LUNCH MENU

To Share or Not

Whipped Feta Duo

$10.00

sweet & savory pairing of whipped feta cheese, one combined with local Adee Honey, the other with sundried tomato pesto and toasted pecans served with pita bread

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Traditional Southern style deviled eggs served with pickled vegetables

Fried Catfish

$13.00

Fried Catfish with Tartar & Cocktail

Marinated West Indies Shrimp

$15.00

Gulf Shrimp marinated over 24 hours in our housemade vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens, served with Saltine crackers

CG Trio

$9.50

A serving of each of our homemade southern favorites: chicken salad, pimiento cheese & egg salad

Soup

Daily Soup- Bowl

$8.00

Fresh homemade seasonal soups

Daily Soup & Salad

$13.00

Fresh homemade seasonal soup served with a small house salad

Salad

CG House Salad

$10.00

Italian vegetable relish, pecorino romano tossed with Jake's the Place original Sensation dressing and mixed greens

Thai Beef Salad

$16.00

seared beef, fresh herbs, carrots, radish, cucumber, tomatoes, peanuts & scallions tossed in a housemade Asian vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens

Summer Salad

$12.00

House roasted chicken breast, fresh summer vegetables, berries, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned pecans tossed with a light french vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.

House Salad

$7.00

Our homemade Original Jake's-The Place Sensation Dressing tossed with baby spinach and watercress

Things on Bread

CG Burger

$12.00

house blend ground beef, dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun served with house-made chips

Italian Sandwich

$13.00

Salami, rosemary ham, fontina cheese, black olive sun dried tomato tapenade on pressed ciabatta bread

CG Turkey Club

$12.00

house roasted & sliced cane ribbon syrup brined turkey, bacon, avocado & Brie cheese on multigrain bread

Entree

Tomato Pie

$14.00

A southern tradition of garden fresh peak season tomatoes, fresh basil, topped with a creamy cheese mixture and baked until golden brown served with our signature house salad

Daily Lunch Special #1

$14.00

Fresh daily entree served with fresh vegetable

Side

Housemade Chips

$1.75

All sandwiches served with housemade chips

Dessert

Darlin's Pound Cake

$4.50

Our own Darlin's Wilkinson County Famous Recipe topped with fresh fruit citrus whipped cream

Southern Layer Cake

$6.00

Seasonal cakes made in house

Frosted Brownie

$6.00

Homemade fudgy brownie

Homemade Cookies

$4.00

Homemade southern size cookies

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

vanilla ice cream with caramel, chocolate or fruit sauce

Lunch Specials

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

BEVERAGES

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half & Half

$2.50

Sweet

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Tap Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Large San Pellegrino

$8.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

DINNER MENU

To Share or Not

Cheese & Meat Board

$32.00

Cheeses, meats, spreads, dried fruits, pickled vegetables, nuts & breads served on a large rustic board

Woodville Nachos

$18.00

Housemade potato chips, creamery cheddar cheese, local Venison sausage, fried jalapenos & tomato relish

Fried Catfish

$13.00

Fried Catfish with Tartar & Cocktail

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

Housemade smoked tuna dip served with saltine crackers

West Indies Crab

$18.00

Lump crab marinated over 24 hours in our housemade vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens, served with Saltine crackers

Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, baby kale, cornbread croutons with parmesan housemade caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Entree

Cast Iron Seared Beef Filet

$50.00

Filet Mignon with Herb butter compound & Brabant potatoes

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$38.00

Half chicken with caper & lemon pan white wine sauce served with seasonal pasta or rice pilaf

Asian Style Salmon

$46.00

Baked Salmon with MS Delta Jasmine Rice

Trout Meuniere

$46.00

fresh trout rolled in flour, sauteed in butter & finished with lemon butter sauce served with seasonal vegetable

Grouper in Parchment

$46.00

Fresh grouper baked in parchment served with seasonal vegetable

Seafood Gratin

$42.00

jumbo gulf shrimp & lump crab baked in a casserole dish with eggplant served with fresh vegetable

CG Burger

$12.00

house blend ground beef, dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun served with house-made chips

Side

Spinach Madeleine

$6.00

traditional recipe

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

varies seasonally

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

garlic mashed potatoes

Darlin's Pound Cake

$4.50

Our own Darlin's Wilkinson County Famous Recipe topped with fresh fruit citrus whipped cream

Dessert

Southern Layer Cake

$6.00

Seasonal cakes made in house

Frosted Brownie

$6.00

Homemade fudgy brownie

Homemade Cookies

$4.00

Homemade southern size cookies

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

vanilla ice cream with caramel, chocolate or fruit sauce

Kids

Kids Fried Catfish

$12.00

catfish with housemade chips

Kids Meat Pies

$10.00

fried meat pies with housemade chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with housemade chips

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fried chicken fingers with housemade chips

Kids Woodville Nachos

$10.00

Housemade chips with cheese sauce

Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Homemade mac & cheese

Kids Ice Cream Nachos

$6.00

Ice cream nachos

Kids Fried Catfish

$12.00

catfish with housemade chips

Lunch

Kids Fried Catfish

$12.00

catfish with housemade chips

Kids Meat Pies

$10.00

fried meat pies with housemade chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with housemade chips

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fried chicken fingers with housemade chips

Kids Woodville Nachos

$10.00

Housemade chips with cheese sauce

Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Homemade mac & cheese

Kids Ice Cream Nachos

$6.00

Ice cream nachos

Dinner

Kids Fried Catfish

$12.00

catfish with housemade chips

Kids Meat Pies

$10.00

fried meat pies with housemade chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese with housemade chips

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fried chicken fingers with housemade chips

Kids Woodville Nachos

$10.00

Housemade chips with cheese sauce

Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Homemade mac & cheese

Kids Ice Cream Nachos

$6.00

Ice cream nachos