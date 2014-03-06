Commonwealth Yacht Club imageView gallery

Commonwealth Yacht Club

review star

No reviews yet

263 Green Turtle Bay Dr

Grand Rivers, KY 42045

Starters

Beer Cheese Dip

$13.00

charlie chan chicken

$10.00

chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

GTB Crab Cakes

$18.00

lemon mushroom bruschetta

$10.00+

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Roasted Filet Kabobs

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

soup of the week

$8.00+

Salads

Grilled Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Side House Salad

$7.00+

winter citrus salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

summer berry

$15.00

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of a wedge or caesar salad and one side item

12 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$34.00

16oz Ribeye

$42.00

boneless pork chop

$20.00

chicken parmesan

$20.00

GTB Filet

$38.00

pan seared cod

$22.00

pan seared tuna

$29.00

The Admiral Gary Burger

$15.00

Trandons alfredo

$22.00

tuscan chicken

$18.00

burger week special

$15.00

salmon

$29.00

carribean chicken

$18.00

deep south alfredo

$22.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baguettes

$2.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Basket of Rolls

$4.00

Candied Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

cilantro rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Lemon Roasted Broccolini

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

mexican corn

$4.00

red skin mash pot.

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sub Side Salad

$3.00

Garlic mash potatoes

$4.00

cranberry wild rice

$4.00

Desserts

Our dessert selection changes weekly. Please inquire when you arrive to pick up your order, or feel free to call us at 270-362-4444

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Salted Carmel Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

snickerdoodle creme brulee

$9.00

Sundae

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled White Bread with American Cheese

Kids Corn Dog

$9.00

Fried Corn Dog

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

Fried Chicken Strips

$10.00

happy hour

loaded potato wedges

$5.00

fried mushroom

$7.00

onion straws

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Busch Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

West Six

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$6.00

West 6th HOPSTATIC

$7.00

Goose Island

$7.00

Tortuga Dos

$5.00

Big muddy blueberry blonde

$7.00

irish red

$6.00

Bourbon

4 Roses SINGLE BARREL

$9.00+

4 Roses sm Batch

$10.00+

Angel's Envy

$16.50+

Bardstown Discovery

$20.00+

Bardstown Fusion

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Basil Hayden Cask

$12.00

Benchmark (house)

$6.00+

Bulliet

$7.00+

Bulliet rye

$8.50+

Calmunet

$12.00+

Calumet 14 Yr

$18.00+

CkickenCock

$12.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

crown vanilla

$7.00+

Elijah Craig

$9.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Green River

$8.00+

Horse Soilder 126

$14.00+

$9.00+Out of stock

Horse Soldier 95

$12.00+

Ingrams 105

$11.00+

Ingrams 98

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Red Label

$7.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00+

Knob Creek sm BATCH 100 pf

$12.00+

Legent

$9.00+

Maker's 46

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Michter's

$7.50+

Seagram 7

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Woodford

$9.00+

Brandy

E&J VSOP

$7.00+

E&J VS

$7.00+

Odessa VSOP

$8.00+

Cognac

Courvoiser

$9.00+

Cordials

Kahlua

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Midori

$6.00

Bols Peppermint

$6.50

Dekuyper

$6.50

Ryan's Irish Cream

$9.00

Jägermeister

$7.00

Apple Liquor

$5.00

Elderflower Liquor

$6.00

Campari

$6.50

Gin

Burnetts

$6.00+

Beefeater

$6.50+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Bombay Raspberry Bramble

$7.50+

Tangueray

$6.50+

Hendrix Lunar

$8.00+

Well Made (house) gin

$6.50+

Grain Alcohol

Everclear

$8.00+

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour (amaretto)

$7.00

Bahama Mama (Rum)

$5.00

Bay Breeze (Vodka)

$5.00

Black Russian (Vodka)

$5.00

Bloody Mary (Vodka)

$5.00

Buttery Nipple (Butterscotch)

$6.00

Cape Cod (Vodka)

$5.00

cherry bourbon smash

$11.00

chocolate martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan (Vodka)

$6.00

Dark & Stormy (Meyers Rum)

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel (Peach Schnapps)

$7.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$5.00

Irish Mule (Irish Whiskey)

$5.00

Lake Relaxer

$5.00

Lemon Drop (Vodka)

$5.00

LIT

$13.00

Long Island Tea (Clear liquors)

$9.00

Mai-Tai

$10.00

Manhattan (Whiskey)

$5.00

Margarita (Tequila)

$5.00

Martini (Vodka)

$5.00

Martini (Gin)

$5.00

Mint Julep (Whiskey)

$5.00

Mojito (Rum)

$5.00

Morning Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule (Vodka)

$5.00

Old Fashion (Whiskey)

$5.00

Painkiller (Rum)

$5.00

Salty Dog (Vodka)

$5.00

Screwdriver (Vodka)

$5.00

Seabreeze (Vodka)

$5.00

Sex on the Beach (Rum)

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise (Tequila)

$5.00

Tom Collins (Gin)

$5.00

Vagas Bomb (Crown Peach)

$5.00

Whiskey Sour (Whiskey)

$8.00

White Russian (Vodka & Baileys)

$8.00

Red Wine

19 Crimes Blend Glass

$9.50

19 Crimes Cab Glass

$9.50

Barefoot Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Chocolate Shoppe Glass

$8.00

Clos Du Bois Merlot Glass

$8.00

Coppola Merlot Glass

$8.00

Coppola Pinot Noir Glass

$8.50

Freakshow Blend Glass

$8.50

Freakshow Cab Glass

$9.00

Josh Cab Glass

$8.00

Josh Merlot Glass

$8.00

Josh Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Louis Martin Red Glass

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Velvet Devil Merlot Glass

$9.50

William Hill Cab Sauv. Glass

$8.00

Roscato Glass

$7.50

Red Wine Bottles

Josh Cab

$28.00

Freakshow Cab

$32.00

Velvet Devil Merlot

$14.00

Coppola Merlot

$28.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$18.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$28.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$20.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$28.00

Josh Merlot

$28.00

Freakshow Red

$32.00

Chocolatte Shoppe

$28.00

19 Crimes Cab

$18.00

Louis Martin

$36.00

Roscato

$28.00

Clos Du Bois Merlot

$30.00

William Hill Cab Sauv.

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Cruzan

$6.00+

Sailor Jerry

$6.00+

Meyers

$6.50+

Mount Gay

$6.50+

Saltwater Grapefruit Rum

$8.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Well-Made rum

$6.00

Scotch/Whiskey

Teachers

$6.00+

Famous Grouse

$6.50+

Glenfiddich

$9.50+

Dewers White Label

$7.00+

Macallan 12 Year

$8.50+

Sexton

$7.00+

Tullamore Dew

$7.50+

Usher's (House)

$6.00+

Skrewball

$7.50+

Jack Daniels SELECT BARREL

$10.00+

Glenlivit

$10.00+

well whiskey

$7.00

jameson

$8.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Round for the Kitchen

$20.00

The Pink Lady

$14.00

Blackbeard's Delight

$14.00

River Monster

$10.00

Anchors Away

$12.00

Shipwreck Bay

$12.00

Full Throttle

$12.00

pink lemon drop martini

$6.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo

$9.00+

Hornitos

$7.00+

1800's Silver

$10.00+

Teremana

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Montezuma

$6.00+

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$7.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Casimigos

$8.00+

Milagro

$8.00+

400 conejos

$9.00+

well tequila

$7.25

Vodka

Barton's (House) vodka

$6.50+

Crop Cucumber Harvest

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Belvedere

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Pink Whitney Vodka

$6.00+

amsterdamn

$8.50

White Wine

19 Crimes Martha's Chard Glass

$10.00

Chateau St Michelle Chard Glass

$8.00

Chateau St Michelle Riesling Glass

$8.00

Edna Valley Chard Glass

$8.00

Freakshow Chard Glass

$11.00

Josh Chard Glass

$8.00

North by NW Riesling Glass

$9.00

Prosecco Glass

$7.00

Ruinite Moscato Glass

$7.50

Seapearl Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.50

Seapearl Riesling Glass

$8.50

Seapearl Sauv Blanc Glass

$9.00

Sonoma Cutrer Glass

$8.50

Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc Glass

$10.00

Sutter Home Moscato Glass

$7.50

Sutter Home Riesling Glass

$7.50

ruffino pinot grigio

$7.00

pasqua pinot grigio

$7.00

mia moscato

$9.00

White Wine Bottles

Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc.

$16.00

Seapearl Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Freakshow Chard

$40.00

Josh Chard

$28.00

Edna Valley Chard

$28.00

19 Crimes Martha's Chard

$38.00

1000 Stories Chard

$30.00

Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$28.00

Seapearl Riesling

$28.00

North by NW

$32.00

Sutter Home Riesling

$26.00

Sonoma-Cutrer

$15.00

Chateau St Michelle Chard

$30.00

Seapearl Pinot Grigio

$20.00

edna valley

$15.00

Happy Hour

Barefoot pinot noir

$6.00

bloody mary (well)

$5.00

Blue moon

$4.00

budlight

$4.00

budweiser

$4.00

Bush

$4.00

Cape cod

$5.00

Chocolate Shop

$6.00

coors light

$4.00

corona

$4.00

cosmo

$5.00

Freakshow Cab

$6.00

Freakshow red blend

$6.00

irish red

$4.00

lemon drop

$5.00

manhattan (well)

$5.00

margarita (well)

$5.00

martini (well)

$5.00

MGD

$4.00

mich ultra

$4.00

miller

$4.00

N by W Riesling Glass

$6.00

Pasque pinot grgio

$6.00

Seapearl Sauv. Blanc Glass

$6.00

Sonoma cuter chard glass

$6.00

Velvet devil

$6.00

well gin

$5.00+

well rum

$5.00+

well tequila

$5.00

well vodka

$5.00

well whiskey

$5.00+

Willam hill cab

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pibb

$2.95

Other Drinks

Tea

$2.55

Coffee

$2.55

Juice

$2.55

A fine dining experience for all to enjoy!

Commonwealth Yacht Club image

