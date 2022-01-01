Soul Food
Bars & Lounges
COMMUNION
590 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thank you for supporting COMMUNION. If you have any order changes, questions, comments, or concerns please give us a call. Be Blessed. Be Love.
2350 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
