Soul Food
Bars & Lounges

COMMUNION

590 Reviews

$$

2350 E Union St

Seattle, WA 98122

Popular Items

Uncs Wings
Banana Pudding
Betta than your Grandma's Mac & Cheese

Small Bites

Deviled Eggs

$12.00
Hood Sushi

Hood Sushi

$14.00Out of stock

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Tangy Remoulade, Pickled Goodies, Watermelon Hot Sauce stuffed to Hood Sushi perfection!

Hummus Snackie/Relish

$26.00

Shrimp Toast

$13.00

Appetizers

Uncs Wings

Uncs Wings

$14.00

Lamont Stovall aka "Mad Dog" aka "Unc" is the undisputed King of all deep fried foods. These wings are marinated in our house blend of seasoning and fried to perfection.

Shakin’ Beef

$21.00

Clams

$16.00

Salad & Veggies

Chinese Broccoli

$12.00

Greens & Neckbone

$16.00
Grilled Okra

Grilled Okra

$14.00Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal mixed greens, marinated cucumbers, & red onions, goat cheese and topped with edible flowers dressed with a strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Fresh Watermelon and Pickled Watermelon Rinds, Shaved Onions and Fresh Feta Cheese with a Light Mint Vinaigrette

Mains

Ginger Chicken

Ginger Chicken

$28.00

Inspired by the "secret" Ginger Sauce from Kau Kau Restaurant in the ID, These Grilled Chicken thighs are marinated then grilled alongside a variety of Mushrooms then served atop Garlic rice topped with a delectable Ginger Green Onion sauce.

Jambalaya

$32.00

Creole Fried Rice Vegan

$25.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$42.00

Veggies & Sides

Betta than your Grandma's Mac & Cheese

Betta than your Grandma's Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese, smothered with Smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack, Sharp Cheddar sllloooowww cooked to make it right! Shhh....we won't tell your grandma if you don't!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.00

Classic buttery Cornbread.

Daily Greens

Daily Greens

$6.00

Could be Collards, Chinese Broccoli, Mustard/Turnips, Bok Choy.....whichever it is. It'll be good for your soul.

Potato Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$16.00

Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!! Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Black Magic Sweets Key Lime Pie

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Black Magic Sweets Rum Cake

Bottled Cocktails

Brown Liquor | Uncle Nearest Edition (8oz)

Brown Liquor | Uncle Nearest Edition (8oz)

$20.00

Uncle Nearest Honey Mint Old Fashioned Style Cocktail. Our namesake cocktail is a smooth criminal. Not too sweet, not too boozy, perfect for any occasion.

Mamacita (8OZ)

Mamacita (8OZ)

$16.00

Grapefruit Rose Margarita. This cocktails is like the Margaritas, cuter, smarter, more interesting older sister. This cocktail has depth with our house made Grapefruit shrub, Damiana liqueur, Campari, and rose bud tea

Purple(Ish) Drank (8OZ)

Purple(Ish) Drank (8OZ)

$16.00

Hibiscus Guava Rum Punch. We cracked the code on a Kool-Aid made with natural flavors. This rum punch features our hose-made pomegranate molasses syrup, guava, lemon, hibiscus, and a special tea blend.

Hey Auntie (8oz)

Hey Auntie (8oz)

$16.00

Vodka Ginger Pear Lime Sour. My aunt loves vodka, so she gets vodka, This cocktail features our house-made Ginger Pear Syrup, Vodka, Lime, And a Lemon Meadow Tea From Market Spice.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting COMMUNION. If you have any order changes, questions, comments, or concerns please give us a call. Be Blessed. Be Love.

Location

2350 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

COMMUNION image
COMMUNION image

