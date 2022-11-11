Restaurant header imageView gallery

Commonwealth Coffeehouse

31 Reviews

101 Penn Avenue

Scranton, PA 18503

Popular Items

Fried Egg & Cheese Sandwich Brioche Bun
Breakfast Banderita
LATTE

COFFEE

COFFEE; BREWED

$1.79+

ICED COFFEE; HOUSE BLEND

$1.99+

BARISTA BOX

$19.00

TEA

CHAI LATTE

$3.95+

HOT TEA - ASSORTED FLAVORS

$1.79+

LONDON FOG LATTE

$3.45+

"Earl Grey's Mixture" a black tea blend flavoured with the oil of bergamot. A uniquely flavored tea with steamed milk. Add your favorite flavoured syrup such as vanilla.

ICED TEA; HOUSE BLEND

$1.79+

LAVENDER LEMON LIFT LATTE

$4.55+

VANILLA OAT CHAI LATTE

$4.55+

Our sweeten, hint of spice chai, with vanilla and oat milk. So good!

DISPLAY DRINKS

COKE

$2.35

DIET COKE

$2.35

SPRITE

$2.35

Apple Juice 100%

$2.35

Deer Park; 160z

$1.59

Orange Juice 100%

$2.35

Pellegrino

$2.44

Pure Leaf; All Varieties

$2.35

Red Bull

$2.75

GATORADE

$2.44

VITAMIN WATER

$2.44

SUGAR FREE LEMONADE

$2.35

The Original V-8 Vegetable Juice

$2.35

ESPRESSO DRINKS

AMERICANO - Atlantic Express

$2.25+

BLACK EYE

$4.29+

CAFE MACCHIATO - European Style

$3.00+

CAPPUCINO

$3.85+

ESPRESSO - Atlantic Express

$2.12+

LATTE

$3.85+

MOCHA

$4.45+

NUTTY IRISHMEN

$4.45+

Our Month of March Drink Special; Vanilla-Almond Milk/Irish Cream Syrup Latte.

RED EYE

$3.91+

STARDUN MACCHIATO - Upside Down Latte

$5.25+

TOFFEE NUT LATTE WITH WHIPPED CREAM

$4.45+

MOCHANA; Coconut-Chocolate Espresso w/Banana Almond Milk

$4.45+

HOT CHOCOLATE

REGULAR Hot Chocolate Whipped Cream

$2.52+

OAT HOT CHOCOLATE NON-DAIRY WHIPPED CREAM

$3.02+

ALMOND HOT CHOCOLATE NON-DAIRY WHIPPED CREAM

$3.02+

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Blueberry Lemonade

$2.39+

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$1.99+

Half & Half [Lemonade/Iced Tea]

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

MATCHA DRINKS

Match Latte

$3.85+

Love Me Lavender Matcha

$4.45+

Honey Be Matcha Latte

$4.20+

Pistachio Jazz Matcha Latte

$5.05+

MILK

Regular Whole Milk 16oz Glass

$3.55

Regular Chocolate Milk 16oz Glass

$3.55

2% Or Skim Milk 16oz Glass

$3.55

MENU

All items made to order and made fresh daily, so, while supplies last! Thanks.

2-Eggs

$3.75

ARUGULA Egg Sandwich

$8.45

Avocado Toast

$6.45

Bacon - 3 Slices

$2.75

Bagel

$2.55

BOCADILLO de POLLO - Grilled Chicken Hoagie-Baguette

$10.95

Julienne strips of our herb chicken, grilled with Cooper's cheese, fried bacon, green peppers, onions, fresh tomato and lettuce and arugula with a lite-lemon herb dressing.

Breakfast Banderita

$2.65+

Our signature breakfast "Banderitas" are prepared in a lightly floured tortillas, your choice of meat or veggies, and scrambled eggs

BREAKFAST REUBEN; Egg, Pastrami, Swiss, 1K Dressing; Bagel

$8.45

Caesar Salad

$7.45+

Hearts of romaine; shaved provolone & croutons.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.45

Daily Soup

$3.95

A different soup prepared daily!

Fried Egg & Cheese Sandwich Brioche Bun

$4.95

GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA wEGG AND AVOCADO

$8.95

Ham & Swiss on Brioche Bun

$7.45

Deli Ham, Swiss Cheese with Mayo; Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of bread or hard roll

House Salad

$7.45+

Iago Sausage Baguette

$8.95

Grilled sausage patty with Cooper CV sharp cheese on trimmed french bread

Italian Hoagie-Baguette

$8.95

Fresh 6" Hoagie Roll, stuffed with ham, capicolla, salami, fresh provolone cheeses; with lettuce, tomato, onion , peppers and our specialty house dressing

OATMEAL - Lower Sugar Maple & Brown Sugar

$3.00

OMELETTE

$7.45

Sausage - 3 oz Large Sweet Italian

$2.75

SPICY GARDEN TURKEY BAGUETTE

$11.45Out of stock

The MEDITTERRANEAN - Mozzarella RR Peppers Arugula

$8.95

Toast

$1.75

Tuna Hoagie w American Cheese

$9.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Fresh Tuna with cucumber & scallions, mixed with mayo; served on your choice of bread (hard roll; hoagie roll; toast or croissant) with marinated artichoke hearts; plum tomato and green leaf lettuce

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$8.25

UMBRIA EGG SANDWICH

$8.25

Cheese Burger

$9.45

CHEESE-STEAK HOAGIE BAUGETTE

$9.95

HOT HAM & CHEESE HOAGIE

$9.45

DISPLAY CASE

Chips

$0.75

Muffin; Various Flavors

$2.85

SCRATCH SCONES

$2.85

Blue Basket Danish

$2.85Out of stock

Biscotti - Various Flavors

$1.85

JUMBO COOKIE - ASST FLAVORS

$2.45

NUTRI-GRAIN BAR

$1.49

NUT PUNCH - 1 EACH

$1.49

Krimpet Pack

$1.49

Peanut Pack

$1.49

Patrice B. & Company

Patrice B & Co. Boutique!

Poncho

$20.00

Scarf

$10.00

Initial Necklace

$20.00

Costume Ring

$5.00

Viviene Guegoeon Mono - Special Order

$70.00

Graphic T

$20.00

Isle of Manx Brooch

$20.00

Isle Of Manx Pin

$10.00

Beach Bracelet

$1.00

ELF ON THE SHELF - HOT COCOA CAKEBITE HOLIDAY GIFT

$2.99

Mere Design Studio

Bib

$18.00

Birthday banner

$45.00

Birthday Shirt

$30.00

Large Backpack

$40.00

Large Duffle

$42.00

Medium Duffle

$40.00

Youth Quarter Zip

$38.00

Zipper Pouch

$28.00

Baby Banner

$40.00

Bunny knit Romper

$42.00

Seersucker 2 piece

$45.00

Knit Mopsy Dress with eyelet bloomers

$48.00

Diaper Bag

$38.00

Cosmetic Case

$28.00

Lunchbox

$32.00

Tissue box cover

$24.00

Hand towel

$18.00

Baguette Tray

Miscellaneous Baguettes Per Customer Order - 24 Hr Advance Order

16oz PARADE CUP O' JOE

16oz Parade Cup

$3.00

PARADE BRKFST TO GO

HAM EGG AMERICAN CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.00

PARADE ESPRESSO

NUTTY IRISHMEN

$7.00

MOCHANA; Coconut-Chocolate Espresso w/Banana Almond Milk

$7.00

LATTES

$6.00

PARADE MUFFIN/BAGEL TO GO

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.00

ONION BAGEL

$3.00

BLUEBERRY BAGEL

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.00

PISTACHIO MUFFIN

$3.00

CINAMMMON CHIP MUFFIN

$3.00

SCRATCH SCONBES

$3.00

CREAM CHEESE

$0.50

COLD DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

JARITO

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

DEER PARK

$3.00

GATORADE

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

OTHER - CHIPS; ETC

OTHER+

NUT PUNCH

NUT PUNCH - 1 EACH

$1.49
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique space for downtown Scranton! Open, relaxing. A truly friendly, comfortable setting to enjoy good coffee and handcrafted sandwiches. Plus, a nice boutique to satisfy that shopping impulse or find something unique. Good Coffee, Good Food, Gifts – all in a comfortable setting, what more…

Location

101 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503

Directions

