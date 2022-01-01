Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Community Fermentation Union 1313 Pearl St

9 Reviews

1313 Pearl St

Eugene, OR 97401

Order Again

Appetizers / Starters

Heritage Flatbread

Heritage Flatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Cambozola cheese and roasted garlic with parmesan, herbs, sea salt and black pepper, & extra virgin olive oil.

Parmesan Flatbread

Parmesan Flatbread

$10.00

Herbs, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, salt and black pepper, & extra virgin olive oil 9 / Add bruschetta +$3

Rosemary Sea Salt Flatbread

Rosemary Sea Salt Flatbread

$17.00

Fresh rosemary, oregano, olive oil, & a sprinkle of sea salt highlight our house-made mozzarella.

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced house-made mozzarella atop sliced Roma tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar swirl.

Muffuletta

$3.50

Wood-fired bread fresh from our oven, with our highest quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Jalapeno Cheddar Flatbread

Jalapeno Cheddar Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh house mozzarella and smoked cheddar with fresh jalapeños, fresh garlic, and crispy pancetta.

Salads

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced house-made mozzarella atop sliced Roma tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar swirl.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.50+

Mixed field and rabe greens with fresh veggies. Choice of house-made dressings: balsamic, gorgonzola cheese, or ranch.

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$6.50+

Classic crisp romaine tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan.

Pizza

Genovese

Genovese

$20.00+

Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, & parmesan. Base: pesto

Chicken Pancetta

$20.00+

Marinated chicken, crispy pancetta, roasted red peppers, red onion, fresh garlic, mozzarella, & parmesan on our house ranch base.

Lions Mane Mushroom

Lions Mane Mushroom

$20.00+

Thick slices of lion's mane mushroom (direct from local, organic grower: Rain Forest Mushrooms), fresh garlic, mozzarella, salt, & pepper.

Primavera

Primavera

$18.00+

Oven-roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, olives, & parmesan. Base: extra virgin olive oil

Campagnola

$18.00+

Smoked ham, Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese salami, mozzarella, & parmesan. Base: tomato

Pugliese

Pugliese

$18.00+

Italian sausage, caramelized onion, mozzarella, & parmesan. Base: tomato

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00+

The Italian classic. Mozzarella, parmesan, & fresh basil. Base: tomato

Pepperoni

$17.00+

An American favorite, with pepperoni from Long’s Meats. Base: tomato

Fresh Mozzerella

Fresh Mozzerella

$14.00+

Pure & simple: amazing cheese! Base: Tomato (no additions or substitutions)

Your Dream Pizza

Your Dream Pizza

$19.00+

Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil, Pesto, House-made Ranch, or BBQ base. Choose up to four of the following toppings. Mozzarella & parmesan are always free, and vegan cheeses are available.

Dessert

Affogato

Affogato

$6.50

Upgrade that scoop of ice cream with a shot of espresso!

Ice Cream

$3.50

Fresh from Lochmead: Vanilla or Chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Espresso soaked ladyfingers layered between mascarpone cream, shaved chocolate, & sweet Marsala zabaglione

Pizza Sundae

$8.00

On Tap

CFU Balfouriana Imperial IPA

$7.00+

CFU Boreal White Belgian Wit

$7.00+

CFU Crofter Scottish Export Ale

$7.00+

CFU Gambler Pilsner

$7.00+

CFU Lil Sippy Scottish 60 Shilling

$7.00+

CFU Menziesii NW IPA

$7.00+Out of stock

CFU Midsummer Eclipse CDA

$7.00+

CFU Peasants, Revolt! Helles Lager

$7.00+

CFU Robbinsiana New England IPA

$7.00+

Coldfire Cumulus Tropicalus Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Cyderish Mango

$7.00+

Fort George Vortex IPA

$7.00+

Margarita

$8.00

Wine

Crane Lake Cab Sav '17

$6.00+

Rascal Pinot Noir '20

$8.50+

WVV Pinot Gris '19

$9.00+

Eola Chardonnay '17

$8.00+

Underwd Rose

$8.50+

Prosecco

$7.00

Cherry Hill Blanc de Pinot Noir

$9.00

Bottles & Cans

Ecliptic Capella Porter (16 oz)

$8.00

Gratitude Daddy Said (16 oz)

$8.00

New Spring MiB? Passion (16 oz)

$8.00

New Spring MiB? Strawberry (16 oz)

$8.00

New Spring Pink Lemonade (16 oz)

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Americano

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Clausthaler Dry-Hopped

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Sodas

$4.00

La Croix

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mineral water

$2.00

Mug root beer

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Martinelli's Flat Appl

$1.50

Milk

$2.00

Coconut Lime Margarita

$7.00

Humm Coconut Lime Kombucha (12 oz)

$6.00

Round for Kitchen

Round for Kitchen

$8.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$10.00

Starters

CFU Beer & Cheese Flight

CFU Beer & Cheese Flight

$17.00

Enjoy four of CFU's signature cheese, each paired with the most suitable, freshest beer we can find. Chef's choice, no substitutions.

CFU Beer ONLY Flight

$9.00

4 CFU beers, 4 ounces each!

Seasonal Salad

$8.00+

A quinoa-based tabouleh, with cucumber, tomato, parsley, and fresh mint.

Muffuletta

$3.50

Wood-fired bread fresh from our oven, with our highest quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Hummus and Naan

$6.00

Wood-fired bread fresh from our oven, with our highest quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

New Pizzas

Mykonos

$20.00
Thai Pai

Thai Pai

$20.00+

A peanut sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken, carrots, bean sprouts, green onion and chopped peanuts.

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Hand-pulled chicken in a smoky sweet barbecue sauce, with aged, smoked cheddar, red onions, and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of ranch.

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$13.00

Shiitake mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella with tomato, roasted red pepper, and fresh basil and garlic, topped with a balsamic glaze. Served with a side of tomato sauce.

Curries

Murgh Kari

$14.00

Glassware

Blank Growler

$8.00

CFU logo Growler

$10.00

Misc ingredients

Artichoke Hearts, 8oz. can

$17.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette, 1 pint

$11.00

Buttermilk Ranch, 1 pint

$13.00

Caesar Dressing, 1 pint

$13.00

Calabrese Salami, 1/2lb. sliced

$13.00

Calabrese Salami, 1lb. sliced

$26.00

Dough, 1 ball

$2.50

Flour, 1lb.

$1.50

Gorgonzola Dressing, 1 pint

$11.00

Mozzarella, 1lb.

$15.00

Parmesan, 1 pint grated

$7.00

Pomodoro Tomatoes, 91oz. can

$12.00

Roasted Red Peppers, 8oz. can

$14.00

Yeast, 1/2lb.

$3.00

T-shirts

T-Shirt

$18.00

Stickers

2"x2" square sticker

$1.00

Tips for restaurant staff

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Community Fermentation Union - come eat delicious pizza hot from our wood-burning oven, enjoy rotating specials with farm-fresh ingredients, and drink delightful beer at our brewpub in the heart of Eugene, Oregon.

Website

Location

1313 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

