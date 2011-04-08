Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Food Trucks

Community Vegan

review star

No reviews yet

1124 E. 11th St

Austin, TX 78702

Drinks

SEA MOSS JUICE, BLACK CHERRY

$10.00Out of stock

Get 1 day's serving of Sea Moss in our hand-crafted sea moss juice made with Black Cherry, Fresh-Squeezed Lemon, Agave and Gold Sea Moss from St. Lucia. Provides the body with 92 minerals. #madewithlove 16 oz

Mountain Spring Water

$2.50
Sparkling Water

$2.50
Lemon-Lime, Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.50
Strawberry, Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.50
Black Cherry, Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock
Goat Fuel Pink Candy, Energy Drink

$3.00
Goat Fuel Peach Pineapple, Energy Drink

$3.00
Goat Fuel Gummy Bear, Energy Drink

$3.00
Strawberry Ginger, Mayawell

$4.25
Rasberry Cucumber, Mayawell

$4.25
Honest, Half Tea Half Lemonade

$4.25

Sea Moss

Gold Sea Moss- Raw

$8.00+

Our prized, Gold Sea Moss, also known as Irish Moss, is responsibly sourced and sun-dried by dedicated farmers on the tropical island of St. Lucia. Sea Moss is a powerhouse superfood packed with vital nutrients giving you a total of 92 minerals out of the 102 minerals the body requires.

Purple Sea Moss- Raw

$12.00+

Our prized, Purple Sea Moss, also known as Irish Moss, is responsibly sourced and sun-dried by dedicated farmers on the tropical island of St. Lucia. Sea Moss is a powerhouse superfood packed with vital nutrients giving you a total of 92 minerals out of the 102 minerals the body requires.

Sea Moss Gel- Gold

$29.00

Skip the gel-making process and experience ready-made plain Sea Moss Gel. Made from our prized Gold Sea Moss, also known as Irish Moss, is responsibly-sourced and sun-dried by dedicated farmers on the tropical island of St. Lucia. Sea Moss is a powerhouse superfood packed with vital nutrients giving you a total of 92 minerals out of the 102 minerals the body requires. 100% Vegan, Non-GMO, 100% Natural, Gluten-Free *Take 2 tablespoons daily for optimal results. You can take it straight or mix it into your favorite smoothie.

Sea Moss Gel- Purple

$39.00

Skip the gel-making process and experience ready-made plain Sea Moss Gel. Made from our prized Purple Sea Moss, also known as Irish Moss, is responsibly-sourced and sun-dried by dedicated farmers on the tropical island of St. Lucia. Sea Moss is a powerhouse superfood packed with vital nutrients giving you a total of 92 minerals out of the 102 minerals the body requires. 100% Vegan, Non-GMO, 100% Natural, Gluten-Free *Take 2 tablespoons daily for optimal results. You can take it straight or mix it into your favorite smoothie.

Merch

CV STICKER

$1.00
CV TEE

$25.00Out of stock

Represent the community with a CV tee! *Available in S, M, L

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vegan Comfort Food located in the East Austin Cultural District. Home of the southern-fried king oyster mushrooms!

