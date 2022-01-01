  • Home
Community Coffee Cart Greater St. Cloud, Minnesota

No reviews yet

1125 1st Street S

Sartell, MN 56377

Crafted Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of our house creamy DIY Espresso.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

A double shot of our creamy house DIY Espresso with a dollop of steamed foam on top (1 to 2 teaspoons). This is hands down Anna-Maija's favorite and she recommends it with a packet of raw sugar at the bottom of your cup!

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Our house DIY Espresso, sweet and creamy, served hot or over ice and water. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Gently foamed milk, poured into one double shot of our creamy house espresso. More foam than a latte. 5 oz total.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Gently micro-foamed milk, poured into one or two double shots of our creamy house espresso. More milk than a cappuccino. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

For The Love Mocha

For The Love Mocha

$4.50+

Our For The Love Mocha is one or two double shots of our house espresso poured into our house made chocolate sauce, topped with gently micro foamed creamy milk. A bit of extra Ghirardelli love in your cup! 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

Signature Salted Vanilla

Signature Salted Vanilla

$4.25+Out of stock

Our Signature Salted Vanilla is sure to satisfy. With one or two double shots of our house espresso poured into our house made salted vanilla syrup, topped with gently micro foamed creaminess, we're often told, it tastes just like rich caramel. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

The Nashville Honey

The Nashville Honey

$4.50+Out of stock

With a bit of southern sweetness, The Nashville Honey gets its namesake from Courtney, who we met at a local business employee appreciation event. The Nashville Honey is made up of our creamy house espresso, poured over a mixture of sweet honey and a bit of brown sugar. It's topped off with micro foamed steamed milk. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

Spicy Mayan Mocha

$4.50+

A twist on a traditional mocha! For our Spicy Mayan Mocha, we use organic, ethically sourced cocoa with cayenne pepper speckled in! We then add our creamy house DIY espresso, top it off with micro foamed milk, and you are left with a wonderful, delicately spiced, chocolate combination! Try it with oat milk alternative! 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

Star Anise Latte

$4.50+

Our Star Anise Latte is made from the star anise spice, native to southern China and Vietnam, harvested from an evergreen tree. A perfect compliment to the holiday season. A taste similar to fennel with mild black licorice, it's sure to give your taste buds a treat! One or two double shots of our creamy espresso poured over our house made star anise syrup, topped with micro foamed creamy milk. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold

Tea And Crafted Cocoa

Ubuntu Chai Tea Latte

Ubuntu Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Our Ubuntu Chai Tea Latte is inspired by the South African term meaning "exuding the qualities and virtues of compassion and humanity." Our Ubuntu Chai is made with a blend of the spices of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, ginger, white pepper, all spice and black tea, topped with gently micro foamed creaminess. May we all continue to walk out our days choosing humanity, compassion and love. **Nut allergen alert

KIDDIE COCOA

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Made in house, our chocolate is made of the best Ghirardelli chocolate, and finished with microfoamed steamed milk, sure to please any palate.

Spicy Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Oooh a treat for your non coffee lover taste buds! Made with organic, ethically sourced cocoa with cayenne pepper, we combine the chocolate with your choice of milk, and top it off with whipped cream, tajin and peppermints! The hint of lime, coupled with the cayenne pepper, the whipped cream, and the peppermints, you will be delightfully surprised!

London Fog

London Fog

$3.50+

A great option for the non coffee lover! For this London Fog, we take Harney and Sons Earl Gray tea, steep it for 3 minutes and add a touch of our salted vanilla syrup, and top it with your choice of micro foamed milk!

Baba's Rose

$4.00+

The Rosa Latte is a delicate, crafted combination of Earl Grey tea, house made rose water, and micro foamed steamed milk, topped with crushed roses. The Rosa Latte hails its name from Rose, a tender childhood caregiver of founder, Anna-Maija. The Rose, also the national flower of Iran, is known for its therapeutic and healing properties.

Passion Hibiscus Tea (Tazo)

$2.50+
Tea- Earl Grey (Harney and Sons)

Tea- Earl Grey (Harney and Sons)

$2.50+

Tea- Hot Cinnamon Sunset (Harney and Sons)

$2.50+

Tea- Joy (Tazo)

$2.50+Out of stock

"Bring on the cheer with a jubilant blend of black, oolong, green tea and hints of peach."

Tea- Cherry Blossom (Harney and Sons)

$2.50+

Cherry Blossom is a green tea with the flavors of vanilla and cherries, "bright and refreshing to the senses." - Harney and Sons

Tea- DECAF Hot Cinnamon Sunset (Harney and Sons)

$2.50+

Summertime Specials

Salted Vanilla Cold Brew Latte

Salted Vanilla Cold Brew Latte

$4.25+

Have you been wondering what our 1/2 gallon signature iced salted vanilla cold brew latte tastes like? Well here's your chance! It's available in a 12 or a 20 oz, and made with St. Al's Cold Brew beans, roasted by Little Waves Coffee Roasters out of Durham, North Carolina. We add to it our house made salted vanilla syrup coupled with local Stony Creek Dairy creamy whole milk. This drink is sure to leave your taste buds wanting more.

Passion Tea Lemonade

$3.25+

Delight your senses with this glorious combination of brewed Tazo passion tea coupled with organic lemonade, and served over ice.

Ubuntu Chai Cold Brew Latte

Ubuntu Chai Cold Brew Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Indulge your senses in the memorable smells of fall and winter, all the while, drinking cold brew in the summer sun! Made with a subtle combination of our house made chai and signature salted vanilla syrup, this new cold brew option will leave your senses aroused, with a feeling of unmatched comfort.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Latte

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Latte

$4.25+Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Community Coffee Cart. We're "Coffee With A Shot Of Purpose"

1125 1st Street S, Sartell, MN 56377

Directions

Community Coffee Cart image

