Dining Option

To-Go

Appetizers

*We Do Not Offer Additions For Any Appetizer, Thank You For Your Understanding.*

Boardwalk Fries

$6.50

Thick Cut Potatoes, Old Bay Seasoning, Sweet & Spicy House Fry Dipping Sauce

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Romaine, Lacto-Fermented Garlic Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Cured Egg yolks, Wood Fired Herbed Bread Crumbs

Sriracha Agave Wings

$13.00

Our twist on buffalo wings. Double Cooked wings tossed in our sweet and spicy Sriracha-Agave sauce. Served with our house-made ranch.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens and berries, with goat cheese, and house made raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

*We Do Not Offer Additions For Any Sandwich, Thank You For Your Understanding.*

Smash Burger

$16.00

Double smash burger patty. American Cheese. House-made Sweet Pickles and Special Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with side of Fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk-brined Crispy Chicken Breast. Spicy Nashville Style Hot Sauce. House-made Pickles. Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Imperial Stout BBQ Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Pickled onions, and Lettuce

Wood Fired Pizza

*We Do Not Offer Additions For Any Pizza, Thank You For Your Understanding.*

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.00

House Made Beer Cheese Sauce, Tri-colored peppers, Marinated Steak

Wish Dragon

$18.00

Thinly Sliced marinated bulgogi beef, house fermented kimchi, mozzarella, pickled carrots, daikon radish, cilantro and tossed sesame seeds.

Appolonia

$18.00

House Made Fennel Sausage, Wood Fired Peppers, Slow Roasted Caramelized Onions, Castlevetrano Olives, Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan

Diavolo

Diavolo

$18.00

Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pickled Green and Red Chilis, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic, Local Honey-Chili Infusion

Pungo Funghi

$18.00

Lacto-Fermented Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Local Mushroom Medley, Bacon, Parmesan, Parsley

The Oni One

The Oni One

$17.00

Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Grated Parmesan, Basil

Verde

$16.00

Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Garlic, Drizzled Balsamic Reduction

Vendemmia

Vendemmia

$16.00

Lacto-Fermented Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Whole Leaf Basil, Grated Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bianca

Bianca

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta, Slow Roasted Garlic Confit, Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Arugula and Lemon

For The Wildlings

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.00

Crispy Chicken tenders, served with fries and housemade ranch.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$12.00

House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan

Side Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Fry Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.75

Side of Red Sauce

$0.75