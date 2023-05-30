Restaurant header imageView gallery

Community Garden

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Cedar Ave Unit 2

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Smoothies & Bowls

Bowls

(Base: Pineapple, Banana) Toppings: Fresh Fruit , Grain Free Granola, Chia Seeds, Goji Berries, Cinnamon

#1 Bowl

$12.00

Base: (Cherry, Pineapple, Acai) Toppings: Fresh Fruit , Grain Free Granola, Peanut Butter, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Turmeric

#2 Bowl

$12.00

(Base: Mango, Banana, Acai) Toppings: Fresh Fruit , Grain Free Granola, Peanut Butter, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Turmeric

#3 Bowl

$12.00

(Base: Strawberry, Bannana, Acai) Toppings: Fresh Fruit , Grain Free Granola, Peanut Butter, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon, Turmeric

#4 Bowl (Monthly Special)

$12.00

Fresh Fruit , Grain Free Granola, Hemp Seeds, Pineapple, Banana

Smoothies

#1 Smoothie

$12.00

Cherry, Pineapple, Acai

#2 Smoothie

$12.00

Mango, Bannana, Acai

#3 Smoothie

$10.00

Strawberry, Bannana, Acai

#4 Smoothie (Monthly Special)

$12.00

Pineapple, Bannana

All Day Snacks

Snacks

Olive Plate

$5.00

Pickle Plate

$4.00

Mixed Nuts

$4.00

Mackerel

$17.00

Salmon

$17.00

Octopus

$17.00

Community Plate

$50.00

NA Beverages

Kombucha

Black Magic

$5.00

Purple Haze

$5.00

Groovy Green

$5.00

Mayawell

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Chai

$4.00

Green (Hot)

Chamomile Citrus

Inner Wellness

Masala Chai Black

Water

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Mayawell

$4.00

Merch

Tapes

Kryptonyte Tape

$25.00

Spencer Kenny - A Time For Everything

$10.00

Maurice Vol. 2

$15.00

Rami - When I Say That, I Mean

$15.00

Ben Hixon - Early 90's House Vol. 1

$12.00

Ben Hixon - Early 90's House Vol. 2

$12.00

40 Hands - Beyond Tomorrow

$10.00

Automelodi - Mirages Au Futur Verre Brise

$10.00

Brainwavve - Marble Passage

$10.00

Kinder x Yimsock 20/20 Vol. 3

$10.00

Maurice W/ Jonny Boy

$15.00

Cactus Lee

$10.00

ZZ Walks Plays Kinky - Ride Cross The Desert With No Legs

$10.00

Lord & Sharp

$10.00

Ryan Sambol - Gestalt

$10.00

Ryan Sambol - Rail Sing

$10.00

VVV - Spreading Primrose

$10.00

Hara One

$10.00

Lungfulls - Palo Santo

$10.00

Lunaria - Mist and Light

$10.00

The Longing Hearts presents : Vapor Palace

$10.00

Paul Hares - The Magic of Awareness

$10.00

DAMN V. II

$10.00

Heavy Stars - Processions

$10.00

ARMY

$10.00

Skeleton

$10.00

Semantix

$10.00

Acid Jeep - Clock Rhythm

$10.00

Blixaboy / Wanz Dover Split Tape

$10.00

Pro Ghost

$10.00

J. Harcrow Scamoflage

$10.00

Wallaby and Bobbes

$10.00

The First Ten Of The iN (A Mix by House Shoes)

SaliYah - No End and No Beginning

$10.00

The Point - Phonkadelic

$10.00

USEDTOBE

$10.00

A Better Tomorrow - It's Diamond Dave

$10.00

Kinder - VHS

$10.00

Point Reyes - Amour EP

$10.00

Bestia - Variations on a Gem

$10.00

Corduroi - Mazie

$10.00

Corduroi - Imago

$10.00

Corduroi - Iso / Vex

$10.00

Kinder - MG

$10.00

Black Taffy - Parlour Arcana

$10.00

Black Taffy - Champagne Scandal

$10.00

BOUT

$10.00

Very Rich - Gentle Suggestions

$10.00

Human Video

$10.00

J. Harcrow

$10.00

Tears - Coast to Coast

$10.00

20/20 Vol. 4 (Corduroi & Kinder)

$10.00

20/20 Vol. 2 (Yimsock x Mt. Cyanide

$10.00

Sonny Wigs 4 Song EP

$10.00

Jim s/t

$10.00

Interzone

$10.00

Kept - Era Mauro

$10.00

Gigi - Sunchoked

$12.00

Michael C Sharp

$10.00

Omni Garden - West Coast Escapism

$10.00

Ju4n - Enhanced Interior Landscapes

$10.00

Future Museums - Pre-Form

$10.00

Survive HD037

$10.00

Akoza - Vol. 1

$20.00

Akoza - Vol. 2

Records

Ben Hixon - Shawty Don't Play

$15.00

Ben Hixon - Dangerous EP

$19.00

Ben Hixon - What you want

$20.00

Ben Hixon - Dearly Loved

$22.00

Ben Hixon - GiD013

$13.00

Cactus Lee - Texas Music Forever

$20.00

Cactus Lee - Live From Dry Creek

$25.00

Dylan Cameron - Infinite Floors

$20.00

Grivo - Elude

$20.00

Hiatt dB - City Slick

$14.00

Jake Schrock - Tropical Depression

$20.00

Jon Bap - Yesterdays Homily

$28.00

Living Grateful - Peace Mob - $15

$15.00

Lou Rebecca - Restless

$20.00

Marie Davidson - s/t

$23.00

Mort.Domed - Morters

$13.00

Missions - Subereature

$20.00

Normal Echo - Kaskady

$20.00

Rami - Fine

$19.00

Ryan Sambol - Gestalt

$23.00

Ryan Sambol - Now Ritual

$20.00

Skeleton

$20.00

Stonie Blue - 67 South

$20.00

Single Lash - Providnece

$20.00

Tx Connect - Mutuant Waves

$10.00

Troller - Graphic

$20.00

Principe Q - Flores Verdes

$12.00

Felix - Kween in My Eyes

$16.00

Very Rich - Line Weight

$10.00

Rami - Work

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Açaí Cafe by day // Wine Bar by night

Location

1401 Cedar Ave Unit 2, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dear Diary Coffee
orange star4.8 • 106
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand MLK
orange starNo Reviews
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Austin Daily Pres
orange starNo Reviews
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Birdie's
orange starNo Reviews
2944 E 12th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sour Duck Market
orange star4.0 • 304
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Bird Bird Biscuit - MANOR ROAD
orange star4.9 • 3,009
2701 Manor Road Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston