Community Beer Works 520 7th Street
300 Reviews
$$
520 7th Street
Buffalo, NY 14201
4 PACKS
Grisette : Small Batch Edition #5 - 4-Pack
Grisette / 3.5% / Extremely light bodied, refreshing, and crisp. Brewed with pilsner and wheat malt with continental hops.
Double IPA: Emall Batch Edition
Cosmic Punch Session IPA : Small Batch Edition #7 - 4-Pack
Hazy Session IPA / 4.9% / Brewed with Golden Promise malt, oats, HBC 472 hops, and our new favorite, Cosmic Punch from Omega Yeast. Look for notes of coconut, vanilla, and citrus.
Keep Sailing, Bob 4-Pack
A lightly bittered pilsner with a bright, hoppy aroma and a wonderful balance of citrus, spice, and wildflower. Perfectly suited for a day on the water, or with dinner. Mmmmm! Mmmmmmmmmm! Mmmm! Mmmmm! Mmm! Mmm! Mmm!
Grapefruit Gosiac - 4 Pack
Fruited Gose Sour Ale / 5.4% / A wonderful citrus fruit-forward sour ale, offering subtle hints of salt and coriander. Conditioned on over 100lbs of grapefruit and paired with the earthy and grassy aroma of Mosaic hops, this beer is refreshingly dry and pairs well with just about anything.
Bill's Berry Berry Sour Ale - 4 Pack
Now streaming! The legend of Bill returns this season with an all new team of blueberry, lemon, and ginger, led by their captain, Philly Sour yeast. It’s sure to be a good time so stick around for the juicy stats each week. New episodes every Sunday!
Bomb Pop Sour Ale 4-Pack
American Wild Ale / 6.5% / In with a bang comes a refreshing sour ale brewed with cherry, lime, and raspberry. The marriage of sweet and tart flavors makes for a perfect treat while you sit and wish this warm weather would last all year long.
Hocus Focus - 4 Pack
S'mores Pastry Stout
Pastry Stout / 8.4% / This smooth and creamy Imperial Stout is brewed with cacao nibs, natural vanilla, lactose, and heaps of oats. Liberty and Maris Otter malt are used to bring out subtle sweet flavors of graham cracker. Best enjoyed by a campfire, making S'mores!
#BrewStacheStrong Session Stout
Session Stout / 3.9% / The #BrewStacheStrong collaboration is bringing together breweries and communities across the country to help raise funds and awareness for brain cancer research; a disease that impacts far too many people. We're proud to #BrewStacheStrong with 240+ breweries across 40 states.
Ring Modulator Dopplebock 4-Pack
Doppelbock / 8.3% / Ring modulation can produce a huge variety of complex sounds from simple audio sources. In a similar sense, we make this doppelbock with just a few German malts and hops to produce an incredibly rich and warming beer, full of bready, toffee, and caramel notes with a touch of sweetness. Enjoy!
Sunday Gravy - 4 Pack
Imperial Italian-style Pilsner / 8.7% / Inspired both by tradition and taking beer to new heights, this Imperial Italian Pilsner is big, dry, and quite hoppy. Brewed with a snappy pilsner malt base and heavily dry-hopped with Spalt to lend herbaceous, noble hop aromas. This is one boss sauce!
Saison
Saison / 6.7% / A classic, dry, and subtly spicy saison brewed with pilsner, spelt, rye, and wheat malts. Noble hops lend herbal aromatics alongside a complex yeast profile to produce notes of white pepper, bubblegum, and memories of an era gone by #saisonsnotdead — Cheers!
Gameday Beer Week #3 Miami- 4 Pack
Artwork: Chris Groves
Gameday Beer Week #4 Baltimore - 4 Pack
Artwork: Bobby Griffiths
Gameday Beer Week #5 Pittsburg - 4 Pack
Artwork: Mikewesteveryday
GameDay Beer Week #6 Kansas City -4 Pack
Artwork: Zach Zika
GameDay Beer Week #8 Green Bay- 4 Pack
Game Day Beer Week #9 NY Jets - 4-Pack
CBW/ Strangebird - Lord of the Wings - 4 Pack 12oz
Fresh Hop IPA Collab with Strangebird out of Rochester / 6.0%
Nostalgia Card 4-Pack
Imperial Stout with Caramel & Vanilla / 8.0% / The Best Way To Stand Out In A Crowd Is To Play the Nostalgia Card! Brewed with heaps upon heaps of caramel and dark malts for a deeply complex, sweet flavor with very low bitterness. Fermented with caramel and aged on vanilla beans, this Imperial Stout may conjure nostalgia for a familiar gas station treat! Brewed in collaboration with the Buffalo Beer Geeks for CollaBEERation Fest 2.0.
Cosmic Punch Double IPA - 4 Pack
Hazy Double IPA / 8.0% / Using a relatively new yeast from our friends at Omega Yeast, Cosmic Punch evokes out-of-this-world aromas of grapefruit, passion fruit and guava. Mash-hopping with Zythos and heavy doses of late addition Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops rocket this double IPA into a new dimension of flavor, deliciousness, and puns.
Podium - 4 pack
Citrus Lager / 4.2% / Brewed using a light pilsner malt base with lemon peel, lemongrass, and lemon verbena. Podium is then cold conditioned and dry-hopped with Bravo and Ahtanum hops resulting in a crisp, clean, and bright lager with just the right citrus touch.
Hazy Session IPA : Small Batch Edition #6 - 4 Pack
Hazy Session IPA / 4.9% / Brewed with flaked wheat for body and haze. Mash-hopped with Cascade and fermented with Cosmic Punch Thiolized yeast for big citrus fruit aroma and flavor.
Double Interrobang!?
Everything you loved about our regular Interrobang IPA, just with more Mosaic, more Amarillo, and more malt! A clean and lightly sweet malty body support an abundance of dank pine, bright citrus, and juicy peach notes. Cheers!
Gameday Beer Week #10 Minnisota - 4 Pack
6 PACKS
Blood Orange Let's Go Pils 6-Pack
Oktoberfest 6-Pack
Our traditional German-style fest beer is a malt-forward, super smooth drinking lager. The use of choice German malts, continental hops and our house lager strain results in a full malt flavor with a touch of hop bitterness and super crisp, clean finish.
Pumpkin Spice Whale 6-Pack
The Whale is an unmistakable brown ale; smooth, surprisingly drinkable and packed with flavor. We layer distinctive english malts with a touch of hops to create flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and toasted grains. This special version is brewed with a custom blend of pumpkin pie spice for hints of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg. Enjoy!
Let's Go Pils 6-Pack
Pilsner / 4.2% / A very dry, crisp, brilliantly clear lager brewed in the German tradition with an American twist; a light dry hop addition of Hallertau Blanc hops produce a delicate aroma of melon and grape.
Good Neighbor IPA 6-Pack
American IPA / 6.7% / A wonderfully juicy and hazy IPA with prominent notes of tropical citrus and pineapple atop a soft malt base. The result is an inviting, easy drinking pleasure. Good neighbors share good beer!
The Whale 6-Pack
Brown Ale / 5.9% / The Whale is an unmistakable brown ale; smooth, surprisingly drinkable and packed with flavor. We layer distinctive English malts with a touch of hops to create flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and toasted grains.
That IPA 6-Pack
Session IPA / 4.9% / Bronze medal winner at GABF 2019! Why drink any IPA when you can drink That IPA? We start with a malt background designed to enhance the hop character, then layer Mosaic and Simcoe resulting in a bright, expressive beer.
Mocha Iced Cappuccino Whale 6-Pack
Brown Ale w/ natural flavors / 5.9% / This special version of The Whale is brewed with lactose and aged on cocoa nibs, locally roasted espresso beans, and Madagascar vanilla beans. Enjoy your Whale!
Sponge Candy Whale 6-Pack
Brown Ale with natural flavors / 5.9% / We layer distinctive english malts with a touch of hops to create flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and toasted grains. This special version is brewed with a touch more roasted malt, caramel malts, and then aged on chocolate, natural vanilla, and toffee. Delicious!
Summer Playlist 6-pack
Hefeweizen / 4.5% / A light take on a traditional German-style Hefeweizen. Notes of banana, clove and tart wheat meld into a supremely refreshing ale with lively carbonation. This a perfect beer for an afternoon with your best friends and favorite records. Check out our summer playlist at the QR code on the can!
Espresso Whale 6-Pack
Brown Ale w/ Espresso / 5.9% / The Whale is an unmistakable brown ale; smooth, surprisingly drinkable and packed with flavor. This special iteration is brewed with locally sourced espresso beans to amplify an already rich and wonderful beer with more robust coffee notes.
BOTTLES
2018 Heatrays 500ml Bottle
2018 Heatrays / Barleywine / 10.1% Our barleywine yields layers of English malts including Maris Otter Crystal 40 and Dark Crystal. Dry and fortified with fruity esters and a slight hop presence, this beer can be consumed now, but will cellar well for up to 2 years.
2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine 500ml Bottle
2020 Sticky Toffee Pudding Barleywine / Originally released during our early 2020 Thee Barleywine Fest, Sticky Toffee b-wine is a decadent, delicate and delightfully enjoyable dessert beer, inspired by Black Sheep’s famous Sticky Toffee Pudding!
CASE SPECIALS
Community Pack - Variety 12-Packs
Whether you're just looking for a little variety or you're sampling our award-winning beer for the first time, the Community Pack is fresh, affordable and perfect for sharing! Each Community Pack is loaded with 3 12oz cans of each: Good Neighbor IPA, That IPA and Let's Go Pils. PLUS 3 12oz cans of a rotating "Brewer's Choice"—currently The Whale Brown Ale!
Summer Playlist Case
Posters
10th Anniversary - Jellybean Green
18.5" x 26"- Hand printed, stamped and editioned on an elegant French Paper, these one-of-a-kind posters commemorate our 10th Anniversary Party. Designed in-house by Brittney Sikora / Printed by Abaca Press.
10th Anniversary - Grout Grey
18.5" x 26"- Hand printed, stamped and editioned on an elegant French Paper, these one-of-a-kind posters commemorate our 10th Anniversary Party. Designed in-house by Brittney Sikora / Printed by Abaca Press.
Hats
Tin Tackers
Enamel Pins
Coozies
Ox Ring
Subscription Box 1-off
Patch
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
520 7th Street, Buffalo, NY 14201