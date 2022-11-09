Main picView gallery

COMMONS Cafe 2 Teleport Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2 Teleport Drive

STATEN ISLAND, NY 10311

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese
Create Your Own Salad
Turkey Burger

Breakfast

Bagel/Croissant

$2.00

Two Egg Sandwhich

$4.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Egg & Meat

$4.75

Healthy Wrap

$7.00

Avocado Toast on MulitGrain Bread

$6.50

Egg Whites

$3.50

Egg Whites & Cheese

$4.50

Egg Whites, Meat & Cheese

$6.00

Egg Platter

$8.15

Egg White Platter

$9.00

Muffins

$3.50

Meat & Cheese

$3.50

Oatmeal

$4.75

Choice of two toppings

Nutella Toast on MultiGrain Bread

$6.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$9.00

Choice of Romaine, Spinach or Mesclun Greens

COMMONS Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Apples, Pears, Walnuts, Sun-dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese and Sherry Shalot Dressing

Classic Ceaser Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Steak Salad

$14.00

Sliced Steak, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, and Bacon Bits. Honey Mustard Dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Avacodo, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Gorganzola Cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Ranch Dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Wonton Noodles, Mandarin Oranges, Edamame Beans, Scallions, Broccoli and Red Cabbage with Sesame Ginger Dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Spinach, BlackOlives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Stuffed Grape Leaves, and Cucumbers with Sherry Shallot Dressing

Grill

Hamburger

$5.25

Served on a Martins Potato Roll

Double Hamburger

$7.25

Served on a Martins Potato Roll

Commons Burger

$7.00

Signature Burger served with Cheese and our uncommon COMMONS Sauce

Turkey Burger

$8.50

Served on a Martins Potato Roll

Black Bean Burger

$7.50

Served on a Martins Potato Roll

COMMONS Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Chicken served on a Martins Potato Roll and special COMMONS Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Served with Salsa

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Sandwiches

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Avacado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion and Chipotle Mayo in a Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$9.00

Homemade Tuna Salad with Onion, Scallions, and Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan & Caesar Salad

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella cheese, In-house made Roasted Red Peppers, In-house made Balsamic Glaze topped with Arugula from The Nicotra Growth Farm

Half Milanese

$8.00

Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella

$8.00

Half Tomato & Mozzarella

$5.00

Turkey Cheddar Club

$9.50

Boars Head Turkey with Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato

Half Turkey Cheddar Club

$6.00

Boars Head Turkey with Crispy Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato

Turkey & Brie

$9.50

Boars Head Turkey, Brie Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes and Honey Mustard

Half Turkey & Brie

$6.00

Boars Head Turkey, Brie Cheese, Spinach, and Honey Mustard

Cuban

$10.00

Boars Head Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickels, Honey Mustard on Ciabatta

Half Cuban

$6.00

Boars Head Ham, Swiss, Dill Pickels, Honey Mustard on Ciabatta

Italian Hero

$10.00

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato Italian Dressing on Italian Hero

Half Italian Hero

$6.00

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato Italian Dressing on Fresh Baked Italian Bread

Chicken Ranch Melt

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato Ranch on a Croissant

Farm Fresh Specials

Farm Fresh Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Scrambled Egg with Crispy Bacon with Nicotra Growth Farm Arugula on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Milanese

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella cheese, In-house made Roasted Red Peppers, In-house made Balsamic Glaze topped with Arugula from The Nicotra Growth Farm

Farm Fresh Eggplant Wrap

$9.00

Rainbow Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Panzanella Salad

$6.50

Soup & Sides

Reg Soup Du Jour

$4.75

Large Soup Du Jour

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Grape Leaves

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Small Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$3.50

Small Tea

$2.00

Large Tea

$3.00

Single Espresso

$2.25

Double Espresso

$3.00

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Large Cappuccino

$5.00

Small Latte

$4.00

Large Latte

$5.00

Small Mocha

$4.00

Large Mocha

$5.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cold Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Water/Ice/Seltzer

$0.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Snapple

$2.95

Gatorade

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.95

Arizona

$2.95

Raspberry & Lime Seltzer

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$3.26

Iced Latte

$4.49

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Espresso

$2.74

Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk

$2.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.10

Green Power

$6.75

Apples, Pears, Banana, Spinach, Romaine, & Almond Milk

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Nature Valley Bar

$1.50

Bananas

$1.25

Yogurt

$1.50

Candy Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Protien Pack

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Desserts

Cookies

$3.00

Brownies

$3.15

Extra

Side Sauce

$1.00

Scoop of Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Scoop or Shrimp

$4.00

Scoop of Tuna

$3.00

Avocado Add

$1.50

Extra Breakfast Meat

$1.50

Misc

$1.00

Smoothies

Banana Berry

$6.00

Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Frozen Yogurt and Milk

Nutty Buddy

$6.00

Peanut butter, Banana, Vanilla Frozen Yogurt and Milk

Nutella

$6.00

Nutella, Choclate Frozen Yogurt and Milk

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
