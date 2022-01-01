Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Commons Bar/Café
15 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Offering outdoor drinks, dining, and curb-side pick-up!
Location
477 W Spring St, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McClard's Bar-B-Q - Rogers
No Reviews
5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville