Community Grocery 525 Commercial Row
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Community Grocery - Goods Eats on the Historic Courthouse Square, Served with a side of Community Spirit
525 Commercial Row, Woodville, MS 39669
