Bistro Salad

Not Your Ordinary Caesar

$11.50

Eat Your Veggies Salad

$11.50

Uptown Spring Garden Salad

$11.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Chef Salad

$14.50

Bistro Grill

#1 Hotdog

$8.50

#2 Cheeseburger

$11.50

#3 Black and Bleu Burger

$13.50

#4 Community Burger

$13.50

#5 Black Bean Burger

$14.50

#6 Carolina Chk Sand

$14.50

#7 Chk Caesar Wrap

$12.50

#8 Buff Chk Wrap

$12.50

#9 Chk Tenders

$12.50

#10 Wing box

$10.50

#11 Turkey Patty Melt

$11.50

#12 Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

#13 Chk Philly

$11.50

#14 Portobello Wrap

$12.50

#15 Crab Cake Sand

$15.50

#16 Chicken Gyro

$11.50

#17 Burger of the Week

$11.50

Bistro Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid 2Ckn Nuggets

$5.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

Bistro Sides

Soup

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$2.50

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$2.50

House Salad

$3.50

Veggies

$3.50

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Side Dressing

$0.75

Bistro Wings

1 Wing

$2.00

6 Wings

$11.00

10 Wings

$16.00

Pure Intentions Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte

$4.95+

Americano

$3.50+

Teas and Other

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Rishi Hot Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Bottled Juice/Kombucha

MM Orange

$3.00

MM Apple

$3.00

MM Cranberry

$3.00

Naked Green Machine

$4.00

Naked Blue Machine

$4.00

Naked Mighty Mango

$4.00

Naked Strawberry Bannana

$4.00

Water & Sparkling Water

Dasani Water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

AHA Sparkling Watermelon

$4.00

AHA Sparkling Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Sparkling Ice

$1.50

Fountain Drinks

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Grape Fanta

$3.00

Sun Drop

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cheerwine

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Energy Drink

Java Monster

$4.00

Reign Storm Peach Nectarine

$4.00

Reign Storm Kiwi Blend

$4.00

Milk

2% Milk

$3.00

2% Strawberry

$3.00

2% Chocolate

$3.00

Canned/Bottled Soda

Can Soda

$1.50

Cheerwine

Desserts

Assorted Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

A delightfully delicious cookie filled with just the right amount of milk chocolate chips.

Sugar Cookie

$1.79

A buttery soft sugar cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Birthday Cake

$1.79

Soft, buttery, and filled with white chocolate chips and sprinkles. These cookies have that classic birthday cake flavor!

The Queen's Beignets

FDY's signature croissant beignets. Three per order.
Classic Beignets

$5.95

3 of our classic croissant beignets topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.

Churro Beignets

$5.95

3 of our classic croissant beignets tossed in cinnamon and sugar.

Fried Oreo Beignets

$6.95

3 of our classic croissant beignets topped with Oreos and powder sugar.

Cake

Cheesecake

$3.00

Wednesday

Deli Wednesdays

CYO Sammie

$9.95

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Club

$10.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Club Supreme

$12.95

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Condiments

Utensils

Utensils