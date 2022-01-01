Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Community

139 Reviews

$$

1200 S 21st St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang Bang Cauliflower
Ribeye Cheesesteak with Hand-cut Fries
Crispy Bacon Bourbon Burger with Hand-cut Fries

Snacks

Pig Popcorn

$10.00

Chicharrones with BBQ spice & house buttermilk ranch dipping sauce

Spinach & Fontina Empanadas

$8.00

2 golden crispy empanadas served with salsa roja

Triple Truffle Fries with House Buttermilk Ranch

$12.00

Hand-cut fries with black truffle salt, white truffle oil & moliterno al tarfuto cheese

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower is battered and fried to golden perfection with sesame seeds and served with house bang bang sauce for dipping. Vegan & gluten free!

Poblano Mac'n'Cheese Skillet

$12.00

A cast iron skillet filled with pasta, jalapeno cheese sauce & roasted poblanos topped with panko bread crumbs.

Chicken Wings

$18.00

1 pound of whole wings with choice of: Buffalo or House Dry Rub. Served with chunky blue cheese, carrots & celery.

Roasted Beets with Whipped Goat Cheese

$14.00

Roasted red & golden beets with whipped goat cheese, crushed pistachios & truffle red wine vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Bistro style French onion soup with baguette croutons & 4 cheese blend broiled on top.**NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT

Salads

Green Goddess Cobb

$18.00

Gem lettuce, grilled organic chicken breast, house green goddess dressing, house-made bacon, heirloom tomatoes, hard boiled egg & Point Reyes blue cheese crumbles

Black Kale Caesar

$12.00

Black kale, purple cauliflower, pumpernickel croutons, house-made Caesar dressing & shaved parmesan cheese

Sandwiches

House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries

$14.00

Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries

Crispy Bacon Bourbon Burger with Hand-cut Fries

$16.00

6oz local dry aged burger with bacon bourbon jam, pepperjack cheese, habanero aoli & crispy fried onion straws on a seeded potato roll

Ribeye Cheesesteak with Hand-cut Fries

$17.00

Ribeye steak, fried onions & cooper sharp American cheese on a seeded Carangi Bakery long roll served with fresh, hand-cut fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Hand-cut Fries

$18.00

Local, organic Fried Freebird chicken breast with house-made mayo, ginger slaw, house habanero pickles & guajillo chili sauce on a brioche bun served with fresh hand cut French fries.

French Dip with Hand-cut Fries

$18.00

Angus top round beef served on rosemary herb bread and topped with gruyere, baby arugula horseradish cream, pickled red onion with hot au jus and hand cut fries

Entrees

Mezze Platter with Grilled Chicken

$18.00

A Mediterranean platter with house-made hummus, cucumber salad, marinated artichokes, baba ganoush, whipped feta spread marinated chicken skewer & grilled pita

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Organic chicken pounded thin & breaded. Topped with house marinara sauce & mozzarella & served with spaghetti and garlic bread.

Spaghetti with Meatballs & Sausage

$20.00

Spaghetti with house marinara, veal, pork & beef meatballs & Italian sausage served with garlic bread

Sides

Hand-cut French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Broccoli

$6.00

Broccoli florets sautéed with fresh garlic

Side Salad

$8.00

Gem salad with our house green goddess dressing

Charred Green Beans

$8.00

Charred green beans sautéed, tossed in chili crisp vinaigrette & topped with fried shallots.

Dessert

Bubbie's Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is A French style cheesecake Chef Mike learned from his Grandmother Gertrude. The recipe is over 100 years old. 6” cheesecake topped with fresh poached blueberries, serves 1-3 people.

Apple Pie Layer Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple cider-soaked caramel apple crumb cake with a caramel apple cheesecake center & buttercream icing

Merch

Food Truck T-shirt

$20.00

Community Bottle Opener

$5.00

Community Sticker

$3.00

Streets Tee

$20.00

Community T-Shirt

$20.00

Streets T-Shirt

$20.00

Cocktails

Ginger Orange Crush

$12.00

Orange Infused Stateside Vodka, ginger syrup, fresh squeezed orange & lime juices, ginger beer

Philly 76

$12.00

Vollio Sparkling Wine, gin, lemon juice, creme de violette & lavender syrup

Smoked Dickle-ade

$12.00

Dickle 8 year old & fresh squeezed smoked lemonade

Straight Up Fire

$12.00

Rye whiskey, smoked caramelized syrup, angostura bitters & a orange twist.

Honeycrisp Red Sangria

$12.00

Red wine infused with local honeycrisp apples, citrus, rosemary & bourbon

Charred Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Charred pineapple infused tequila, fresh lime juice, agave & a rim of salt, sugar & cinnamon

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita with fresh squeezed lime juice, agave & a salt rim.

Frose

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy, dry rose frozen to refreshing perfection with gin & ruby red grapefruit juice

Our Hot Toddy

$10.00

Powers Irish whiskey, fresh lemon juice, ginger syrup & a clove studded orange topped with hot water

The Basic Jawn

$12.00

Rum & chai syrup topped with Downeast Pear Cider

Wine

Paso a Paso Tempernillo

$10.00

Alias Pinot Noir

$11.00

The Crusher Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Sprinkled with aromatics of blackberry, tree-ripened fig, toasted cedar and hints of mocha. A truly expressive wine, also showing hints of violet, rosemary and coconut,

Satelite Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Jovly Vouvray Chenin Blanc

$12.00

Avia Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cotes Mas Rose

$10.00

Draft Prosecco

$10.00

Caraffe of Prosecco

$25.00

Bottle of Thierry Triolet Champagne

$80.00

Draft Beer

Downingtown, Pennsylvania 5.2% ABV This is a beer to celebrate all the best of summer - baseball, beach days, and barbecues. Summer Love is a refreshing Golden Ale that delivers big flavor through its fine balance of clean pilsner malts & citrusy, earthy Simcoe & Tettnang hops.

PBC Kenzinger

$5.00

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 4.5% ABV This crisp, light-bodied, golden beer is the very definition of refreshment. The combination of premium German pilsner malts and American Noble hops aims to please your taste buds and satisfy your thirst.

Yards Love Stout

$6.00

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 5.5% ABV Yards has poured their hearts & roasted malts into this rich, well-rounded stout. Luscious notes of coffee & chocolate accent Love Stout's smooth, creamy mouth feel.

Original Sin Apple Cider

$6.00

New York, New York 6% ABV Dry Traditional cider, fermented with two types of Champagne yeast & freshly pressed New York apples

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$7.00

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$7.00

Lyons, Colorado 6.5% ABV It delivers a hoppy nose & assertive-but-balanced flavors of pale malts & citrusy floral hops from the first sip to the final swig.

Conshohocken Festbier

$7.00

Franziskaner Hefe Weisse

$8.00

Munich, Germany 5% ABV Doughy bread leads the palate & is followed by a juicy bite of orange peel with just a squeeze of lemon. The finish is spiced with clove & a sweet note of banana mellows the tartness.

Revision Metal Blade IPA

$7.00

Victoria, Austrailia 9% ABV Tropical Malt juice notes all the way and yeast lifted to deity-status in this magnificent beast of an IPA, heading full-tilt into the pillowy, ethereal clouds.

Mocama Cosmico IPA

$7.00

Fernandina Beach, Florida 7% ABV Cosmico was designed for those seeking refreshment & balance in a modern American IPA. This IPA combines fruit forward flavors& aroma with a crisp, thirst quenching drinkability. This beer starts with an agreeable, slightly toasty malt backbone that tones down the bitterness.The unique ester profile of the “Conan” yeast strain is reminiscent of peaches & serves as a perfect complement to the bright citrus & juicy tropical fruit aromas of Sultana & Citra hops.

Crooked Stave Surette Reserva Blueberry Provision Sour Ale Beer 10oz

$6.00

Denver, Colorado 6.2% ABV Golden sour ale aged in oak barrels with blueberries. Striking a balance between characteristic vinous qualities & refermentation with fruit. Produced in limited quantities, Surette Reserva is hand picked from distinct batches that develop with indefinable complexity. Each batch undergo additional time in oak & a secondary fermentation with quality whole fruit. Through embracing variation within our brewing seasons, each limited release is an expression of the terroir from which the fruit is sourced and the skilled stewardship of the farmers they work with.

Bottles & Cans

Miller High Life

$4.00Out of stock

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 4.6% ABV American Lager. The champagne of beers!

Modelo Pilsner

$5.00

Mexico City, Mexico 4.5% ABV Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.

Neshaminy Warehouse Lager

$6.00

Croydon, Pennsylvania 4.55 ABV Brewed with 2-row & Munich malt, flaked Maize, & hopped with Herkules and Hallertauer hops. This beer has a clean, grainy malt character, with a subtle sweetness, with a crisp, dry finish, & a touch of German hops.

Bitburger Pilsner 16oz Pounder

$6.00

Germany's #1 Beer! 4.8% ABV On the palate, a fine liveliness brings forth mild fruitiness & freshness with a hint of malty sweetness yielding to a crisp hop tone & ultimately a harmonious finish.

Von Trapp Dunkel Lager

$5.00

Stowe, Vermont Creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of Munich malts in our roasted brown lager. Although dark in color, Dunkel is medium in body and finishes dry and clean, resulting in a rich lager that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin IPA

$6.00

San Diego, California 7% ABV Grapefruit Sculpin adds a fresh squeeze of tangy bitterness to their signature IPA. Some may say there are few ways to improve Sculpin’s unique flavor, but the tart freshness of grapefruit perfectly complements the IPA’s citrusy hop character.

Lord Hobo Angelica Hazy Orange IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Woburn, Massachusetts Angelica is designed to be a one-of-a-kind hazy showcase for the magnificent mosaic hop, bringing forth strong citrus flavors. What really stands out about this beer is the pillowy mouthfeel the wheat malt brings out. the color, haze, and taste are as if you’re drinking a freshly squeezed glass of orange juice with a full mouthfeel. angelica is clean, refreshing, and a true piece of art.

Saison Dupont

$9.00

Insetto Plum Sour

$8.00

Baltimore, Maryland 5% ABV Dry hopped sour ale with italian plum. A new release from Stillwater Artisanal Ales will prove that not all insects are annoying. The beer in question is named Insetto, a 5 percent ABV dry-hopped sour ale incorporating plums sourced from Italy.

Embark Rose Cider

$6.00

Williamson, New York 5.8% ABV Brewed with heirloom apples and black currants.

Stateside Orange Vodka Soda

$8.00

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Craft vodka, real juice & sparkling water 95 calories & 2 carbs!!

Stateside Cucumber Lemon Mint Vodka Soda

$8.00

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Craft vodka, real juice & sparkling water 95 calories & 2 carbs!!

Stateside Surfside Vodka Tea

$8.00

Philadelphia, PA 4.5% ABV Don't get it twisted, there are a lot of other iced teas out there. Most of them are loaded with sugar & made with malt liquor. Surfside Iced Tea is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can & is non-carbonated. Because iced tea shouldn't have bubbles. Sunshine in a can.

Stateside Black Cherry Vodka Soda

$8.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Hopped Pale Ale

$7.00

Chicago, Illinois 5.2% ABV Blended pine, citrus, papaya & mango. Dank. Apparent biscuit, lingering, obscenely dry.

Night Shift Whirlpool New England Hazy Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, Massachusetts 4.5% ABV It pours hazy blonde with a nose of ripe peach & clementine, & sips citrusy and vibrant. With minimal bitterness on the finish, it’s a remarkably crushable sipper.

Big Oyster Shuckin Pumpkin 16oz Cans

$8.00

Lewes, Delaware 5.6% ABV A taste of fall with pronounced caramel & dark fruit notes with subtle additions of cinnamon, cloves, & nutmeg.

Paradox Beaver Overbite Double IPA 16oz Pounder

$10.00Out of stock

North Hudson, New York 8% ABV Distinguishable against their flagship Beaver Bite IPA, Beaver Overbite Imperial IPA is a hop saturated affair. This double dry hopped brew showcases a blend of Citra & Amarillo hops & is sure to impress. Bold notes of citrus & apricot consume the drinker with an outcome of an incredibly delicious & highly drinkable Imperial IPA. Any time is right for our Beaver Overbite.

Provisions From Our Kitchen

House Cured Bacon (1 pound )

$10.00Out of stock

House Smoked Salmon (1/2 Pound)

$15.00

Smoked Pepper Hot Sauce (8oz.)

$6.00

Pastrami Soked Salmon (1/2 pound)

$15.00

Diablo Hot Sauce (8oz.)

$6.00

House Adobo Seasoning Blend 8oz

$5.00

Habanero Pickles

$8.00

Provisions from Our Friends

Urbani Truffles White Truffles Oil 250ml.

$30.00

New York, NY

Apparel

PRIDE T-shirt

$20.00

Streets T-shirt

$20.00

Classic T-Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Women's Top

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Zip Up

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Community is a neighborhood bar serving up cold drinks and elevated bar food.Philadelphia native, Michael Sultan, has created an entire scratch-made menu. Craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection are also available. Situated in the heart of Point Breeze on the corner of 21st & Federal Streets, our aim is to provide friendly service and a constantly changing menu to our community & beyond.

Website

Location

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Directions

Gallery
Community image
Community image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sidecar Bar & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,773
2201 Christian St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
orange star4.0 • 64
700 S. 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Rex at the Royal
orange starNo Reviews
1524 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Jet Wine Bar
orange star4.2 • 335
1525 South St Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
Tio Flores
orange star4.0 • 1,081
1600 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19146
View restaurantnext
American Sardine Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,170
1800 Federal St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston