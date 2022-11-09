Community Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern comfort food in the heart of I'On
Location
148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd
No Reviews
349 W. Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant
Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
No Reviews
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant
Sheffield's Wine Bar - 320 West Coleman Boulevard Suite G3
No Reviews
320 West Coleman Boulevard Suite G3 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurant