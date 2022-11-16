Community Beer Works 520 7th Street

Nostalgia Card 4-Pack

$10.99

Imperial Stout with Caramel & Vanilla / 8.0% / The Best Way To Stand Out In A Crowd Is To Play the Nostalgia Card! Brewed with heaps upon heaps of caramel and dark malts for a deeply complex, sweet flavor with very low bitterness. Fermented with caramel and aged on vanilla beans, this Imperial Stout may conjure nostalgia for a familiar gas station treat! Brewed in collaboration with the Buffalo Beer Geeks for CollaBEERation Fest 2.0.