Commonwealth Yacht Club
No reviews yet
263 Green Turtle Bay Dr
Grand Rivers, KY 42045
Starters
Salads
Entrees
All entrees are served with your choice of a wedge or caesar salad and one side item
Sides
Asparagus
$5.00
Baguettes
$2.00
Baked Potato
$5.00
Basket of Rolls
$4.00
Candied Brussels Sprouts
$5.00
cilantro rice
$4.00
Fries
$4.00
Lemon Roasted Broccolini
$5.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.50
mexican corn
$4.00
red skin mash pot.
$4.00
Sautéed Mushrooms
$3.00
Sub Side Salad
$3.00
Garlic mash potatoes
$4.00
cranberry wild rice
$4.00
Desserts
Our dessert selection changes weekly. Please inquire when you arrive to pick up your order, or feel free to call us at 270-362-4444
Kids Menu
Beer
Bourbon
4 Roses SINGLE BARREL
$9.00+
4 Roses sm Batch
$10.00+
Angel's Envy
$16.50+
Bardstown Discovery
$20.00+
Bardstown Fusion
$12.00+
Basil Hayden
$10.00+
Basil Hayden Cask
$12.00
Benchmark (house)
$6.00+
Bulliet
$7.00+
Bulliet rye
$8.50+
Calmunet
$12.00+
Calumet 14 Yr
$18.00+
CkickenCock
$12.00+
Crown Apple
$7.00+
Crown Peach
$7.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
crown vanilla
$7.00+
Elijah Craig
$9.00+
Fireball
$7.00+
Green River
$8.00+
Horse Soilder 126
$14.00+
Horse Soldier 87
$9.00+Out of stock
Horse Soldier 95
$12.00+
Ingrams 105
$11.00+
Ingrams 98
$10.00+
Jack Daniels
$7.00+
Jim Beam
$7.00+
Johnny Walker Red Label
$7.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$10.00+
Knob Creek sm BATCH 100 pf
$12.00+
Legent
$9.00+
Maker's 46
$8.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
Michter's
$7.50+
Seagram 7
$7.00+
Wild Turkey
$7.00+
Woodford
$9.00+
Cognac
Cordials
Gin
Grain Alcohol
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour (amaretto)
$7.00
Bahama Mama (Rum)
$5.00
Bay Breeze (Vodka)
$5.00
Black Russian (Vodka)
$5.00
Bloody Mary (Vodka)
$5.00
Buttery Nipple (Butterscotch)
$6.00
Cape Cod (Vodka)
$5.00
cherry bourbon smash
$11.00
chocolate martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan (Vodka)
$6.00
Dark & Stormy (Meyers Rum)
$7.00
Fuzzy Navel (Peach Schnapps)
$7.00
Gimlet (Vodka)
$5.00
Irish Mule (Irish Whiskey)
$5.00
Lake Relaxer
$5.00
Lemon Drop (Vodka)
$5.00
LIT
$13.00
Long Island Tea (Clear liquors)
$9.00
Mai-Tai
$10.00
Manhattan (Whiskey)
$5.00
Margarita (Tequila)
$5.00
Martini (Vodka)
$5.00
Martini (Gin)
$5.00
Mint Julep (Whiskey)
$5.00
Mojito (Rum)
$5.00
Morning Mimosa
$12.00
Moscow Mule (Vodka)
$5.00
Old Fashion (Whiskey)
$5.00
Painkiller (Rum)
$5.00
Salty Dog (Vodka)
$5.00
Screwdriver (Vodka)
$5.00
Seabreeze (Vodka)
$5.00
Sex on the Beach (Rum)
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)
$5.00
Tom Collins (Gin)
$5.00
Vagas Bomb (Crown Peach)
$5.00
Whiskey Sour (Whiskey)
$8.00
White Russian (Vodka & Baileys)
$8.00
Red Wine
19 Crimes Blend Glass
$9.50
19 Crimes Cab Glass
$9.50
Barefoot Pinot Noir Glass
$6.00
Chocolate Shoppe Glass
$8.00
Clos Du Bois Merlot Glass
$8.00
Coppola Merlot Glass
$8.00
Coppola Pinot Noir Glass
$8.50
Freakshow Blend Glass
$8.50
Freakshow Cab Glass
$9.00
Josh Cab Glass
$8.00
Josh Merlot Glass
$8.00
Josh Pinot Noir Glass
$8.00
Louis Martin Red Glass
$10.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir Glass
$8.00
Velvet Devil Merlot Glass
$9.50
William Hill Cab Sauv. Glass
$8.00
Roscato Glass
$7.50
Red Wine Bottles
Josh Cab
$28.00
Freakshow Cab
$32.00
Velvet Devil Merlot
$14.00
Coppola Merlot
$28.00
19 Crimes Red Blend
$18.00
Meomi Pinot Noir
$28.00
Barefoot Pinot Noir
$20.00
Josh Pinot Noir
$28.00
Josh Merlot
$28.00
Freakshow Red
$32.00
Chocolatte Shoppe
$28.00
19 Crimes Cab
$18.00
Louis Martin
$36.00
Coppola Pinot Noir
$30.00Out of stock
Roscato
$28.00
Clos Du Bois Merlot
$30.00
Coppola Pinot Noir
$14.00
William Hill Cab Sauv.
$15.00
Rum
Scotch/Whiskey
Specialty Cocktails
Tequila
Vodka
White Wine
19 Crimes Martha's Chard Glass
$10.00
Barefoot Riesling Glass
$7.50Out of stock
Chateau St Michelle Chard Glass
$8.00
Chateau St Michelle Riesling Glass
$8.00
Edna Valley Chard Glass
$8.00
Freakshow Chard Glass
$11.00
Josh Chard Glass
$8.00
North by NW Riesling Glass
$9.00
Prosecco Glass
$7.00
Ruinite Moscato Glass
$7.50
Seapearl Pinot Grigio Glass
$6.50
Seapearl Riesling Glass
$8.50
Seapearl Sauv Blanc Glass
$9.00
Sonoma Cutrer Glass
$8.50
Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc Glass
$10.00
Sutter Home Moscato Glass
$7.50
Sutter Home Riesling Glass
$7.50
ruffino pinot grigio
$7.00
pasqua pinot grigio
$7.00
mia moscato
$9.00
White Wine Bottles
Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc.
$16.00
William Hill Cab Sauv.
$16.50
Seapearl Sauv Blanc
$16.00
Freakshow Chard
$40.00
Josh Chard
$28.00
Edna Valley Chard
$28.00
19 Crimes Martha's Chard
$38.00
1000 Stories Chard
$30.00
Chateau St Michelle Riesling
$28.00
Seapearl Riesling
$28.00
North by NW
$32.00
Sutter Home Riesling
$26.00
Sonoma-Cutrer
$15.00
Chateau St Michelle Chard
$30.00
Josh Chard
$30.00
Seapearl Pinot Grigio
$20.00
edna valley
$15.00
Happy Hour
Barefoot pinot noir
$6.00
bloody mary (well)
$5.00
Blue moon
$4.00
budlight
$4.00
budweiser
$4.00
Bush
$4.00
Cape cod
$5.00
Chocolate Shop
$6.00
coors light
$4.00
corona
$4.00
cosmo
$5.00
Freakshow Cab
$6.00
Freakshow red blend
$6.00
irish red
$4.00
lemon drop
$5.00
manhattan (well)
$5.00
margarita (well)
$5.00
martini (well)
$5.00
MGD
$4.00
mich ultra
$4.00
miller
$4.00
N by W Riesling Glass
$6.00
Pasque pinot grgio
$6.00
Seapearl Sauv. Blanc Glass
$6.00
Sonoma cuter chard glass
$6.00
Velvet devil
$6.00
well gin
$5.00+
well rum
$5.00+
well tequila
$5.00
well vodka
$5.00
well whiskey
$5.00+
Willam hill cab
$6.00
Yuengling
$4.00
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A fine dining experience for all to enjoy!
Location
263 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers, KY 42045
Gallery
