conditioned on coconut and pineapple. 5.8% ABV.
Hoppy Sampler
Mixed 4-pack containing: Citra, Good Fortune, Shreddie and Double Fortune.
Hudson Gold - 4pk
Kölsch-style Ale brewed with Pilsner malt and Mittelfrüh hops. Clean, crisp and quaffable. 5% ABV.
Illuminated Voyage 4-pack
New England-style IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Talus hops. Notes of peach rings, ruby red grapefruit and limoncello. 6.5% ABV
Lager
12oz cans of Common Roots Helles Lager. Available in 6-pks or as a 24 can case. 5.2% ABV.
Latte Cup - 4pk
Milk Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 7% ABV. *Contains Lactose
Lutz -4pk
Dry-hopped Keller style Lager brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops. Brewed in honor of the patriarch of the Weber Family, Ludwig "Lutz" Weber. 5.2% ABV.
Mountain Expression - 4pk
New England-style IPA brewed featuring Southern Hemisphere hops. Dripping with notes of gooseberry, citrus and white wine grapes. 6.5% ABV
Mountain Mule - 4pk
Moscow Mule inspired Kettle Sour featuring Ginger and Lime. 5.8% ABV.
Party Shirt Peach Razz Creamsicle- 4pk
IPA brewed with peach, raspberry, marshmallow and lactose with a heavy Citra dry-hop. 6.9% ABV.
Party Shirt Friday P.O.G. - 4pk
IPA brewed with copious amounts of passionfruit, orange and guava. Rounded out with lactose and dry-hopped with Citra. 6.9% ABV.
Reference Method - 4pk
German- style Pilsner brewed with Pilsen malt, noble hops and German Lager Yeast. Notes of subtle hop spice and lighty toasted bread. 4.2% ABV.
Shadow Figures - 4pk
American Porter brewed with specialty malts for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and caramel. 5.5% ABV.
Shreddie - 4pk
Super sessionable IPA brewed with Rakau and HBC-586 hops. The ultimate apres-anything thirst quencher.
Snowy Night - 4pk
American Double Stout brewed with vanilla beans and lactose. 8% ABV.
Snowy Night: Coconut - 4pk
Milk Stout brewed with Vanilla and Coconut. 8% ABV.
Sour Power Mixed Pack
Mixed 4-pack of Sours containing one each of: Beermosa, Mountain Mule, Great Vibes and Tasteful Deception Pineapple Dragon Fruit
Tasteful Deception Pineapple Dragon Fruit - 4pk
Dry-hopped American Wild Ale made with house yeast & bacteria and conditioned on pineapple and dragon fruit.
Unclearly WB Sangria-6pk
Craft hard seltzer made with natural flavors and real fruit. 5% ABV. Gluten Free
Unknown Roots - 4pk
Mixed Culture Sour Ale brewed with Sauvignon Blanc grapes and dry-hopped heavily with Nelson Sauvin. 6% ABV.
Case Deals
Enjoy special pricing on Shreddie IPA. 5% ABV
Beer Token Gift Bags
Bag of 5
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 10
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 15
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 20
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Crowlers
Merchandise
13oz Stemless Glass
13oz stemless glass available with black, blue, red or etched Common Roots logo and mountain scape.
12oz Stemmed Glass
12oz stemmed glass with etched Common Roots logo.
Teku Glass
Teku 3.0 glass with gold geometric logo.
16oz Pint Glass
16oz glass with etched Common Roots logo.
6oz Taster Glass
6oz stemless glass with etched Common Roots logo.
16 oz Mug
16oz handled mug with etched Common Roots logo.
1L Growler
1 Liter swing top growler.
2L Growler
2 Liter swing top growler.
Koozie
Can insulator for 16oz cans. Available in Red or Black.
Ornament
3" double-sided ceramic ornament with hang cord.
Tote Bag
100% Organic Cotton Tote Bag. Perfect for a few 4-packs.
Tap Handle
Wood barrel-stave handle with metal Common Roots logo on the top. Perfect for your home draft system.
Tin Tacker
12" Metal Tacker Sign.
Foundation Art Print
2021 Common Roots Foundation Poster. The purchase of this poster helps contribute to the Common Roots Foundation's efforts in the local community.
NYS Craft Beer Puzzle
1000 piece puzzle featuring logos of all your favorite New York State breweries.
Gondola Sticker
Citra Sticker
LG OG Sticker
Durable 4" vinyl decal highly. hesitant to UV and water.
Miir Can Chiller
Insulated 16oz Can Chiller with laser-etched Common Roots Logo.
LED SIGN
Clothing
Clearance Bike Shorts
Printed bicycle shorts with integrated padding. Available in unisex size XS - XL
Daylight Tee
Short-sleeved blue heathered cut t-shirt with printed Daylight logo on front side. 65/35% rings spun polyester/cotton blend, available in sizes S-XXL
Gray Logo Tee
Short-sleeved t-shirt heathered gray with two-sided logo printing. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend and available in sizes S-XXXL
Red Brewery Tee
Super soft Poly/Cotton blend T-shirt with brewery line art logo. Available in sizes S - XXL.
Green Light Tee
Short-sleeved t-shirt in heathered green with Last Light logo on front side. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend. Available in size Small and XL.
Geometric Mountain Tee
Unisex light grey Tee with geometric mountain logo. Available in size XS - XXL
River Run Tee
Short-sleeved dark heathered gray t-shirt with printed River Run at the Roots on front side. 65/35 Polyester/Cotton blend. Available in sizes S-XXL
Scoop Neck Tee
Scoop neck women's T-Shirt featuring new brewery sketch design.
Mountain Logo Tee
Triblend Mauve T-shirt (Rayon/Polyester/Cotton) featuring blue and gold Common Roots Mountain Logo.
Navy Long Sleeve
Navy blue 100% cotton long-sleeve t-shirt. with small CRBC logo on the front and large CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes S-XXL.
Baseball Tee
Super soft raglan 3/4 length sleeve baseball shirt with logo print on front side. Available in sizes XS-XXL. Unisex sizing with a relaxed fit. 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon blend
Buffalo Plaid Flannel
Classic Buffalo Plaid Flannel with embroidered Common Roots Logo above the left chest pocket. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.
Quarter-Zip Pullover
Mid-weight fleece. 1/4 zip from Eddie Bauer® with embroidered Common Roots logo on left chest. Unisex sizes Small - XXL
Lightweight Hoodie
Lightweight cotton hoodie with front marsupial pocket and multicolor Common Roots logo.
Neon Tank
Stay safe and stay cool in our Neon Tank with a throwback CRBC logo on the front and a round CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes Small - XXL.
Women's Tank Top
Face Mask
Comfortable and functional neck gaiter with Common Roots logos.
Bandana
22" 100% cotton bandana.
Onesie
100% combed cotton "Hoppy Baby" green baby onesie available in unisex size, 6 Mo. White 3-snap closure on bottom.
Grey Pom-Pom Beanie
Woolen Beanie with embossed leather patch and removable pom-pom.
Rust Pom-Pom Beanie
Knit rust colored beanie with embroidered Common Roots patch and removable pom pom.
Gondola Beanie 22/23
Knit Beanie with detachable pom-pom.
Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)
Knit Beanie with detachable Pom Pom and "Common Roots Brewing Company" embroidered around the cuff.
Buffalo Plaid Insulated Hat
Fleece-lined, buffalo plaid, flat brim hat with ear flaps.
Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat
Snap-back, wool, 6-panel hat with microsuede logo patch.
Adams® Baseball Hat
Adams® dad hat with cool-crown™ liner, embroidered with Common Roots logo. Adjustable leather closure, one size fits most.
CRBC Party Shirt
Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - XXLarge
Blk/Grey Turcker Hat
Mesh-back Trucker Hat with embroidered Common Roots Logo.
Vie13 Bike Jersey
Custom Printed Bike Jersey with high visibility logo and deep pockets. Available in Women's Sizes XS - L and Men's Sizes S - XXXL.
Vie13 Bike Shorts
Custom printed Bike Shorts with integrated foam padding and bright reflective logos.
Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt
Navy blue Carhartt® crewneck sweatshirt with multi color Common Roots logo.
Carhartt® Hooded Sweatshirt
Heavyweight 10 oz hooded sweatshirt with Common Roots logo on the front and a smaller logo on the back.
Fridays at the Lake
Commemorative T-shirt for the Summer 2022 Lake George Concert Series.
CRBC Tech Tee
Toddler Tee
Olive Green Tee in size 3T with CRBC logo
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are excited to debut Pizza to-go as the first offering from our kitchen. We are focused on local, simple and satisfying fare that seeks to balance quality, accessibility and innovation in the same manner as we approach our beers.
58 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Fall, NY 12803