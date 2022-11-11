Commonwealth Coffeehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
A unique space for downtown Scranton! Open, relaxing. A truly friendly, comfortable setting to enjoy good coffee and handcrafted sandwiches. Plus, a nice boutique to satisfy that shopping impulse or find something unique. Good Coffee, Good Food, Gifts – all in a comfortable setting, what more…
101 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503
