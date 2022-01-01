Community Coffee Cart Greater St. Cloud, Minnesota

Star Anise Latte

$4.50 +

Our Star Anise Latte is made from the star anise spice, native to southern China and Vietnam, harvested from an evergreen tree. A perfect compliment to the holiday season. A taste similar to fennel with mild black licorice, it's sure to give your taste buds a treat! One or two double shots of our creamy espresso poured over our house made star anise syrup, topped with micro foamed creamy milk. 1 double shot espresso in 10 oz hot and 12 oz cold 2 double shots espresso in 16 oz hot and 20 oz cold