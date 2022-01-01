Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Commons Bar/Café

15 Reviews

477 W Spring St

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Popular Items

Soup of The Week
Latte
Charcuterie and Cheese

Shareables

Charcuterie and Cheese

$18.00

Rotating Selection

Hummus

$8.00

Chips And Dip

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of The Week

$5.00+

Rotating Selection

Mixed Greens Ceasar

$4.00+

Kale, Croutons, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$4.00+

Ozark All Seasons Greens & Kale, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, House Dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.00+

Cornucopia Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

Treats

Cookie

$3.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Buttermilk Poundcake

$5.00

Side Items

Side Mac N Chz

$4.00

Side Chicken

$3.00

Side Crostinis

$3.00+

Chicken Salad Bulk

$12.00

Coffee

Batch Brew Coffee

$3.50+

TheatreSquared blend (roasted by Arsagas): Guatemala Palestina, Guatemala Zapote Dark, and Ethiopia Wush Wush MEDIUM ROAST - please tell us how you take your coffee! we will prepare it for you.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.50+

Japanese iced coffee with a frothy head - CURRENTLY ON TAP - - Costa Rica Finca El Orvo - - Don Sabino Micromill - - roast: medium - light -tasting notes: raspberry, pineapple, cashew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Macchiato

$3.50

Shaken Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Dark And Stormy

$6.50+

Plum Shakerato

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$6.50+

Lavender Mint Matcha

$6.50+

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Water

Summer Spritz

$6.00

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50

London Fog

$3.50+
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering outdoor drinks, dining, and curb-side pick-up!

Website

Location

477 W Spring St, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

Gallery
The Commons image
The Commons image

Map
