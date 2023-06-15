Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Common Roots Cafe
48 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy eating with plant based highlights.
Location
2203 Ocean Blvd, Unit D, Rye, NH 03870
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Services - 315 - Community Campus
No Reviews
100 Campus Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Ginger and Clove Cafe - 881 lafayette rd
No Reviews
881 Lafayette Road Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurant
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant