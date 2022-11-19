Community Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Beer

Art Car I P A

$5.00

Brewhouse

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

East Cider

$5.00

Light Circus IPA

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Mini Boss

$5.50

Modelo

$4.00

Quilmes

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stegil

$6.50

Stella

$5.00

Texas Weed Water

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Community Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boss Lady

$13.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Buck Shot

$12.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Classic Daiquri

$12.00

Crimson Mule

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Diablo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Heated Situation

$15.00

Herbal Spritz

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

John Daily

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

LIT

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Mezcal Old fashiond

$15.00

Mezcal Sour

$15.00

Millano Mule

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

OTR

$20.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Planter's Punch

$12.00

Rosemary Gimlet

$13.00

Sazerac

$15.00

South Side

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Sweetheart Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Texas Presbyterian

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

ILegal Blackberry Smash

$15.00

Pimmlet

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Redbull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Smokes

$9.00

LARGE TOPO

$5.50

Espresso

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Mask

$1.00

Blow Me Fan

$3.00

Voss

$4.00

Pride T-Shirt

$25.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Effen

$4.00

Fix

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel one

$8.00

Monopolowa

$6.00

Reyka

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

360 Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation Gin

$8.00

Bols Genevra

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress Gin

$11.50

Hendrick's

$8.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$12.00

Junipero

$8.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Cachaca

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruso

$7.00

Goslings

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Pisco

$13.50

Zafra

$15.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Dulce Vida

$7.00

Espolon

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.00

ILegal Mezcal

$15.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Tanteo

$9.00

Veneno

$15.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Blantons

$16.50

Bookers

$25.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bullet

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Gentalman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Nine Banded

$9.00

Nine Banded Wheated

$11.00

Old Olverholt

$7.00

Sazarac Rye

$8.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Wiseman

$15.00

Heavens Door

$15.00

Balvenie

$13.00

Dewars

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlevitt 12

$13.00

JW Black

$9.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Macallan 12

$28.00

Macallan 18

$121.00

Oban

$16.00

Lagavulin 16

$25.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaro

$9.50

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreaus

$9.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Crapano Vermouth

$9.00

Cynard

$8.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Fire Ball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Manier

$8.00

Hibiscus

$8.00

Jager

$6.00

Kamora

$6.00

La Muse Absinthe

$15.00

Lilett

$9.00

Luxardo

$8.00

Melon

$6.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Peach

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$9.00

Pimms

$7.00

Pisco

$9.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Ricard

$9.00

Rumple

$6.00

Sotol

$9.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Vermouth

$5.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Community Eats

BURGER

$15.00

Beef Empanada (1)

$3.50

Chicken Empanada (1)

$3.50

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Choripan

$6.00

Choripan Cheto

$7.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$10.00

Nachitos

$10.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$18.00

Queso Fries

$9.00

Steak & Frites

$30.00

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Wings (5)

$8.00

Magnum Dog

$6.00

El Jefe Dog

$6.00

The Top Dog

$6.00

Queso 2oz

$2.00

Queso 8 Oz

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$10.00

Appetizers

HH Curry Pot Stickers

$6.00

HH Cheese Fries

$6.00

HH Choripan

$6.00

HH Gaucho Fries

$6.00

HH Chili Pot Stickers

$6.00

HH Quesadilla

$6.00

HH Nachos

$6.00

HH Beef Empanadas (2)

$6.00

HH Chicken Empanadas (2)

$6.00

Weekend Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.00

The D Vinci

$16.00

The Warhol

$14.00

The Gaudi Pizza

$14.00

The Gauguin Pizza

$14.00

The Green Fairy Pizza

$14.00

The John Deere Pizza

$14.00

The Dali

$14.00

The Picasso

$14.00

The Van Gogh

$14.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Your favorite neighborhood bar with amazing food!

Location

2703 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Community Bar image
Banner pic
Main pic

