Cafes, Coffee & Tea

TERI Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

555 Deer Springs Rd

Building 501

San Marcos, CA 92069

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese & Chicken Sando
Breakfast Burrito
Turkey Ciabatta Sando

Hot Drinks

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00+

Smooth espresso with rich flavor made from our special dark roast espresso beans.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50+

Our rich espresso with a floating dollop of steamed milk and foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Rich bold espresso shots under a smooth layer of thick milk foam.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.00+
Cafe Americano

Cafe Americano

$3.00+

Espresso shots topped with hot water to create a light layer of crema.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.50+

Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.

White Choc Mocha

White Choc Mocha

$4.00+

Steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a smooth white chocolate drizzle.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Our Chai, a black tea with notes of cinnamon, clove and warming spices, placed under a warm layer of steamed milk and foam.

Lavender Vanilla Chai

Lavender Vanilla Chai

$4.00+

Our Chai, a black tea with notes of cinnamon, clove and warming spices, placed under a warm layer of steamed milk and foam.

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

$3.50+

Get your caffeine fix with a shot of our rich espresso in a regular size cup and topped off with our brewed coffee. Sometimes referred to as a Shot in the Dark.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

Our rich, bold espresso prepared as a cappuccino while adding dark chocolate sauce to the mix.

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$4.00+

Our delicious classic mocha with notes of cinnamon.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

A staple, brewed fresh from our smooth well-rounded medium roast beans.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

As a cold fighting powerhouse or a cup of warming comfort, choose your favorite herbal tea.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our rendition of the timeless classic with steamed milk, mocha and dark chocolate drizzle

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Our Chai, a black tea with notes of cinnamon, clove and warming spices, placed under a warm layer of steamed milk and foam.

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Our smooth medium roast brew over ice. If in the mood, try adding your favorite sweetener and milk or go all-in by adding a flavored syrup.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Slow-steeped in cool water without heat using our medium roast beans.

Iced Café Latte

Iced Café Latte

$4.00+

Shots of our dark, rich espresso and cold milk served over ice.

Iced Café Americano

Iced Café Americano

$3.00+

Espresso shots topped with cold water to produce a light layer of crema served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$4.00+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.50+

Our rich espresso with vanilla syrup, milk and ice topped of with a caramel drizzle

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Our rich espresso with vanilla syrup, milk and ice topped of with a smooth white chocolate drizzle.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Our Chai, a black tea with notes of cinnamon, clove and warming spices, placed under a warm layer of steamed milk and foam.

Iced Lavender Vanilla Chai

Iced Lavender Vanilla Chai

$4.00+

Our Chai, a black tea with notes of cinnamon, clove and warming spices, placed under a warm layer of steamed milk and foam.

Blended Vanilla Caramel

$4.00+

Blended Mocha Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Bottled Chocy Milk

$4.00

12 oz. Cup Reg Milk

$3.00

12 oz. Cup Chocy Milk

$3.50

Blended Matcha

$4.00+

Iced Matcha

$4.00+

Blended Dulce

$4.00+

Shaken Pumpkin Spice

$4.00+

Bottled

Celcius

$5.00

Steaz

$5.00

Zoa

$5.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Matcha Swoon

$5.00

Slate Drinks

$5.00

Roar

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Swoon

$4.00

Pellgrino

$4.00

La Croiux

$3.00

Bai Water

$3.00

Hint Water

$3.00

Honest Tea

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Chocy Milk

$3.00

HINT KIDS

$2.00

Smoothies

Gimme My Greens Smoothie

Gimme My Greens Smoothie

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, avocado, spinach, ginger, your choice of milk & MRM Protein Powder. Recommended: Salted Caramel, Matcha or Vanilla with Almond milk

Acai Fruit Smoothie

$9.00
Cherry Almond Smoothie

Cherry Almond Smoothie

$9.00

Cherries, banana, spinach, almond butter, vanilla, almond extract, your choice of milk & MRM Premium Protein powder. We recommend: Vanilla or Chocolate with Almond milk.

Snickerdoodle Smoothie

Snickerdoodle Smoothie

$9.00

Dates, cauliflower, tahini, cinnamon, vanilla, your choice milk & MRM Premium Protein powder. We recommend: Cinnamon Bun, Vanilla or Salted Caramel with Almond milk.

Healthy Carrot Cake Smoothie

Healthy Carrot Cake Smoothie

$9.00

Carrot, banana, pineapple, GF oats, almond butter, vanilla, cinnamon, your choice milk & MRM Premium Protein powder. We recommend: Cinnamon Bun, Vanilla or Salted Caramel with Coconut Milk

Coffee Lover's Smoothie

Coffee Lover's Smoothie

$9.00

Coffee, banana, peanut butter, cauliflower, vanilla, your choice of milk & MRM Premium Protein powder. We recommend any protein on this one with Almond milk

Weekly Smoothie Special

$9.00
Chocolate Coconut Smoothie

Chocolate Coconut Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Almond butter, cauliflower, zucchini, dates, cocoa powder, coconut flakes, your choice milk & MRM Premium Protein powder. We recommend: Chocolate with Coconutmilk

Breakfast

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, cheese, pork sausage, garlic aioli.

Sausage Breakfast Sando

$7.00

Bacon burrito

$10.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Egg, cilantro, potato, beans, Mexican cheese, avocado, chipotle crema with a side of salsa.

Egg Omlette

Egg Omlette

$7.00

Two scrambled eggs with your choice of filling.

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Gluten free oats and chia seed soaked overnight.

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Fresh seasonal fruit paired with plain yogurt, drizzled with maple syrup and topped with TERI granola.

Blueberry GF Oatmeal

Blueberry GF Oatmeal

$5.00
Raisin GF Oatmeal

Raisin GF Oatmeal

$5.00
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Almond Butter Drizzle

$1.00

Salads

Crunchy Chicken & Strawberry

Crunchy Chicken & Strawberry

$13.00
Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, parmesan, house made garlic croutons, pumpkin seeds served on romaine lettuce with poblano Caesar dressing.

Stuffed Sweet Potato

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$11.00

Baked sweet potato, almond butter, banana, fresh berries, maple syrup sweetened plain yogurt, hemp seeds and house made granola.

Butternut Squash Tofu Salad

$12.00

Kale Sausage Salad

$13.00

Sandos

Turkey Ciabatta Sando

Turkey Ciabatta Sando

$12.00

Roast turkey breast, havarti cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and cranberry mayo on a ciabatta Roll.

Grilled Cheese & Chicken Sando

Grilled Cheese & Chicken Sando

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar, bacon, sliced apples, honey mustard spread. whole grain bread.

Ham & Gruyere Croissant Sando

Ham & Gruyere Croissant Sando

$12.00

Thin sliced ham, Gruyere cheese, arugula and apricot preserves on a butter croissant.

Caprese Sando

Caprese Sando

$12.00

Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, pesto, local greens, balsamic glaze on fresh focaccia.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Cubano

$12.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

$7.00
Albacore Tuna Salad Side (5 oz)

Albacore Tuna Salad Side (5 oz)

$8.00
Deli Egg Salad Side (5 oz)

Deli Egg Salad Side (5 oz)

$6.00

Chips

$2.00
Muffin

Muffin

$3.50
Scone

Scone

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Biscotti (2)

$3.00Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00
COOKIE OF THE MONTH

COOKIE OF THE MONTH

$4.00

Bagel

$3.50

Green Side Salad

$7.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$5.00

Danish

$4.00

Concha

$3.00

Charcuterie

$7.00

MINI pastry

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Bear Claw/ Almond Danish

$4.00

Pretzel Dog

$8.00

Chilli With Cornbread

$7.00

GF

Black bean brownies

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

GF bagel

$4.00

$1 cookie

$1.00

$2 cookie

$2.00

Mochi Cake

$3.00

Holiday Specialty Items

Halloween Lit Necklace

$10.00

Holiday Napkins

$6.00

Xmas Lit Necklace

$10.00

Pet Stuff

$4 dog cookie

$4.00

Dog shirt

$12.00

peanut butter dog treats

$1.50

TERI dog treats bag

$6.00

TERI Products (VAP)

Coffee Beans .5 Lb

$9.00

Coffee Beans 1lb

$18.00

TERI Caramelized Onions

$10.00

TERI dressings

$10.00

TERI hot sauce

$14.00

TERI Lemon Thyme salt

$10.00

TERI Orange Fennel Salt

$10.00

TERI sweatshirts

$45.00

TERI T-shirts

$25.00

Raffle Tickets

1 Ticket

$5.00

5 tickets

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sitting on our shaded patio sipping a delightful coffee, enjoying a smoothie or glass of wine is just one of life's many pleasures. Join us - our food is pretty special too!

Website

Location

555 Deer Springs Rd, Building 501, San Marcos, CA 92069

Directions

Gallery
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar image
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar image
Common Grounds Café & Coffee Bar image
Main pic

