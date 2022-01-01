Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Community Fermentation Union 1313 Pearl St
9 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Community Fermentation Union - come eat delicious pizza hot from our wood-burning oven, enjoy rotating specials with farm-fresh ingredients, and drink delightful beer at our brewpub in the heart of Eugene, Oregon.
Location
1313 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Ninkasi Better Living Room - 155 Blair Boulevard
No Reviews
155 Blair Boulevard Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurant
Claim 52 Brewing-Taproom - 1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1
No Reviews
1030 Tyinn Street Suite 1 Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurant