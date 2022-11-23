Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

COMO

1,021 Reviews

$$

1270 Carillon Point

Kirkland, WA 98033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Baby Artichokes
Salsiccia Pizza
Insalata Mista

Antipasti

Burrata

$18.00

Gem Lettuce

$14.00

Insalata Mista

$9.00

Fried Baby Artichokes

$14.00

Pizze

Salsiccia Pizza

$22.00

Buffala Mozzarella

$22.00

Primi

Rigatoni

$23.00

Dolce

Tiramisu

$14.00

Cannoli

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Handmade pasta, pizza & seasonal antipasti

Website

Location

1270 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

Gallery
COMO image
COMO image
COMO image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Forum Social House - Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 85
700 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Dwn Undr
orange starNo Reviews
625 116th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
orange star3.5 • 202
7801 62nd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Bungalow at Juanita Beach - 9714 Northeast Juanita Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Fire Creek Grill
orange starNo Reviews
10402 Willows Road Notheast Redmond, WA 98052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Le Grand Bistro Americain
orange star4.4 • 3,915
2220 CARILLON PT Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Kirkland
orange star4.6 • 1,008
5910 Lake Washington Blvd NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkland
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston