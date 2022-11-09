Restaurant header imageView gallery

Common Ground

review star

No reviews yet

4001 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mains

Focaccia

$9.00

Hamachi Crudo

$18.00

Wagyu Tartar

$16.00

Whipped Boursin

$13.00

Kale

$15.00

Arugula

$15.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Carrot

$10.00

Potatoes

$12.00

Chicken

$25.00

Denver Steak

$36.00

Mushroom Ragout

$20.00

Smash Burger

$17.00

Snapper

$28.00

Daily Feature

$21.00

Extra Focaccia

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Gelato

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic

Soda

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Cafe Beverages

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Lattee

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Vanilla Lavender

$6.00

Cinn Raspberry

$6.00

Chocolate Mandarin

$6.00

Merch

Don't BNA Hole Grey

$30.00

Don't BNA Hole Black

$30.00

Common Ground Black Shirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Common Ground is a neighborhood restaurant and bar situated between the historic Sylvan Park and the rapidly growing Nations. The menu features approachable yet elevated cuisine, accompanied by a world-class cocktail program.

Location

4001 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC - HCR West
orange starNo Reviews
3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 135 Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park - West Nashville
orange star4.6 • 654
3501 Park Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Chaatable - 345 40th Ave
orange star4.4 • 960
345 40th Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Black Dynasty Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40 Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Sylvan Supply
orange starNo Reviews
4101 Charlotte Ave #D120 Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
HATHORNE
orange star5.0 • 2,320
4708 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston