Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Soil Juicery Number 5 Commons

review star

No reviews yet

37 South Washington Street

Binghamton, NY 13903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai
Maca
Pitaya

Juice

Gateway

Gateway

$8.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon

Green 02

Green 02

$8.00

Cucumber, Kale, Green Apple, Pear, Ginger, Lime, Jalapeño

Daily Greens

Daily Greens

$8.00

Kale, Swiss Chard, Parsley, Celery, Lemon, Lime, Ginger

Detox

Detox

$8.00

Celery, Pear, Lemon

Dawn

Dawn

$8.00

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric

Boost

Boost

$8.00

Orange, Beet, Kale, Cucumber, Lemon

Root 02

Root 02

$8.00

Carrot, Beet, Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger

Carrot Spice

Carrot Spice

$8.50Out of stock

Cold-pressed Carrot, Cashew Milk, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt

Cashew Milk

$7.00

R.O. Water, Cashews, Dates

Reverse Osmosis Water

$1.25

Apple Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Shots

Citrus Shot

Citrus Shot

$3.50

Orange, Ginger, Lemon

Turmeric Elixir Shot

Turmeric Elixir Shot

$4.50

Ginger, Turmeric, Lemon, Black Pepper

Sweet Heat (Seasonal)

$3.50Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Smoothies

Chlorella

Chlorella

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Chlorella, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract

Chocolate PB&J

Chocolate PB&J

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder, Maple Syrup

Clean-Up

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Maple Syrup

Golden Hour

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Banana, Mango, Turmeric Powder, Honey, Flax Seed, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon

Omega

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Dragon Fruit, Avocado, Mango, Flax Seed, Hemp Seed, Maple Syrup

OG Protein

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein

Kale

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Avocado, Strawberry, Kale, CITRUS shot

Oatmeal Maca

Oatmeal Maca

$9.00

Cashew Milk, Steel Cut Oats, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Vanilla, Maca Powder, Maple Syrup

Kickstart

Kickstart

$9.00

Root 02 Cold-Pressed Juice, Cashew Milk, Blueberry, Strawberry, Ginger

PSL (seasonal)

PSL (seasonal)

$9.00

Organic Pumpkin, Banana, Cashew Mylk, Coffee, Vanilla Extract, Organic Pumpkin Spice

Kids

$7.00

Includes up-to 3 Fruit Choices

Bowls

Acai

$11.00

Cashew Milk, Acai, Blueberry, Mango, Banana

Maca

$11.50

Cashew Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Maca, Cacao Powder

Pitaya

$11.00

Cashew Milk, Dragon Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, Banana

Green

$11.00

Cashew Milk, Avocado, Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Spinach

PB Smash

$11.50

Cashew Mylk, Banana, Acai, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs

HOT Steel Cut Oatmeal

HOT Steel Cut Oatmeal

$7.00Out of stock

Steel Cut Oats, Sea Salt

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

Soup (Seasonal)

$6.00Out of stock

Cafe

Slow Burn (Keto)

$3.75

Black coffee, Coconut Oil, Grass-Fed Butter

Sweet Burn (Keto)

$4.25

Black Coffee, Coconut Oil, Grass-fed Butter, Vanilla Extract

Mocha (Keto)

$4.25

Black Coffee, Coconut Oil, Grass-Fed Butter, Cacao Powder

Black Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea (Variety)

$2.25

Energy Bite

$1.75

Rolled Oats, Peanut Butter, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Honey, Chia Seeds, Flax Seeds

Cold Snap

$4.25

CITRUS SHOT, Hot Tea, Cayenne

Apparel

Black T

$18.00

Green T

$18.00

Red T

$18.00

Denim T

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a 100% Organic Juice Bar offering Cold-Pressed Juices, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls and Coffee.

Website

Location

37 South Washington Street, Binghamton, NY 13903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Common Soil Juicery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Binghamton Hots
orange star4.2 • 440
128 Washington St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
The Stone Fox
orange star4.1 • 17
15 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Downtown by Beer Tree Brew
orange starNo Reviews
20 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Social on State - 201 State Street
orange star4.7 • 1,398
201 State Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
The Colonial
orange star4.6 • 3,910
56-58 Ct St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Cantina
orange star4.5 • 551
60 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Binghamton

The Colonial
orange star4.6 • 3,910
56-58 Ct St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Social on State - 201 State Street
orange star4.7 • 1,398
201 State Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Cantina
orange star4.5 • 551
60 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Binghamton Hots
orange star4.2 • 440
128 Washington St Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream - 45 Lewis Street
orange star4.5 • 48
45 Lewis Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
The Stone Fox
orange star4.1 • 17
15 Hawley Street Binghamton, NY 13901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Binghamton
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Jermyn
review star
No reviews yet
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston