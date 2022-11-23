Main picView gallery

Commune

No reviews yet

501 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Small Plates

Pimento Cheese and Pickle Board

$16.00

Fruit Fritters

$9.00

Seasonal Veggie Fritter

$9.00

Hash Tots

$9.00

Ham & Jam Biscuit

$7.50

Brussel Sprout Tartine

$10.00

Farmer's Breakfast

$9.00

Cup Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Scotch Egg

$10.00

Entrees

Heirloom Grit Bowl

$17.00

Fried Rice Bowl

$18.00

Pulled Pork Hash

$18.00

Crispy Potato Bowl

$14.00

Biscuit Egg Benedict

$17.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Apple Waffle

$13.00

Cornmeal Waffles

$16.00

Pancake Stack

$16.00

Big Backyard Salad

$14.00

Fall Salad

$15.00

Add Ons and Sides

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Folded Sandwich

$10.00

Vedge Sandwich

$8.50

Sandwiches

Double Stack Beef Burger

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Commune Burger

$13.00

Apple Ham Melt

$16.00

Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Burger

$13.00

Crepes

Galette Complete

$16.00Out of stock

Sweet White Crepe

$12.00Out of stock

Add-ons & Sides

Eggs any way

$2.50

Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Edwards Bacon

$6.00

Edwards Ham

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$6.00

Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Field Pea Patty

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Crispy Potatoes Side

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00Out of stock

Sauteed Greens

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Half Cornmeal Waffle

$4.00

Cornmeal Waffles

$8.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Two Pancakes

$6.00

Buckwheat Crepe

$6.00Out of stock

Biscuit

$4.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Route 11 Chips

Side Heirloom Tomato Slices

$5.00Out of stock

Sauce

Vodka

Blue Ridge

$6.00

Ghost Pepper

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Rum

Farthing

$6.00

Chicks Beach

$6.00

Tequila

Stoners

$7.00

Whiskey

Stoners Smoky Whiskey

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs/Cordials

Commune Coffee Liqueur

$6.00

Lemon Liqueur

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Ginger Fizz Mimosa

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Sorbet Mimosa

$10.00

Hummingbird

$11.00

Breakfast on Baltic

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Hathor Honey

$12.00

Commune Mule

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$12.00

Agua Fresca

$12.00

Canned Cocktails

$7.00

Canned Beer

Game On Can

$5.00

Notch 9 Can

$5.00

Alter Ego Can

$5.00

Sommer Fling Can

$5.00

Safety Dance Can

$5.00

Orange Crush Can

$5.00

757 Can

$5.00

El Guapo Bottle

$5.00

Papichulo Can

$8.00

Wapatooli Can

$8.00

Big Papi Can

$8.00

Pineapple Grenade Can

$5.00

Youse Guys Can

$8.00

Candy Crushie Can

$8.00

Sickness Can

$8.00

Submersive Can

$5.00

Ink Jet Can

$5.00

Sandbar Can

$5.00

Witch of Pungo Can

$8.00

Red by the Glass

EM Foothills Red GLS

$9.00

EM Chambourcin GLS

$8.00

Red by the Bottle

EM Foothills Red BTL

$40.00

EM Chambourcin BTL

$38.00

White by the Glass

EM Young White GLS

$8.00

EM Five Forks

$9.00

EM Petite Manseng GLS

$10.00

EM Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

White by the Bottle

EM Five Forks BTL

$42.00

EM Petite Manseng BTL

$45.00

EM Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Rose/Sparkling by the Glass

Barboursville Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Rosemont Rose GLS

$8.00

Rosemont White GLS

$8.00

Rose/Sparkling by the Bottle

EM Rose BTL

$38.00

Barboursville Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Rosemont Rose BTL

$40.00

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.50

Seasonal Lattes

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Affogato

$5.50

Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Bucha

Grape Bucha

$6.00

Ginger Bucha

$6.00

Bluegrass Bucha

$6.00

Elderflower Bucha

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Soda

Ginger Soda

$4.00

Lavender Soda

$4.00

Mint Soda

$4.00

Lemonbalm Soda

$4.00

Sorbet Soda

$4.00

Crunchy Mango

$3.00

Crunchy Watermelon

$3.00

Crunchy Raspberry

$3.00

Crunchy Hibiscus

$3.00

Crunchy CBD Grapefruit

$4.00

Cruncy CBD Lime

$4.00

Crunchy CBD Tangerine

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Soda Water

Other

Apple Cider

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

T-Shirts

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

$5.00

Coffee

Nizza 12oz

$15.00

Nizza 5lb

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Commune is a sustainable restaurant using local ingredients to serve delicious and conscientious food and drink in Virginia Beach and Norfolk

Website

Location

501 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

