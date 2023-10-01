BEVS

COKE

$3.50

DIET

$3.50

LEMON SODA

$3.50

HIBISCUS SODA

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

JUICE

$4.00+

LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

BOTTLED STILL

$8.00

BOTTLED SPARKLING

$8.00

COFFEE

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.50

LATTE

$5.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

MOCKTAIL

$9.00

BEER

BIKINI BLONDE

$8.00

HAZY IPA

$8.00

KOLSCH

$8.00

RED ALE

$8.00

STONE DELICIOUS

$7.00

TASTE

$0.00+

WINE

ARNEIS

$13.00+

AUSTIN HOPE CAB

$20.00+

BRUT ROSÉ

$16.00+

CANVAS CAB

$17.00+

CHARD

$16.00+

COPAIN PINOT

$19.00+

CORKAGE

$25.00

DUCKHORN CAB BTL

$210.00

GRENACHE / SYRAH

$13.00+

NEIGHBOR CAB

$22.00+

PALE ROSÉ

$12.00+

PROSECCO

$13.00+

SAUV BLANC

$14.00+

SUBSTANCE PINOT

$14.00+

SYMMETRY CAB

$28.00+

FEAT COCKTAILS

BAD ROMANCE

$15.00

BEET IT

$14.00

BITTERSWEET SYMPHONY

$16.00

BORN TO BREW

$16.00

BRASS MONKEY

$16.00

CRM DRINK

$0.00+

CS OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

$17.00

GARDEN STATE VESPER

$16.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

PURPLE RAIN

$16.00

REVOLVER

$14.00

TARO DREAMS

$15.00

THE T

$14.00

TOM KHA-LINS

$15.00

COCKTAILS A-Z

APEROL SPRITZ

$13.00

BOULEVARDIER

$16.00

CARAJILLO

$13.00

COSMO

$16.00

EASTSIDE

$15.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

FRENCH 75

$16.00

GIMLET

$15.00

GODFATHER

$16.00

GREYHOUND

$14.00

KAMIKAZE

$14.00

LAST WORD

$16.00

LEMONDROP MARTINI

$16.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

MAI TAI

$16.00

MINT JULEP

$14.00

MOJITO

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

PAINKILLER

$14.00

PALOMA

$14.00

SCREWDRIVER

$14.00

SIDECAR

$14.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$14.00

VESPER

$16.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$16.00

VODKA + GIN

BELVEDERE VODKA

$16.00

COFFEY GIN

$16.00

FORD'S GIN

$12.00

HENDRICK'S GIN

$14.00

HUMBOLDT VODKA

$12.00

PROVISIONAL GIN

$16.00

SUNCLIFF GIN

$12.00

TITO'S VODKA

$13.00

Y&Y SUNDAY GIN

$14.00

WHISKEY + SCOTCH

ANGELS ENVY

$17.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$17.00

BOWMORE 12

$16.00

GLEMORANGIE

$14.00

HIBIKI

$20.00

HIGH WEST CAMPFIRE

$16.00

JAMESON

$13.00

JEFFERSON

$14.00

LAPHROAIG

$16.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$18.00

MAKERS MARK

$13.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$12.00

OLD FORESTER

$12.00

SUNTORY

$14.00

TEMPLETON RYE

$13.00

WHISTLEPIG 10YR

$20.00

WOODFORD

$14.00

TEQUILA + MEZCAL

CALIFINO ANEJO

$18.00

CALIFINO EXTRA ANEJO

$24.00

CALIFINO REPOSADO

$15.00

CASA DRAGONES

$18.00

CENTENARIO ANJEO

$14.00

MILAGRO

$12.00

NOSOTROS BLANCO

$13.00

NOSOTROS REPO

$14.00

PRODUCER CUISHE

$16.00

PRODUCER ESPADIN MEZCAL

$12.00

PRODUCER TEPEZTATE MEZCAL

$20.00

RUM + COGNAC + MADEIRA

MILES MADEIRA

$14.00

HINE COGNAC

$14.00

BRUGAL 1888

$15.00

FLOR DE CANA

$12.00

HUMBOLDT RUM

$13.00

DIPLOMATICO

$14.00

CORDIALS

AMARO ANGELENO

$10.00

CAMPARI

$10.00

CHARTRUESE

$16.00+

FERNET

$13.00

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00

LICOR 43

$10.00

LILLET

$10.00

PASSOA

$14.00

RAMAZATTI AMARO

$14.00

RAMAZATTI APERTIF

$13.00

DINNER

RAW BAR

OYSTERS

$18.00+

CARPACCIO

$21.00

AGUACHILE

$20.00

TARTARE

$18.00

ARTICHOKE SALAD

$16.00

SD FRY BREAD

$2.00

SD TARO CHIPS

$2.00

HOT APPS

MAITAKEYAKI

$18.00

BROCCOLI

$14.00

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$10.00

MAC + CHEESE

$14.00

MAINS

CABBAGE

$22.00

FETTUCCINE

$30.00

MUSSELS

$20.00

LARGE FORMAT

FILET

$70.00

SHORT RIBS

$80.00

SEABASS

$58.00

DUCK CARNITAS

$60.00

SD SHISO PANCAKES

$2.00

SPECIALS

SAUTEED SCALLOPS

$32.00

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

STRAWBERRY N CREAM

$12.00

KEY LIME

$12.00

REFILLS + SIDES

FRY BREAD REFILL

TARO CHIPS REFILL

SHISO PANCAKES REFILL

