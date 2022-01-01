Restaurant header imageView gallery
Commonwealth Cantina Petworth - Washington DC

review star

No reviews yet

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW

Washington, DC 20011

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Three Tacos
Burrito

Appetizers

Queso Dip & Chips

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Fresh made Guacamole served w/ chips

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Crispy, flash-fried calamari mixed with peppers and served with chipotle mayo dipping sauce.

8 Wings

$12.00

Free-range, organic chicken wings. Choose either fried or grilled with your choice of sauce & dressing.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of meat served with pico.sour cream and guac

Nachos

$12.00

Corn chips covered in queso, beans, pico, sour cream and guacamole and choice of meat

Soup & Salad

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, olives. Your choice of dressing.

Chopped Taco Salad

$10.00

With corn, avocado, beans, roasted peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

grilled chicken, peppers & onions, corn, & celery in a savory broth. topped with fried tortilla strips.

Vegan Chili

$8.00

mixed beans and house herbs & spices. Served over rice.

Tacos

Chicken Sopes

$12.00

Uno Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with diced Spanish onion & cilantro.

Uno Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with diced Spanish onion & cilantro.

Uno Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Uno Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with diced Spanish onion & cilantro.

Uno Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with diced Spanish onion & cilantro.

Uno Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with a citrus slaw.

Uno Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with citrus slaw.

Uno Mushroom Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with pico de gallo & avocado.

Uno Cauliflower Taco

$4.50

Corn tortilla with pico de gallo & avocado.

Three Tacos

$12.00

3 corn tortilla tacos of your choice.

Uno Birria Taco

$5.00

one slow-cooked beef birria taco; served with birria sauce

Three Birria Tacos

$14.00

three slow-cooked beef birria tacos; served with birria sauce

Burgers & Burritos

Burrito

$10.00

packed with rice, cheese, sour cream, corn & bean salsa.

Birria Burrito

$16.00

Wrapped in a melted cheese outer shell, stuffed with slow cooked birria-style beef, rice, jalapenos, beans, onion, cilantro.

Birria Burger

$18.00

Birria-marinated burger patty, topped with melted Oaxaca cheese, slow-cooked birria-style beef, jalapenos, diced onion & cilantro. Served with French fries and birria dipping sauce. Served on a buttery Brioche bun.

Cantina Burger

$16.00

Ground beef with white pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion. Served on a buttery Brioche bun.

Caballeros Burger

$16.00

Ground beef with white cheddar, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, & tomato. Served on a buttery Brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Topped with pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, avocado. Served on a vegan multigrain bun.

Classic Burger

$14.00

Ground beef with white Cheddar, lettuce tomato and pickled onion. Served on a buttery Brioche bun.

Entrees

Tequila Chicken

$16.00

10 oz. grilled chicken breast in creamy tequila sauce with mushrooms. Served with rice.

Carne Asada

$17.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak with grilled jalapeño, black beans and rice.

Chicken Flautas con Mole

$15.00

4 flour tortillas wrapped around tender chicken and cheese, topped with homemade mole sauce and melted cheese; finished with fresh cotija cheese and sliced raw Spanish onion. Served with rice & beans.

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$18.00

served on a hot skillet with sautéed peppers & onions, rice, beans & warm flour tortillas.

Carne Asada Fajita

$20.00

served on a hot skillet with sautéed peppers & onions, rice, beans & warm flour tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

served on a hot skillet with sautéed peppers & onions, rice, beans & warm flour tortillas.

Combo Fajita

served hot with sauteed peppers & onions, rice beans & warm flour tortillas.

Sides

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Guac

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$9.00

Apple Pie Tacos a la Mode

$7.00

Churros a la Mode

$7.00

Sopes

Chicken Sopes

$12.00

House Cocktails

Dulce Diablo

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Milagro Silver, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple

Fresa Picante

$13.00

Chacho, St. Germain, Lime, Strawberry Cider.

The "Juan" Daly

$14.00

El Buho Mezcal, Homemade Cascara Tea & Lemonade, Agave Simple.

City State Ginger Beer

$5.00

Siete Leguas Blanco, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo, Lime.

El Mundo

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanco, Cranberry, Cointreau, Lime, Orange Bitters.

Desnuda Y Famosa

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven, Aperitivo, Yellow Chartreuse, Lime.

Paloma

$14.00

Patron Silver, Grapefruit, Lemon, Agave Simple, Topped with Tonic Water

Cantina Wine Mixer

$16.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa, Giffard Ginger Liqueur, Agave, Topped with Sparkling Rose

Smokey's Negroni

$15.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven, Campari, Dolin Rouge, Orange Bitters.

Call Me Old Fashioned

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon, Mezcal, Bitters, Simple

Ranch Water

$14.00

Don Julio Silver, Fresh Lime Juice, Sparkling Mineral Water.

Qualia Cantini

$15.00

Mi Campo Reposado, Qualia Cold Brew & Espresso, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Cinnamon Syrup

Beer

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Witbier, 4.9% ABV - Port City

Essential

$8.00

Pale Ale, 5.5% ABV - Port City

Lost Laws

$7.00

Blonde Wheat, 5.5% ABV - City-State

Octoberfest

$9.00

Double IPA, 9.4% ABV - Aslin

Bloodline

$9.00

Nitro IPA, 8.0% ABV - Flying Dog

Georgia Ave. Peach Sour

$7.00

Sour, 4.5% ABV - Denizens

Strawberry Cider

$8.00

Cider, 5.0% ABV - Downeast

Back in da Haze

$8.00

No Backsies Hefe

$8.00

Jai Alai

$8.00

Bud Lite Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$6.00

Corona Light Bottle

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 (N/A)

$6.00

Tecate 16 oz.

$4.00

PBR 16 oz.

$4.00

Capitol Cider Rose

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Commonwealth Cantina!

Location

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

