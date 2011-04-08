Vegan
Food Trucks
Community Vegan
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vegan Comfort Food located in the East Austin Cultural District. Home of the southern-fried king oyster mushrooms!
1124 E. 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
