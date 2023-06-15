Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Common Roots Cafe

48 Reviews

$

2203 Ocean Blvd

Unit D

Rye, NH 03870

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$2.50

Red Eye Hot

$4.50+

Red Eye Iced

$5.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Healthy eating with plant based highlights.

