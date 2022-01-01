Crooked Stave Surette Reserva Blueberry Provision Sour Ale Beer 10oz

$6.00

Denver, Colorado 6.2% ABV Golden sour ale aged in oak barrels with blueberries. Striking a balance between characteristic vinous qualities & refermentation with fruit. Produced in limited quantities, Surette Reserva is hand picked from distinct batches that develop with indefinable complexity. Each batch undergo additional time in oak & a secondary fermentation with quality whole fruit. Through embracing variation within our brewing seasons, each limited release is an expression of the terroir from which the fruit is sourced and the skilled stewardship of the farmers they work with.