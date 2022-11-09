Restaurant header imageView gallery

Community Table

review star

No reviews yet

148 Civitas St

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Cobb
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

Appetizers

George's Bank Scallops

$18.00

Seared Sea Scallops, Creamy Escargot with Garlic and Herbs, Soft Fennel, Leeks, Fennel Seed Lavash

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Little Neck Clams, Potatoes, Celery, Onions, Creamy Clam Broth, Brown Butter Saltines

Butternut Burrata and Toast

$16.00

Slow Roasted Butternut Squash, Creamy Burrata Cheese, Thyme Honey, Pecan Crumble, Crusty Bread

Cavatelli Bolognese

$18.00+

Slow Cooked Veal and Pork Bolognese, Cavatelli Pasta, Ricotta, Basil, Toasted Parmesan

Moules Frites

$16.00

Steamed PEI Mussels, Shallots, Garlic, Parsley, White Wine, Pernod, Hand Cut French Fries, Garlic Cream

Cast Iron Carolina Shrimp

$16.00

Local Shrimp, Tuscan Kale, Smoked Jalapeno, Confit Garlic, Herbs, Crusty Bread

Spanish Octopus

$18.00

Crispy Octopus, Cousa Potatoes, Pickled Pepper Relish, Preserved Lemon Chimichurri, Smoked Egg Aioli

Salads

French Fry Ceaser

$13.00

Escarole Lettuce, Radicchio, French Fries, Garlic Crouton Crumble, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Parmesan Vinaigrette

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Baby Kale, Fuji Apples, Blistered Grapes, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Sage Buttermilk Vinaigrette

Entrees

The Cobb

$22.00

Artisan Greens, Shrimp, Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Roasted Corn, Egg, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing

Veal Marsala Osso Bucco

$42.00

Slow Cooked Veal Shank, Parmesan Risotto, Confit Mushrooms, Brown Butter Glazed Carrots

18oz Ribeye

$46.00

Pan Roasted Ribeye, Smashed Potatoes, Catalan Spinach with Garlic, Pine Nuts, and Raisins, Veal Demi-Glace

Joyce Farms Brick Chicken

$24.00

Lemon and Thyme Marinated ½ Chicken, Fingerling Potatoes, French Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Oven Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

Cast Iron Fish

$36.00

Miso Glazed Fish, Maple Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Bok Choy Stir Fry, White Soy Dashi, Sesame Thai Chili Oil

Pappardelle Pasta

$22.00

Roasted Winter Squash, Tuscan Kale, Soft Onions, Whipped Ricotta, Honey, Parmesan, Sage Brown Butter

Salmon Niçoise

$30.00

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon, Smashed Potatoes, French Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Smoked Egg Aioli, Caper Vinaigrette

Pork Tenderloin Milanese

$28.00

Breaded Pork Cutlets, French Fries, Arugula, Asparagus, Lemon Pepper Aioli, Olive Oil

The CT Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Ground Beef Short Rib, Brisket, & Chuck Blend, Smothered Onions, Cheddar, Special Sauce, Brioche Roll, Hand Cut Fries, Onion Ring, Pickle

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00

Kids Pappardelle

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Desserts

with Caramel Drizzle and Candied Pecans

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$9.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream

Berry Cobbler

$9.00

with Fresh Whipped Cream

Rocky Road Pot de Creme

$9.00

popcorn, almonds, marshmallow, white chocolate

Grammy's Oreos

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern comfort food in the heart of I'On

Location

148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Metto Coffee & Tea
orange starNo Reviews
354 W Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
349 W. Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kahuna Poke Bar
orange starNo Reviews
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Sheffield's Wine Bar - 320 West Coleman Boulevard Suite G3
orange starNo Reviews
320 West Coleman Boulevard Suite G3 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kanji Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mt Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mt Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston